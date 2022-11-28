WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Council approved the first step Tuesday in the process of choosing the county’s next full-time manager. Council approved an advertisement seeking applicants for a three-member citizen search committee that will find and screen qualified candidates to serve as county manager. Council will appoint the next full-time manager after it considers the finalists the committee recommends, as stipulated by the county charter.

