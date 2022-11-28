ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Luzerne County Council sets timeline for manager search committee selection

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Council approved the first step Tuesday in the process of choosing the county’s next full-time manager. Council approved an advertisement seeking applicants for a three-member citizen search committee that will find and screen qualified candidates to serve as county manager. Council will appoint the next full-time manager after it considers the finalists the committee recommends, as stipulated by the county charter.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Luzerne County certifies Nov. 8 election results

The vote was 3-2. The vote happened after some uncertainty over the last few days. The board initially deadlocked at a Monday meeting, which resulted in the results not being certified. The midterm election voting process did not go off without a hitch on Nov. 8 in Luzerne County. Supplies...
WFMZ-TV Online

Scranton School Board to make changes to closure plan; approves contracts

SCRANTON — The Scranton School Board plans to alter the administration’s proposal to close three elementary schools. At a meeting that also included approving new five-year contracts for teachers and paraprofessionals, the board discussed the reconfiguration plan for the first time since holding three town-hall meetings last month.
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Scranton City Council to recommend lower tax increase for 2023

A potential tax increase for Scranton property owners may be less than originally anticipated. Scranton City Council plans to introduce budget amendments Tuesday that will lower the potential increase from 3% to 2% for 2023. “The No. 1 goal is to lower the potential impact of property taxes,” said council...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate

State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full:. "On November...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Parents discuss new interim superintendent ahead of ASD forum

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown School District's new interim superintendent, Carol Birks, is only about one month into her new job. Wednesday night, ahead of a public forum Birks planned in order to get to know parents and students, 69 News asked parents what they hoped to see with the schools under new leadership.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. official visits Allentown facility that helps people recovering from drug addiction

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $9 million in grants to support halfway houses in Pennsylvania. It's part of a statewide effort to expand services for people recovering from drug addiction, and on Wednesday, a member of his Cabinet paid a visit to Allentown to see one of those facilities first-hand, called Westminster Homes of the Lehigh Valley.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Area leaning toward new construction for 2 aging elementary schools: superintendent

About 90% of the recommended improvements to two Bethlehem Area elementary schools are vitally important and can’t be cut to save money, administrators said. School district officials shared that engineering analysis as part of a community meeting Tuesday night on the future of the two schools: Thomas Jefferson and William Penn in Northeast Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Catty discusses pool options, Iron Works progress

Catasauqua Borough Council welcomed the new borough manager to his first official monthly council meeting Nov. 28. Glenn Eckhart was excited to get to work in the borough and was in high spirits at the meeting. There was discussion about the municipal pool. The borough received $30,900 for a feasibility...
CATASAUQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Muhlenberg Township residents told to boil water

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A boil water advisory is being issued in Muhlenberg Township. A release from the Muhlenberg Township Authority says a ruptured water main in the rear of the Fairgrounds Square Mall caused the Authority to close the transmission lines connecting the east and west side of the Township.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem food pantry gets grant, increases size and service

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Northeast Community Center in Bethlehem cut the ribbon on its newly expanded food pantry thanks to a $110,000 grant from Lowe's and support from city and community partners. "It’s really important because unfortunately the amount of people that need food just keeps increasing and our space...
BETHLEHEM, PA

