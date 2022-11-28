ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Women's Health

'Quiet quitting' has now come for relationships. Here's the key signs to watch out for

If there's one piece of Internet parlance you've seen whizzing around your social feeds over the past months, it's 'quiet quitting.' The phrase, used variously to describe doing the scantest amount of work possible without being quite enough of a problem to be sacked, or simply working to your job spec and tapping out at 5pm, spoke loudly to a generation of people raised in the relentless hustle of overtime, overwork and general 'grind culture'.
Refinery29

What Registered Dietitians Really Think Of Intermittent Fasting

The diet that wellness influencers and health geeks have been obsessed with over the past few years is all about simply not eating — that is, during certain periods of time. As the name suggests, intermittent fasting involves fasting for a set period of time (some people fast for 16 hours, then eat for eight hours a day; others alternate full days) and then eating.
psychologytoday.com

Can Personality Affect Our Ability to Detect Infidelity?

In a recent study, increased romantic jealousy was associated with a higher likelihood of discovering an infidelity. Neuroticism was associated with increased jealousy and an increased tendency to discover a partner's infidelity. Openness to new experiences was associated with decreased jealousy and a decreased likelihood of discovering infidelity. New research...
psychologytoday.com

Relationship Distress Precedes Romantic Infidelity

Researchers assessed self-reported incidences of infidelity in a representative sample of German adults and their primary romantic partners. The study results revealed that well-being declined before incidences of infidelity for both perpetrators and victims. Those who cheated on their partners showed steeper declines in well-being after their unfaithfulness compared to...
The Conversation U.S.

How asexuals navigate romantic relationships

Though an estimated 1% of people identify as asexual – a sexual orientation most commonly defined as lacking sexual attraction – asexual people remain relatively invisible and are rarely researched. For these reasons, they’re frequently subjected to discrimination and stereotyping. For example, it’s often assumed that all people who are asexual are also “aromantic” – that they aren’t interested in being in romantic relationships or aren’t capable of doing so. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Asexuality exists on a spectrum, and there is a wide range in how the members of this group experience sexuality and romance. In a...
earth.com

Aging female monkeys focus more on meaningful relationships

Aging female monkeys cut down on socializing to prioritize their closest relationships, according to an international study led by the University of Exeter. The experts found that female monkeys “actively reduce” their social networks as they get older to focus on family and close friends. “In humans, aging...
Refinery29

TikTok Says “Ugly” Is In — But Who Actually Gets To Be Ugly?

If there is one celebrity I am really enjoying at the moment it’s Julia Fox; she’s cracked the code of being a celebrity, playing the role and doing it very well. It is refreshing. So many stars are yet to conquer down to earth quite like Fox, who understands that being relatable is one of the strongest currencies at the moment. The actor and self-proclaimed “muse” takes us back to a nostalgic time when celebrities would give us avant-garde costumes on the red carpets. Think Rose Mcgowan and the naked dress, Lady Gaga and the meat dress, Björk and her swan dress — you know, when celebrities used to have fun. She feels honest and messy in a post-Kardashian, post-Photoshop, highly curated world.
Refinery29

I Stopped Chasing Happiness & You Should, Too

I remember, with the sort of clarity reserved for those pivotal moments in life during which, you later realise, a huge change was underway, the card I was given for my 22nd birthday by a close friend. On the front was a glossy, high-resolution photograph of a long highway on a sunny day. The asphalt stretched into the distance in the middle of an arid desert. To the left, there was a giant sign with an arrow giving directions. It read: "Destination: happiness."
TheConversationAU

What COVID has taught us about sharing our emotions – and why now's a good time to share again

Although they were only two-and-a-half years ago, the first months of the COVID pandemic and ensuing lockdowns seem like a distant past. We have – perhaps intentionally – let fade our memories of 5 kilometre-radius travel restrictions, long lines at testing locations, work from home mandates, remote schooling, and border closures. We seem to just not talk about it anymore. Yet, a fresh wave of cases is here, new variants keep emerging, and we find ourselves navigating a constantly shifting “new normal”. What have we learnt from our emotional responses during the first waves of the pandemic and the way...
CNBC

Is your partner a gaslighter? 3 red flags to watch out for

Earlier this week, Merriam-Webster announced its 2022 word of the year is "gaslighting," which it defines as "the act or practice of grossly misleading someone, especially for one's own advantage." The dictionary reported seeing a 1,740% uptick in searches throughout the year. One can be gaslit in many ways: politically,...
Refinery29

TikTok’s ‘Cold Girl’ Makeup Got My Skin So Many Compliments

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. I am a perpetually cold girl. My hands and feet are actually blocks of ice (much to the annoyance of my boyfriend, who I always ask to warm them on), and I carry a sweater everywhere just in case I get chilly. So when 'cold girl makeup' started to trend on TikTok, I was convinced the app's makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts had looked to little old me for inspiration.
psychologytoday.com

The Chemistry of Love

I mentioned in a recent post that I like opera. That entry was a comment on jealousy, which features quite often in operatic dramas. There are a number of other psychological themes found in opera, amongst them the curious idea that one person could make another fall in love with them by giving them a love potion. There is a love potion in Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde, and in Donizetti’s L'elisir d'amore (The Elixir of Love), as the title itself suggests. Predictably, love elixirs create all sorts of awful difficulties for the characters in these stories.
The Independent

Voices: Why is no one talking about the effects of pregnancy?

After giving birth to my son, I suffered from pancreatitis and cholecystitis – it was severe and life threatening. Gallstones caused it, and the ordeal resulted in me being admitted to hospital for a week and later having my gallbladder removed. Thankfully, I’m here to tell the tale.But you probably hadn’t heard about the correlation between gallstones and pregnancy until now. I didn’t know, and nor did those around me, that my near-fatal condition could be caused by being pregnant. And that’s no wonder, because no one is talking about it.It seems unbelievable that, although everyone on this planet...

