Three restaurants fail their health inspections: November 13 to 19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 13 to November 19 Three food services failed their inspections: Alvord House Restaurant, 5 East Main Street, Marcellus Freedom of Espresso, 115 Solar Street, Syracuse Sweet N’ Salty, 1 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse Alvord […]
Take a Look Inside Syracuse’s Abandoned Great Northern Mall

***DISCLAIMER: The Great Northern Mall was still open an able to be walked through at the time this video was shot, but it's unknown if that's still the case. Under no circumstances should you enter an abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***
Cute Baby Elephant Twins at the Syracuse Zoo Now Have Names

We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.
Camillus man dies from tree stand fall while hunting with his dad

Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down while hunting, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot

The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
Does Downtown Utica New York Show Up In A Hallmark Christmas Movie?

Tis the season of Hallmark Christmas movies. Does Utica make an appearance? Yes, and no. So, it's no shocker that Utica New York isn't the only Utica in America. There are 20 places named Utica in America. You can find Utica in the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Syracuse landmark near downtown to be turned into apartments

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A landmark building built in 1893 as a grain warehouse is set to join the many historic Syracuse buildings that have been turned into apartments. The VIP Structures engineering and architectural firm plans to convert One Webster’s Landing into 34 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, 25, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, age 25, died tragically on November 24, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1997 in Syracuse, NY to Brian and Kim Bernard (Holloway). She attended Madrid-Waddington School. Ashli loved spending time with family and friends and was particularly fond of family...
Syracuse Police investigating deadly shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is dead after being shot in the city of Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to a shots fired call just after midnight Thursday in the 600 block of Valley Drive. Officers found a bullet casing on the scene. Around the same...
On the Lookout: Suspects involved in forgery crimes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspects who are involved in multiple forgery crimes. Deputies say that the suspects went to many stores and passed counterfeit bills. The Sheriff’s Office has at least three cases of the suspects involved in forgery crimes […]
Oneida Teen, 16, May Have Run-Away, Police Say

The Oneida City Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen who is believed to have run-away from home. Police say 16-year-old Angelica Hernandez left her home on Brooks Street in the city of Oneida at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Sunday morning (November 27). The teen is approximately 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds. She has dark brown hair with caramel highlights, brown eyes and has a nose ring in her left nostril, police said.
