Read full article on original website
Related
Women's Health
'Quiet quitting' has now come for relationships. Here's the key signs to watch out for
If there's one piece of Internet parlance you've seen whizzing around your social feeds over the past months, it's 'quiet quitting.' The phrase, used variously to describe doing the scantest amount of work possible without being quite enough of a problem to be sacked, or simply working to your job spec and tapping out at 5pm, spoke loudly to a generation of people raised in the relentless hustle of overtime, overwork and general 'grind culture'.
CNBC
Here's the No. 1 thing that makes relationships successful, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 couples about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships. In a lab study,...
A streamer said dating the world's biggest YouTuber is 'like a movie,' saying she had to answer a pre-prepared list of questions when they first met
The Twitch streamer said she became MrBeast's girlfriend after meeting the world's most-followed YouTuber while he was on a visit to South Africa.
Refinery29
What Registered Dietitians Really Think Of Intermittent Fasting
The diet that wellness influencers and health geeks have been obsessed with over the past few years is all about simply not eating — that is, during certain periods of time. As the name suggests, intermittent fasting involves fasting for a set period of time (some people fast for 16 hours, then eat for eight hours a day; others alternate full days) and then eating.
CNBC
Parents of successful kids don't worry about screen time, expert says—they teach these 3 skills instead
Is excessive screen time actually a main cause of negative outcomes in children?. One of the most comprehensive studies on the subject found that in more than 350,000 adolescents, technology use was associated with only 0.4% of the overall differences in adolescent mental well-being. And as much as we wish...
psychologytoday.com
Can Personality Affect Our Ability to Detect Infidelity?
In a recent study, increased romantic jealousy was associated with a higher likelihood of discovering an infidelity. Neuroticism was associated with increased jealousy and an increased tendency to discover a partner's infidelity. Openness to new experiences was associated with decreased jealousy and a decreased likelihood of discovering infidelity. New research...
psychologytoday.com
Relationship Distress Precedes Romantic Infidelity
Researchers assessed self-reported incidences of infidelity in a representative sample of German adults and their primary romantic partners. The study results revealed that well-being declined before incidences of infidelity for both perpetrators and victims. Those who cheated on their partners showed steeper declines in well-being after their unfaithfulness compared to...
Release Your Expectations — They Ruin Your Relationships
Silhouette Photography of Person Standing on Green Grass in Front of Mountains during Golden HourPhoto by S Migaj. How would life be without friends? We learn the value of friendship during childhood, our teenage years and up into our adult lives.
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study says
A study done by researchers from the University of California, Davis found that first impressions are the most important factor when it comes to dating. The study says that the first impression of compatibility and popularity we see in the other person is very influential in our choice of potential romantic partners.
How asexuals navigate romantic relationships
Though an estimated 1% of people identify as asexual – a sexual orientation most commonly defined as lacking sexual attraction – asexual people remain relatively invisible and are rarely researched. For these reasons, they’re frequently subjected to discrimination and stereotyping. For example, it’s often assumed that all people who are asexual are also “aromantic” – that they aren’t interested in being in romantic relationships or aren’t capable of doing so. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Asexuality exists on a spectrum, and there is a wide range in how the members of this group experience sexuality and romance. In a...
earth.com
Aging female monkeys focus more on meaningful relationships
Aging female monkeys cut down on socializing to prioritize their closest relationships, according to an international study led by the University of Exeter. The experts found that female monkeys “actively reduce” their social networks as they get older to focus on family and close friends. “In humans, aging...
Refinery29
TikTok Says “Ugly” Is In — But Who Actually Gets To Be Ugly?
If there is one celebrity I am really enjoying at the moment it’s Julia Fox; she’s cracked the code of being a celebrity, playing the role and doing it very well. It is refreshing. So many stars are yet to conquer down to earth quite like Fox, who understands that being relatable is one of the strongest currencies at the moment. The actor and self-proclaimed “muse” takes us back to a nostalgic time when celebrities would give us avant-garde costumes on the red carpets. Think Rose Mcgowan and the naked dress, Lady Gaga and the meat dress, Björk and her swan dress — you know, when celebrities used to have fun. She feels honest and messy in a post-Kardashian, post-Photoshop, highly curated world.
Refinery29
I Stopped Chasing Happiness & You Should, Too
I remember, with the sort of clarity reserved for those pivotal moments in life during which, you later realise, a huge change was underway, the card I was given for my 22nd birthday by a close friend. On the front was a glossy, high-resolution photograph of a long highway on a sunny day. The asphalt stretched into the distance in the middle of an arid desert. To the left, there was a giant sign with an arrow giving directions. It read: "Destination: happiness."
What COVID has taught us about sharing our emotions – and why now's a good time to share again
Although they were only two-and-a-half years ago, the first months of the COVID pandemic and ensuing lockdowns seem like a distant past. We have – perhaps intentionally – let fade our memories of 5 kilometre-radius travel restrictions, long lines at testing locations, work from home mandates, remote schooling, and border closures. We seem to just not talk about it anymore. Yet, a fresh wave of cases is here, new variants keep emerging, and we find ourselves navigating a constantly shifting “new normal”. What have we learnt from our emotional responses during the first waves of the pandemic and the way...
CNBC
Is your partner a gaslighter? 3 red flags to watch out for
Earlier this week, Merriam-Webster announced its 2022 word of the year is "gaslighting," which it defines as "the act or practice of grossly misleading someone, especially for one's own advantage." The dictionary reported seeing a 1,740% uptick in searches throughout the year. One can be gaslit in many ways: politically,...
Refinery29
TikTok’s ‘Cold Girl’ Makeup Got My Skin So Many Compliments
Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. I am a perpetually cold girl. My hands and feet are actually blocks of ice (much to the annoyance of my boyfriend, who I always ask to warm them on), and I carry a sweater everywhere just in case I get chilly. So when 'cold girl makeup' started to trend on TikTok, I was convinced the app's makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts had looked to little old me for inspiration.
psychologytoday.com
The Chemistry of Love
I mentioned in a recent post that I like opera. That entry was a comment on jealousy, which features quite often in operatic dramas. There are a number of other psychological themes found in opera, amongst them the curious idea that one person could make another fall in love with them by giving them a love potion. There is a love potion in Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde, and in Donizetti’s L'elisir d'amore (The Elixir of Love), as the title itself suggests. Predictably, love elixirs create all sorts of awful difficulties for the characters in these stories.
Voices: Why is no one talking about the effects of pregnancy?
After giving birth to my son, I suffered from pancreatitis and cholecystitis – it was severe and life threatening. Gallstones caused it, and the ordeal resulted in me being admitted to hospital for a week and later having my gallbladder removed. Thankfully, I’m here to tell the tale.But you probably hadn’t heard about the correlation between gallstones and pregnancy until now. I didn’t know, and nor did those around me, that my near-fatal condition could be caused by being pregnant. And that’s no wonder, because no one is talking about it.It seems unbelievable that, although everyone on this planet...
You Can Train Your Brain to React to Stressful Situations Better. Here's the 3-Step Process.
Don't panic. Train yourself into mental clarity.
Comments / 3