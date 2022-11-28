Read full article on original website
Researchers find link between arbitrary vitamin B3 supplement use and cancer
Research from the University of Missouri now points to a link between use of a common form of vitamin B3 supplements and an increased risk of serious illness like cancer. A team of researchers led by Associate Professor of chemistry at the University of Missouri Elena Goun, found that high levels of dietary supplement called nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, can cause an increase in the risk of developing triple-negative breast cancer. Researchers found that the risk of cancer metastasizing to spread to the brain is increased as well.
Medical News Today
Researchers discover a link between dementia risk and sleep apnea
Researchers investigated the mechanisms linking obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) to dementia in mice. They found that intermittent low oxygen levels from OSA contribute to Alzheimer’s disease pathology in mice. Experts noted that these findings highlight the importance of screening for OSA in middle-aged and older individuals to reduce Alzheimer’s...
psychologytoday.com
Cannabis May Benefit the Middle-Aged Brain
Regular, daily cannabis use in older adults, particularly after retirement, has quadrupled. Cannabis affects human brains differentially across the lifespan. Younger brains are vulnerable while older brains may benefit from daily use. Cannabis consumption was associated with age-related improvement in brain connectivity, particularly between the hippocampus and cerebellum. Cannabis users...
CNET
Here's How to Use CBD as a Natural Sleep Aid
Cannabidiol, or CBD, has rapidly gained popularity for several ailments -- anxiety, pain and sleep problems. It's no longer a passing trend but a full-blown supplement many swear by. While CBD isn't a cure-all solution like it's sometimes referred to, it does have many benefits. According to the World Health...
Medical News Today
About the link between fibromyalgia and endometriosis
Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that causes widespread pain throughout the body. One study indicates that people with endometriosis may be more likely to have fibromyalgia than those without. Symptoms of chronic pain from both conditions can also overlap. A 2019 study found that rates of fibromyalgia were. in women...
The Early Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Hard to Detect
My father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016. We had no idea he was suffering from the condition until he got very sick. The time between when he started showing serious symptoms to the time of his death, was only one month.
Gizmodo
At-Home Ketamine Treatments Could Be a Game-Changer—or a Big Problem
Around 2.8 million Americans suffer from treatment-resistant depression, and though research has shown that IV ketamine can significantly improve their quality of life, these ketamine treatments are expensive, and access to them is limited. Early in the covid-19 pandemic, the Drug Enforcement Agency loosened restrictions on remote prescribing for Schedule III medications like ketamine. In response, enterprising healthcare entrepreneurs founded at-home ketamine clinics that ship oral ketamine to clients after one telemedicine appointment. Proponents of at-home ketamine therapy argue that this method makes an effective treatment available to many more people in need, while critics argue that ketamine delivered this way, with inconsistent oversight, is dangerous.
Medical News Today
Krill oil: Can it protect the brain from age-related degeneration?
Researchers investigated the effects of krill oil on age-related neurodegeneration and Parkinson’s disease. They found that krill oil can protect against many neurodegenerative processes in worms and human cell lines. The researchers say that their findings warrant further preclinical and clinical research before it is widely recommended. Marine oils...
verywellmind.com
Over-the-Counter (OTC) ADHD Medication
Over-the-counter ADHD treatment alternatives can be a helpful way to ease symptoms for people who are hesitant about prescription stimulants or want to combine their prescriptions with other treatments to enhance symptom relief. It can also be a way to ease symptoms as you wait for a formal diagnosis—which can be a long and frustrating process for some.
geeksaroundglobe.com
Can THC-O Make You High?
THC-O, also known as THC o acetate, the latest hemp-derived THC analog, is here and many people have questions. Consumers want to know if THC-O will get them high as traditional THC. Yes, that’s the quick answer! THC-O can get you high. However, the effects are quite different to what...
CoinTelegraph
Cannaland — The metaverse for the world’s medicinal cannabis community
Weed, cannabis, marijuana, Kush, Mary Jane — this sacred plant has been named many things since its popularization and for good reason: The flower does a lot for humankind. While many will associate marijuana with food cravings, laughter and adolescent experiences, the plant’s potent flower has morphed into something more than that. Thanks to the scientific community, marijuana has become a centerpiece in medicinal treatments, alleviating pain and suffering for millions across the globe.
psychologytoday.com
Coffee at Breakfast Alters the Action of Nicotine
Roasting coffee beans alters the content of chemicals that can influence how nicotine acts within the brain. Some chemicals in roasted coffee mimic nicotine while others antagonize nicotine. Coffee alters the physiological and cognitive effects of nicotine in the brain. How do coffee and cigarettes for breakfast influence each other?...
Why Smoking Marijuana Can Make Your Asthma Worse
If you have asthma, smoking marijuana can make your symptoms worse. Here's why.
Healthline
Pseudoephedrine vs. Phenylephrine: What’s the Difference?
You may know pseudoephedrine and phenylephrine from their use in Sudafed products. Sudafed contains pseudoephedrine, while Sudafed PE contains phenylephrine. The drugs are also available in several combinations with other over-the-counter cough and cold medications. These drugs are both nasal decongestants. They’re used for short-term relief of congestion and pressure...
