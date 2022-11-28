Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Family wants to send message to hunters after a tragic accident
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A family from Camillus is mourning the loss of their son after they say he fell from a tree stand while hunting on November 26. The family wants to send a message to hunters to practice safety while hunting. 33-year-old Michael Rinaldo and his father Mike went hunting in Weedsport the […]
Three restaurants fail their health inspections: November 13 to 19
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 13 to November 19 Three food services failed their inspections: Alvord House Restaurant, 5 East Main Street, Marcellus Freedom of Espresso, 115 Solar Street, Syracuse Sweet N’ Salty, 1 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse Alvord […]
Take a Look Inside Syracuse’s Abandoned Great Northern Mall
***DISCLAIMER: The Great Northern Mall was still open an able to be walked through at the time this video was shot, but it's unknown if that's still the case. Under no circumstances should you enter an abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***
Git R Done! Larry the Cable Guy’s Coming to Upstate NY for 2 Shows
This past year was loaded with must see events in Central and Upstate New York. On one hand, there were so many amazing bands touring. But we can't forget about the amazing comedians who came too!. And it looks like this trend is already carrying over into the new year.
Cute Baby Elephant Twins at the Syracuse Zoo Now Have Names
We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
Camillus man dies from tree stand fall while hunting with his dad
Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down while hunting, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot
The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
Does Downtown Utica New York Show Up In A Hallmark Christmas Movie?
Tis the season of Hallmark Christmas movies. Does Utica make an appearance? Yes, and no. So, it's no shocker that Utica New York isn't the only Utica in America. There are 20 places named Utica in America. You can find Utica in the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Syracuse landmark near downtown to be turned into apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A landmark building built in 1893 as a grain warehouse is set to join the many historic Syracuse buildings that have been turned into apartments. The VIP Structures engineering and architectural firm plans to convert One Webster’s Landing into 34 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
This Is the Snowiest City in New York State
Syracuseis a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populated city in New York, after New York City, Buffalo, Yonkers, and Rochester.
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
Christmas Events In Utica And Rome New York You’ll Want To Check Out
It's Christmas in the valley once again, and we are talking about the Mohawk Valley of course. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have amazing events to check out this December. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have free family fun planned the same weekend. Utica has their...
wwnytv.com
Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, 25, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, age 25, died tragically on November 24, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1997 in Syracuse, NY to Brian and Kim Bernard (Holloway). She attended Madrid-Waddington School. Ashli loved spending time with family and friends and was particularly fond of family...
Drug-impaired driver crashes; 3 injured outside Syracuse’s Salt City Market, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A town of Onondaga man was arrested this weekend after police say he drove under the influence of drugs and caused a crash that sent him and two other people to the hospital. Thomas Christman, 34, of Cedarvale Road, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet north in...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police investigating deadly shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is dead after being shot in the city of Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to a shots fired call just after midnight Thursday in the 600 block of Valley Drive. Officers found a bullet casing on the scene. Around the same...
On the Lookout: Suspects involved in forgery crimes
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspects who are involved in multiple forgery crimes. Deputies say that the suspects went to many stores and passed counterfeit bills. The Sheriff’s Office has at least three cases of the suspects involved in forgery crimes […]
Oneida Teen, 16, May Have Run-Away, Police Say
The Oneida City Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen who is believed to have run-away from home. Police say 16-year-old Angelica Hernandez left her home on Brooks Street in the city of Oneida at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Sunday morning (November 27). The teen is approximately 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds. She has dark brown hair with caramel highlights, brown eyes and has a nose ring in her left nostril, police said.
Girlfriend charged in domestic dispute shooting in Syracuse’s Skunk City, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A domestic dispute in Syracuse’s Skunk City spiraled Sunday morning after a woman shot her boyfriend twice, police said. Fantashia Booker, 37, was arrested on assault and weapon possession charges less than half an hour after a 911 caller reported a man was shot at 110 Hartson St., police said in a felony complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0