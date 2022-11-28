If you wanna keep it, you have to give it away. Many in the recovering community hear this as soon as they begin the process of getting clean and sober. It isn’t something that is understood right away. After months or even years of hard work in recovery, you begin to understand. I know I know, it doesn’t completely make sense to give away something you wanna keep, right? Part of recovery is the people you meet and learn from. Getting a sponsor is one of the first suggestions that are made. Here’s where the give it away to keep it comes in. As a sponsor works with a sponsee they offer and teach them everything they have learned during their recovery: Their Experience, what gives them strength, and that there is hope.

