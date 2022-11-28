Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Bombs Health Inspection, May Face Legal ActionGreyson FTucson, AZ
This Stunning Destination in Arizona is Rated Among The Best Places to Visit for a Cheap Weekend GetawayMelissa FrostTucson, AZ
Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in TucsonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Positive News: Kind Dentist Pays off Over $3,000 in Predatory Loans for Disabled Arizona Man Proving Kindness ExistsZack LoveArizona State
5 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona WR Jamarye Joiner enters NCAA transfer portal
One of the last remaining recruits of the Rich Rodriguez era at Arizona is moving on. Wide receiver Jamarye Joiner announced on Twitter Friday that he’ll be entering the NCAA transfer portal, ending a UA career that was defined as much by position changes and injuries as on-field performance. As a graduate transfer, he’d have one season of eligibility remaining.
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Courtney Ramey and Oumar Ballo said after Arizona’s loss at Utah
Defending conference regular-season and tournament champion Arizona got this season’s slate of Pac-12 games off to a rough start, losing 81-66 at Utah on Thursday night. Our full recap can be found here. Below is what coach Tommy Lloyd, guard Courtney Ramey and center Oumar Ballo said afterward:. Lloyd...
No. 4 Arizona turning heads early in the season
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd knew there was talent on his roster. He wasn’t exactly sure how good the team would be. The former longtime Gonzaga assistant had a similar view of last year’s team and that one turned out to be pretty good, running all the way to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
golobos.com
UNM Hosts #14/13 Arizona Sunday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Lobos closed out November on a three-game win streak and now welcome in a nationally ranked opponent in No. 14/13 Arizona to begin the final month of non-conference play. Sunday’s game will tip at 1 p.m. MT on the Mountain West Network. Tickets are still available for...
Arizona, football coach Jedd Fisch agree to extension through 2027
Arizona and football coach Jedd Fisch agreed to a contract extension through 2027 as the Wildcats' rebuild under Fisch continues to show promise.
Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in Tucson
A new pizza restaurant has just opened in Tucson.Photo byBrett Jordan/UnsplashonUnsplash. Tucson locals now have a new pizza joint to check out, as a prominent, family-size pizza restaurant that has been making waves in California in recent years before testing the waters in metro Phoenix has now opened its very first location right here in the Old Pueblo.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
azbigmedia.com
Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona
A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
Tucson to conserve 'significant volumes' of Colorado River water in exchange for federal compensation
TUCSON, Ariz. — A letter from Arizona to Nevada may reveal what Tucson's water future will look like in the coming years. The city sent the letter to a Bureau of Reclamation office signaling its willingness to leave a large portion of its Colorado River water allocation ion, in exchange for federal compensation for the water given up.
KOLD-TV
Top 10 most stolen vehicles in Arizona, and Tucson zip codes where thieves are striking most
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vehicle thefts in the U.S. are the highest they’ve been in nearly 15 years according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. We investigate the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Arizona, and which zip codes in Tucson are hot spots for hot wheels.
xpopress.com
Silica – Agates & Opals & Quartz, Oh My!
This elaborate title Silica – Agates & Opals & Quartz- Oh My! is the theme for this year’s 68th Annual Tucson Gem & Mineral Show® sponsored by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society. The show is held at the Tucson Convention Center, February 9-12, 2023. Lapidaries and collectors can find many agates, opals, and quartz specimens at that show, as well as spread throughout all the gem and mineral shows in the Tucson 2023 Showcase.
azpm.org
Acclaimed Arizona Author and Poet dies at 89
Richard Shelton talks about the University of Arizona Poetry Center during this 2017 television interview for "Arizona Illustrated." Richard Shelton, a fixture in the world of literature and poetry in Arizona and beyond, was a regents professor at the University of Arizona who had an impact on countless lives throughout his decades of teaching, writing and mentoring.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Battery-making startup could employ up to 1,000 workers in Tucson
A Utah-based lithium battery startup plans to invest more than $1 billion to build a “gigafactory” complex south of Tucson International Airport, projected to eventually employ 1,000 workers, under a proposed lease-purchase agreement with Pima County. The county Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the proposed...
5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
realestatedaily-news.com
Cortaro Plaza Sells for $16.2 Million in Two Transactions
TUCSON, ARIZONA, December 2, 2022 – The Basha’s store at 8360 North Thornydale in Tucson, at the southeast corner of Cortaro and Thornydale, sold to an affiliate of Dallas-based, Lincoln Property Company, FSLRO 8360 N Thornydale Tucson, LLC for $7.95 million ($155 PSF). This transaction closed November 14, 2022.
thisistucson.com
23 very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season 🎁🌵
'Tis the season for Googling "what to get my sister for Christmas" and reading through list upon list upon list of gift ideas. I wanted to get in on the action, and create a list of very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season (and beyond). Saguaro-shaped earrings, candles that smell like Mount Lemmon, stickers that remind you of home.
KGUN 9
Friday to stay dry before weekend changes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are seeing partly cloudy skies and warmer than average conditions on Thursday, with occasionally gusty winds especially south of Tucson. Tonight lows will reach the 40s across most of Pima County and dip into the 30s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll again see...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
New Cuban restaurant features authentic comida
Cuban food is back in Tucson. Mojo Cuban Kitchen and Rum Bar opened Oct. 30 on Grant Road just east of Campbell Avenue in the former Viva el Caribe. “I love Cuban food, and Tucson needed a Cuban restaurant,” said Nick Schaffer, owner and a Chicago native who has lived in Tucson since 2006.
Lithium battery gigafactory could be coming to Tucson
A new lithium battery gigafactory could be coming to Tucson, along with hundreds of jobs, if the Pima County Board of Supervisors gives the plan the green light.
azpm.org
COVID-19 infection rates return to high level in eight Arizona counties
COVID-19 infections have been increasing across the country in recent weeks. Now a report from the federal Centers for Disease Control shows Pima County and seven other Arizona counties have returned to a high COVID-19 level. In addition to Pima, the other Arizona counties with high COVID-19 levels are Apache,...
247Sports
62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0