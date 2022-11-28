ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WPTV

20 States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks To Eligible Residents

Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in September, inflation also remained near a 40-year high. As a result, many families are living paycheck to paycheck. While the IRS has made adjustments that could mean lower tax rates for many next year, the federal government has no plans to send out more stimulus checks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
CNET

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families: How to Apply in Your State

Many families in the US are struggling to make ends meet as they deal with price hikes from inflation and try to recover from the pandemic. As the cold winter months approach, some may be looking for a way to keep the lights on and provide food for their families. Fortunately, each state has a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program you can apply to for help getting back on your feet.
KANSAS STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $1,200 coming from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Did you know that the state of Hawaii is currently sending tax refunds back to residents? It's true and the money should be on it's way to you. There was a slight delay recently due to a printing issue, but that issue has been taken care of now.
HAWAII STATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just four days to millions of seniors

There are only four days left before millions of people whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681. The first round of checks, worth as much as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will also see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
Yakima Herald Republic

How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member

Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
INDIANA STATE

