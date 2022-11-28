Read full article on original website
Warehouses get mixed reviews from Palmer Township. Second vote set for December.
Final approval for two warehouses planned for Van Buren Road was tabled Tuesday by Palmer Township Board of Supervisors. The board said it would wait to vote until all five supervisors are present, even though four council members constitute a quorum and legally can vote. Supervisor Mike Mitchell was absent from Tuesday night’s meeting.
WFMZ-TV Online
Luzerne County Council sets timeline for manager search committee selection
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Council approved the first step Tuesday in the process of choosing the county’s next full-time manager. Council approved an advertisement seeking applicants for a three-member citizen search committee that will find and screen qualified candidates to serve as county manager. Council will appoint the next full-time manager after it considers the finalists the committee recommends, as stipulated by the county charter.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County funding to IronPigs, hydroelectric plant in jeopardy
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted Tuesday to cut grants for a hydroelectric plant and for renovations to the IronPigs baseball team's stadium. Those are preliminary votes. Council will meet again Thursday to vote on County Executive Lamont McClure's 2023 budget and the amendments to the spending plan made Tuesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Luzerne County certifies Nov. 8 election results
The vote was 3-2. The vote happened after some uncertainty over the last few days. The board initially deadlocked at a Monday meeting, which resulted in the results not being certified. The midterm election voting process did not go off without a hitch on Nov. 8 in Luzerne County. Supplies...
WFMZ-TV Online
Scranton School Board to make changes to closure plan; approves contracts
SCRANTON — The Scranton School Board plans to alter the administration’s proposal to close three elementary schools. At a meeting that also included approving new five-year contracts for teachers and paraprofessionals, the board discussed the reconfiguration plan for the first time since holding three town-hall meetings last month.
New Wawa in Bethlehem Township passes final public review, set for 2023 construction
A new Wawa convenience store with 16-pump gas station is back on track for Nazareth Pike at Oakland Road in Bethlehem Township. Bethlehem-based developer and property owner Collaboration 3A LLC appeared Wednesday night before the township’s zoning hearing board to tweak a variance approved in January. At issue was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Scranton City Council to recommend lower tax increase for 2023
A potential tax increase for Scranton property owners may be less than originally anticipated. Scranton City Council plans to introduce budget amendments Tuesday that will lower the potential increase from 3% to 2% for 2023. “The No. 1 goal is to lower the potential impact of property taxes,” said council...
WFMZ-TV Online
Election board now set to certify results of Nov. 8 election; Schramm says his questions were answered
The Luzerne County Board of Elections is expected to certify the results of the county’s Nov. 8 general election at a special meeting Wednesday. The five-member volunteer election board deadlocked 2-2 on the certification vote on Monday. Board member Daniel Schramm abstained. He said he wanted more information, such...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate
State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full:. "On November...
wdiy.org
New Report: Northampton County Tied for Most Climate Disasters in PA from 2011-2021 | WDIY Local News
Northampton County has been one of the hardest-hit parts of Pennsylvania when it comes to weather-related disasters. That’s according to a new report. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The assessment, released by the nonprofit Rebuild by Design, found that nine climate disasters were federally declared in Pennsylvania between...
WFMZ-TV Online
Senator set to represent Mountain Top, more of Luzerne County resigns to take new job
A Republican state senator whose district will soon cover much more of Luzerne County, including most of the Mountain Top region, announced Monday he is resigning to take a new job in the legislative chamber. State Sen. John Gordner of Berwick announced he would leave his position Wednesday to join...
WFMZ-TV Online
Parents discuss new interim superintendent ahead of ASD forum
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown School District's new interim superintendent, Carol Birks, is only about one month into her new job. Wednesday night, ahead of a public forum Birks planned in order to get to know parents and students, 69 News asked parents what they hoped to see with the schools under new leadership.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania Senate formally accepts articles of impeachment against Philadelphia prosecutor
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday voted to formally accept the articles of impeachment filed by the state House against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, setting the stage for a January trial on whether to remove the progressive prosecutor from office. The proceedings marked the first time in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. official visits Allentown facility that helps people recovering from drug addiction
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $9 million in grants to support halfway houses in Pennsylvania. It's part of a statewide effort to expand services for people recovering from drug addiction, and on Wednesday, a member of his Cabinet paid a visit to Allentown to see one of those facilities first-hand, called Westminster Homes of the Lehigh Valley.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County Sheriff Joseph Hanna announces he is running for reelection
Lehigh County Sheriff Joseph Hanna is announcing he is running for reelection. Hanna had a 34-year-career with the Allentown Police Department, rising to the rank of Chief of Police. He then transitioned to the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office as a County Detective before running for sheriff. Since he...
Bethlehem Area leaning toward new construction for 2 aging elementary schools: superintendent
About 90% of the recommended improvements to two Bethlehem Area elementary schools are vitally important and can’t be cut to save money, administrators said. School district officials shared that engineering analysis as part of a community meeting Tuesday night on the future of the two schools: Thomas Jefferson and William Penn in Northeast Bethlehem.
lvpnews.com
Catty discusses pool options, Iron Works progress
Catasauqua Borough Council welcomed the new borough manager to his first official monthly council meeting Nov. 28. Glenn Eckhart was excited to get to work in the borough and was in high spirits at the meeting. There was discussion about the municipal pool. The borough received $30,900 for a feasibility...
WFMZ-TV Online
Muhlenberg Township residents told to boil water
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A boil water advisory is being issued in Muhlenberg Township. A release from the Muhlenberg Township Authority says a ruptured water main in the rear of the Fairgrounds Square Mall caused the Authority to close the transmission lines connecting the east and west side of the Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem food pantry gets grant, increases size and service
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Northeast Community Center in Bethlehem cut the ribbon on its newly expanded food pantry thanks to a $110,000 grant from Lowe's and support from city and community partners. "It’s really important because unfortunately the amount of people that need food just keeps increasing and our space...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown nonprofit that helps children, families with education gets $400K in state funding
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The check is in the mail for an agency that aims to give moms-to-be and young children a leg up. State Sen. Pat Browne announced $400,000 in state funding for Community Services for Children Tuesday. It's an organization that prioritizes early education and support for young children...
