ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chris Wall calls time on training career

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago

Chris Wall has decided to bring to an end a training career that spanned 36 years, owing to a declining number of horses at his Newmarket yard.

Wall, who saddled his first winner, Romantic Prince, at Haydock in 1987, is perhaps best known for saddling globetrotter and eight-time Group winner Premio Loco, who earned over £750,000 in prize money from 2006 to 2014.

His first big-race success came when Rotherfield Greys landed the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood in 1988.

Our numbers have just dwindled to the point of where it didn't make sense any more to carry on.

Other notable winners included Grand Criterium victor Candy Glen, Sandown Mile hero Missed Flight and Donna Viola, who won the Prix de l’Opera and Grade One Yellow Ribbon Stakes in America for Wall.

The handler had his most productive season in 2014 when saddling 37 winners and he ends on a high, with Double Or Bubble winning a Group Three this term and adding to a haul of 20 winners from 128 runners.

He said: “I am stopping training rather than retiring. I’m hoping I can find something to do to keep the wolf from the door.

“Our numbers have just dwindled to the point of where it didn’t make sense any more to carry on.

“We had 30 this year, which would have been fine if we could have maintained that level of numbers – we’d have carried on.

“But we were down to only having numbers in the teens and it just doesn’t work at that level.

“We could have bumbled on and found a way to do it, but it wouldn’t have been the way we have always done it and I just felt if we can’t do it the way we have always done it, I’d rather stop.

“We had a good season, so it makes sense to go out on a good note, rather than struggle on and regret it and end on a bum note and have people say, ‘silly old fool, he should have packed up earlier’.

“We have done well, I’ve had a good career and had great support from our owners. We have had good relationships with various jockeys who have been helpful at various times.

“I’ve always thought we have punched above our weight for a yard that had between 40 and 50 horses, which sounds a lot but in the modern era it is very few.

“We have been in steady decline, which was all right. I thought we could keep going for a few years. But this year we had a couple of owners who sadly passed away and it wasn’t stacking up.

“We were not able to get horses to replace horses. I suddenly thought, ‘no, it is just not going to work’.

“I don’t know what I’ll do. Obviously, it is going to take a little while to get the business unwound and a line drawn under things, so it will probably be in the new year we will get that finished off and then we will see what is out there.

“There are plenty of good, young lads out there and they are the people who everybody seems to want to train with these days.

Racing is all right. It will carry on. Like all old buffers, we can stand on the sidelines and say, ‘things weren’t like that in our day’.”

While there have been plenty of highlights for the yard, Wall added that the joy he received at some minor tracks equalled the Group-race highs.

He said: “For all that we have had lots of success in all Group races, sometimes the little races that we have won have been quite enjoyable, because you’ve won with something you thought we’d never win a race with, or it has had problems and we’ve nursed it along, or just seeing the joy and delight on owners’ faces when they have had a winner, whether it is at Ascot or in the middle of the night at Wolverhampton. That has always been very satisfying.

“You have to have a good passion for it. It is all-consuming. You don’t have a lot of time to do other things.

“We only had one son and he wasn’t going to do this. He grew up largely without me realising it. Now he has had a child and I’m a grandfather, I’m not going to make that mistake twice.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sounds Russian to face sternest test yet in Many Clouds Chase

Ruth Jefferson expects to have a clearer idea of Sound Russian’s potential ambitions for the rest of the season after he contests the Boylesports Many Clouds Chase at Aintree on Saturday. The seven-year-old has made giant strides in the past 12 months, with a Sedgefield success and three victories...
newschain

Jury retires in trial of builder accused of murdering two escorts

A jury has retired to decide the verdict in a double murder trial. The trial of Mark Brown, who is accused of murdering two escorts six months apart in 2021, came to a close on Tuesday at Hove Crown Court, East Sussex. The jury of 10 men and two women...
newschain

Palace accused of institutional racism over remarks made to black charity boss

Buckingham Palace is facing accusations of “institutional racism” after the late Queen’s lady in waiting challenged a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse on where she “really came from”. Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince of Wales’s godmother, resigned from the household and apologised...
Top Speed

