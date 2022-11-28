ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Robert Kraft arranged for Virginia to attend slain players' services via Patriots plane

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft showed great compassion and generosity when it came to the University of Virginia and its football team.

According to a team spokesperson, Kraft did cover the costs of the Patriots charter plane for the Cavaliers team and staff so they could attend the funerals of the three players killed on campus two weeks ago.

The three Cavaliers football players shot and killed were junior receiver Lavel Davis Jr. of Dorchester, South Carolina; junior receiver Devin Chandler of Huntersville, North Carolina; and junior defensive end/linebacker D’Sean Perry of Miami.

Over the weekend, one of the two Patriots team planes was spotted in Virginia and then in Florida, where services were held for Perry.

The Patriots have a primary plane and a secondary one in their colors. The secondary plane is available for charter.

In this case, the costs were covered by Kraft in a wonderful gesture.

Per NBCSports.com Boston:

New England’s team planes have served several other uses, as well: A Patriots plane transported 76 “healthcare heroes” from New England to this year’s Super Bowl in February, while the “AirKraft” (named for team owner Robert Kraft and president Jonathan Kraft) famously transported 1.2 million N95 masks from China to Massachusetts last spring to support COVID relief efforts.

Comments / 1

 

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

