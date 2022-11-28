ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Sharks’ Goaltending Situation No Longer an Issue

The San Jose Sharks have struggled to find consistent goaltending over the past few years. After making it to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016, they were able to get two good years out of a Martin Jones and Aaron Dell tandem. However, like all good things, it would not last forever. With no true elite prospects in the system and less-than-stellar goaltending in the 2020-21 season with a Jones and Devin Dubnyk combo, the Sharks decided to rejuvenate the pipeline.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Hellebuyck makes 40 saves, Jets shut out Avalanche

WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves, and Blake Wheeler had a hat trick and an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. "[Wheeler's] just been on fire," Hellebuyck said. "His workload and work ethic was so good...
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Pluses, minuses for Sabres-Red Wings, Oilers-Blackhawks

Analyst Weekes breaks down Wednesday doubleheader on TNT. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The Buffalo Sabres (9-12-1) visit the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, TNT, SN NOW). Then the Edmonton Oilers (12-10-0) play the Chicago Blackhawks (6-11-4) at United Center (9:30 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS, SN360, SNW).
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects

With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Monahan Is Proving His Value With the Canadiens

Through the first quarter of the 2022-23 campaign, the Montreal Canadiens’ offseason acquisitions have paid big dividends for the front office and the coaching staff. Kirby Dach has made most of the headlines, but Sean Monahan has quietly gone about his business and resurrected his career in the process.
Pgh Hockey Now

Searching Bad Contracts; Can Penguins Find Kapanen Trade?

The NHL trade market is different than it was one year ago. NHL GMs have overspent en masse, perhaps not expecting so much company and so few teams with the salary cap space to create soft landings for their overspending mistakes. Moving bad contracts and regrets now costs a first-round pick. It’s not fair, but if the Pittsburgh Penguins want to move Kasperi Kapanen, his value is no longer a first-round pick in return but includes a tethered first-rounder to facilitate the deal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Pesce, Hurricanes recover for OT win against Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Brett Pesce scored 2:20 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Pesce scored on a 2-on-0, tapping in a pass from Andrei Svechnikov for his second goal of the season. His first goal was also the game-winner in a 3-2 victory against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
RALEIGH, NC
The Hockey Writers

3 Non-UFA Canadiens Likeliest to Be Traded During Rebuild

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes just went on record saying the plan is to stick to the plan for all intents and purposes. So, while things are admittedly fluid, Hughes told TVA Sports he’s not going to make moves to sacrifice the future of the Habs, still in search of a third 2023 NHL Entry Draft first-round pick (Florida Panthers).
Yardbarker

Ranking Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Additions

The 2022 offseason was a busy one for the Detroit Red Wings as tons of changes were made to the roster. Familiar faces bid their goodbyes and plenty of new ones said hello to the winged wheel. Changes were needed in order to hopefully ice a competitive team come the start of the regular season and Steve Yzerman did not disappoint. He has made many great moves and decisions during his tenure as the Red Wings general manager (GM), but these recent signings may be some of the best yet.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

FORMER NHLER JOHAN GARPENLOV TO TAKE OVER BEHIND THE BENCH FOR HOMETOWN TEAM

Johan Garpenlov, who played more than 650 games in the NHL over the course of 10 years, is the new head coach of his hometown team, the team he played for both before and after his NHL career. Djurgårdens, based in Stolkholm, announced Monday that Garpenlov would take over for Joakim Fagervall, who was fired after a disappointing start to the season. It should be noted that this is taking place in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-tier hockey league. Djurgårdens was relegated there from the SHL at the end of 2021-22. Garpenlov played for the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Atlanta Thrashers during his NHL career. He had some good years, getting a career high 66 points (22G, 44A), and then 53 points (18G, 35A) in San Jose from 1992 to 1994. Injuries kept him from being consistent, and shortened his playing career.
FOX Sports

Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
BUFFALO, NY