This AMC Javelin Honors Legendary Driver Mark Donohue And The Trans-Am Racing Era

The pony car segment reached its pinnacle in the late 1960s with the iconic Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro hitting the streets alongside now-defunct nameplates such as the Firebird, Barracuda and Cougar. Not content to sit on the sidelines, AMC joined the fray in 1968 with its Javelin. To prove its new model’s mettle, the Javelin entered the Trans-Am racing circuit the same year its new model debuted and took the fight to its pony car rivals. Perhaps the racing series’ most legendary driver, Mark Donahue, later led AMC’s racing front, and a customized Javelin up for grabs pays homage to the illustrious driver and the Javelin’s foray in the American pony car racing scene.
newschain

Welsh National bid still possible for The Big Dog

The Coral Welsh National has not been ruled out by connections of The Big Dog, who took Navan’s biggest prize with a convincing round of jumping in the Bar One Racing Troytown Handicap Chase on Sunday. With a Munster National and a Grand National Trail at Punchestown already inked...
newschain

Mother tells of ‘heart-breaking’ disappearance of daughter missing from yacht

The mother of a 41-year-old woman who went missing from a yacht in the US Virgin Islands has said her “heart is breaking” over her daughter’s disappearance. Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, Hampshire, went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, while off the coast of St John in the early hours of March 8 2021.
newschain

Harriet Graham in a quandary with Aye Right

Harriet Graham is struggling to work out how best to campaign Aye Right for the rest of the season after he disappointed at Newcastle on Saturday. Graham, who trains Aye Right in partnership with Gary Rutherford, is concerned that there are too few races for horses rated between 145 and 160.
newschain

Impressive start over fences for Ballygrifincottage

Ballygrifincottage made an excellent start to his career over fences with a thoroughly impressive display in the Jewson St Helens Novices’ Chase at Haydock. A multiple winner in the Irish point-to-point field, the seven-year-old was placed at Grade Two level over hurdles last season and rounded off his campaign by finishing fourth in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
newschain

Ministers ‘considering plans to allow migrants to be held for up to 96 hours’

Ministers are reportedly considering changing the law to allow Channel migrants to be held at the Manston processing centre for up to 96 hours. According to The Daily Telegraph, the change would allow migrants to be held for three or four days – up from the current statutory limit of 24 hours – to give officials more flexibility in the event of another surge in Channel arrivals.
newschain

Rob Burrow to break new ground as he reads CBeebies Bedtime Story using computer

Rob Burrow will break new ground at the weekend when he reads a CBeebies Bedtime Story using technology that allows him to speak. The former Leeds Rhinos scrum-half, 40, suffers from motor neurone disease and uses a computer to communicate. He will become the first person to read a story...
newschain

George Ford feels ‘deception’ is key to getting the best out of Manu Tuilagi

George Ford believes “deception” is the key to unlocking the full potential of Manu Tuilagi when the former England and Leicester team-mates link-up at Sale together. Ford has yet to make his debut for the club he joined during the summer because of a ruptured Achilles injury sustained while guiding the Tigers to victory in last season’s Gallagher Premiership final.
newschain

William and Kate sit courtside at NBA as race row overshadows Earthshot tour

The Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside to watch an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at the end of the first day of their visit to the US. William and Kate’s three-day trip to Boston has been overshadowed by the growing race row engulfing the future King’s godmother which has left the monarchy accused of being institutionally racist.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newschain

Victoria Beckham on past fashion moments: ‘Back then, I didn’t know any better’

Victoria Beckham has remembered her “fondest” fashion memories wearing matching Gucci to a Versace event with husband David and the Spice Girls’ big hair and short skirts. The fashion designer, who founded her self-titled fashion label in 2008, told British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful about bursting onto...
newschain

Emma Raducanu ‘extremely grateful’ for MBE after meeting King at Windsor Castle

Tennis star Emma Raducanu said she is “extremely grateful” for her MBE after meeting the King at a special ceremony. The 20-year-old beamed as she posed for pictures in a £5,300 Dior outfit after accepting the honour, awarded for services to tennis, at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy