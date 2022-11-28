Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
Oil markets are headed for an 'incredible' week, with a significant chance of another production cut by OPEC just ahead of fresh EU sanctions
There's a big chance OPEC+ could slash production quotas again, spelling trouble for energy markets ahead of EU sanctions, RBC's Helima Croft said. "I still think it's up for grabs, but there's certainly a significant chance they do another cut," she told CNBC. Croft said OPEC could base its decision...
msn.com
2 Solid Dividend-Growth Stocks
Dividend-paying companies have built-in insurance to ride through downturns. Blue-chip stocks return to their growth trajectory after an economic hurricane. Energy stocks are among the largest dividend payers on Wall Street. If you’re planning to build your income portfolio, this is perhaps the most challenging time during the past decade....
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023
Wood is a big believer and investor in the high-flying tech sector. Buffett tends to focus on value stocks and those that return lots of capital to shareholders. There are a few stocks the two well-known investors seem to agree on. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks Billionaires Keep Buying in a Bear Market
Despite a turbulent market, the world's most successful investors are still net buyers of dividend-paying stocks. Ray Dalio and Bridgewater Associates made a big bet on healthcare conglomerate Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter. Israel Englander and Millennium Management bought shares of a company that was subsequently acquired by Prologis,...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Microsoft is well-positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth through the end of the decade. PayPal is a highly accepted digital wallet, and it recently formed new partnerships with Apple and Amazon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
Motley Fool
1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss
Brookfield Asset Management plans to complete a unique 1-for-4 stock split next month. It's splitting off a quarter of its asset management business and sending it to shareholders. Those shares will offer a higher dividend yield that should grow at a double-digit rate in the future. You’re reading a free...
This Dividend Aristocrat With A 7% Yield Is A Real Buy Low Opportunity
VF Corporation (VFC) is down 60% year-to-date thanks to a confluence of factors - global growth challenges, a tough retail environment and consumer discretionary stocks, in general, being out of favor. That's created a potential bargain, however, for dividend income investors. The yield is all the way up to 7%...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Motley Fool
Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?
LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company’s dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be the Best Bargains of 2023
Cresco Labs with Columbia Care could be a dominant force in the cannabis industry in just a few years. Investors shouldn't overlook Ascend Wellness' modest size as the company has staked out some attractive locations that could generate strong growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Is This Healthcare Giant a Buy for Dividend Growth Investors?
McKesson’s revenue rose even as costs weighed on earnings in Q3. The distributor of healthcare products has a modest but well-protected dividend. Its shares are up over 50% this year and trade at a premium to peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Want $1,000 in Dividends in 2023? Buy 266 Shares of This Consumer Stock.
Reaching $1,000 in dividend income might be more within reach than you expect with this high-yielding Dividend King.
Motley Fool
Near 52-Week Lows, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Bargains
While 3M is facing headwinds, the Dividend King should continue growing its high-yielding payout. Intel's cost-cutting moves will put its big-time payout on an even firmer foundation. Verizon is generating plenty of cash to invest in 5G and pay its massive dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
