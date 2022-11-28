Read full article on original website
Related
wsiu.org
A new study looks at the major contributors to gun violence in Carbondale
Carbondale leaders have released a study on gun violence in the City. SIU researchers analyzed the nature of gun violence in Carbondale and offered recommendations for prevention and intervention initiatives. 45 percent of respondents categorized gun violence as a major or moderate problem. City Manager Gary Williams says he's not...
KFVS12
Fentanyl trafficking investigation leads to arrest of McCracken County couple
Multiple crews responded to an explosion in a chemistry lab at Murray State University on Tuesday. Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel. Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel . Heartland record lounge works raise autism awareness through name. Updated: 5...
KFVS12
Man accused of making terroristic threat at Harrisburg Walmart arrested
Multiple crews responded to an explosion in a chemistry lab at Murray State University on Tuesday. Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel. Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel . Heartland record lounge works raise autism awareness through name. Updated: 5...
wrul.com
Latest Graduate Of White County Drug Court Sheds Light On Program
If you wanna keep it, you have to give it away. Many in the recovering community hear this as soon as they begin the process of getting clean and sober. It isn’t something that is understood right away. After months or even years of hard work in recovery, you begin to understand. I know I know, it doesn’t completely make sense to give away something you wanna keep, right? Part of recovery is the people you meet and learn from. Getting a sponsor is one of the first suggestions that are made. Here’s where the give it away to keep it comes in. As a sponsor works with a sponsee they offer and teach them everything they have learned during their recovery: Their Experience, what gives them strength, and that there is hope.
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/30
The city of Carbondale will hold it's annual Lights Fantastic Parade this weekend, and that means there'll some road closures. Police in Marion arrest a man after he allegedly put a gun to a woman's head and pulled the trigger, but thankfully, the gun did not go off. Science classes...
kbsi23.com
Man arrested for attempted murder in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A man faces charges for attempted murder in Marion, Ill. Joshua G. Taylor, 44, faces charges of attempted murder, domestic battery, unlawful use of weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, fleeing and eluding, interference with reporting of domestic violence, criminal damage to property and driving on the sidewalk.
KFVS12
Williamson County robbery turns into death investigation
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County authorities are saying a burglary that has become a death investigation was “not a random act.”. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies responded to a home on Morning Glory Road, near the Crab Orchard spillway, just before 2 o’clock on Tuesday for a report of a burglary in progress.
KFVS12
Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested at a Paducah hotel in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a tip about drug activity at a hotel on the 5000 block of Cairo Road led to detectives witnessing a drug deal taking place in the parking lot Monday night.
westkentuckystar.com
Violent encounter, chase results in arrest of Marion man
Police in Marion, Illinois responded to a call just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, about a reported “man with a gun.” The female caller reportedly was distraught, just as the line was disconnected. As officers responded, they saw a man entering a vehicle before leaving frantically, even driving on...
wrul.com
Fisk, Holloman And Pucket Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
Three White County men were sentenced to the Illinois Department Of Corrections in White County Court on Monday November 28th. 34 year old Logan Fisk was sentenced to 5 years for Retail Theft a class 4 felony, 5 years and 6 months for Possession of Methamphetamine a class 3 felony and 5 years and 6 months on a second Theft charge. The sentences on the Meth Possession and Theft charge were ordered to run concurrently with one another; however, the sentences in Meth and second Theft charge were ordered to run consecutively to the sentence imposed on the first Theft charge. Because the sentences in the respective cases were ordered to be served consecutively, Fisk was ultimately sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Fisk was arrested for the Retail Theft case in April 2022 by Carmi Police Department. After being found guilty in May 2022, Fisk was arrested again by the Carmi Police Department for Possession of Methamphetamine and Theft while awaiting sentencing. Fisk was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case. Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
KFVS12
Paducah man arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking
Illinois lawmakers return as calls for changes to Safe-T Act grow. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Celebrating Christmas with alpacas. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Celebrating Christmas with...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies investigating after man killed in Williamson County; 'This was not a random act,' authorities say
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A death investigation is underway in Williamson County, Illinois, after the sheriff's office says a man died after he was injured during a home burglary. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:56 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a burglary in progress...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah City Commission moves forward on 911 without the county
During Tuesday's Paducah City Commission meeting, a motion was passed on a unanimous vote to move forward with the 911 upgrades without the McCracken County Fiscal Court. Carol Gault, the commission's representative on the joint 911 working group, said that continued delays warrant that the city release the requests for proposals immediately, pushing forward on the upgrade of the emergency system.
KFVS12
31st Annual Lights Fantastic Parade in Carbondale, Ill.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Returning again to Carbondale, Ill., the 31st Annual Lights Fantastic Parade takes place this weekend. On Saturday, December 3, the Annual Lights Fantastic Parade will start at 6 p.m. The parade starts on South Illinois Avenue at Mill Street and will travel north on Illinois Avenue. The path leads around the Town Square on Jackson and Washington Streets, and ends on Main Street.
dailyegyptian.com
SIU students swarm far right preacher on campus
On Monday evening, a woman’s shout could be heard clearly all the way on the east side of Faner hall, drawing onlookers from all over campus to the forefront of the most visceral protest the campus had seen in months. Drawing nearer to the northern end of the student...
KFVS12
Crews battle fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County
The city of Carbondale will hold it's annual Lights Fantastic Parade this weekend, and that means there'll some road closures. Police in Marion arrest a man after he allegedly put a gun to a woman's head and pulled the trigger, but thankfully, the gun did not go off. Science classes...
KFVS12
2 juveniles, 1 adult arrested in connection with chase, shooting
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman and two male juveniles were arrested in connection with a shooting investigation in Harrisburg on Friday, November 25. According to Harrisburg Police, shortly after 2 a.m. dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about shots fired on the 100 block of South Shaw Street. Officers heading...
KFVS12
Fentanyl overdose leads deputies in McCracken County to make arrest
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - One Fentanyl overdose case led to the discovery of a man overdosed on Fentanyl on Nov. 22. According to a press release, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2300 block of Mayfield Metropolis Road and found a young man who had overdosed on suspected Fentanyl.
wevv.com
Man arrested after making shooting threat at local Walmart, police say
A man was arrested in Harrisburg, Illinois, after making a threat about a shooting at a local Walmart store, according to police. The Harrisburg Police Department says Saline County Dispatch got a 911 call from a Harrisburg Walmart employee around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. According to police, the employee said...
wjpf.com
Would-be thief cuts hole in tavern wall
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – A man tried to break into a Jackson County bar by cutting a hole in the side of the building. At about 4:15 a.m. Friday, a man can bee seen on surveillance video cutting a hole in the side of the Korner Too Tavern in Campbell Hill and trying to squeeze his way inside. The would-be thief never fully made it into the building and gave up trying after a couple of minutes.
Comments / 0