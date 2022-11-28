ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona WR Jamarye Joiner enters NCAA transfer portal

One of the last remaining recruits of the Rich Rodriguez era at Arizona is moving on. Wide receiver Jamarye Joiner announced on Twitter Friday that he’ll be entering the NCAA transfer portal, ending a UA career that was defined as much by position changes and injuries as on-field performance. As a graduate transfer, he’d have one season of eligibility remaining.
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

No. 4 Arizona turning heads early in the season

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd knew there was talent on his roster. He wasn’t exactly sure how good the team would be. The former longtime Gonzaga assistant had a similar view of last year’s team and that one turned out to be pretty good, running all the way to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
TUCSON, AZ
golobos.com

UNM Hosts #14/13 Arizona Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Lobos closed out November on a three-game win streak and now welcome in a nationally ranked opponent in No. 14/13 Arizona to begin the final month of non-conference play. Sunday’s game will tip at 1 p.m. MT on the Mountain West Network. Tickets are still available for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Greyson F

Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in Tucson

A new pizza restaurant has just opened in Tucson.Photo byBrett Jordan/UnsplashonUnsplash. Tucson locals now have a new pizza joint to check out, as a prominent, family-size pizza restaurant that has been making waves in California in recent years before testing the waters in metro Phoenix has now opened its very first location right here in the Old Pueblo.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report

Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
SAHUARITA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona

A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
xpopress.com

Silica – Agates & Opals & Quartz, Oh My!

This elaborate title Silica – Agates & Opals & Quartz- Oh My! is the theme for this year’s 68th Annual Tucson Gem & Mineral Show® sponsored by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society. The show is held at the Tucson Convention Center, February 9-12, 2023. Lapidaries and collectors can find many agates, opals, and quartz specimens at that show, as well as spread throughout all the gem and mineral shows in the Tucson 2023 Showcase.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Acclaimed Arizona Author and Poet dies at 89

Richard Shelton talks about the University of Arizona Poetry Center during this 2017 television interview for "Arizona Illustrated." Richard Shelton, a fixture in the world of literature and poetry in Arizona and beyond, was a regents professor at the University of Arizona who had an impact on countless lives throughout his decades of teaching, writing and mentoring.
TUCSON, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Battery-making startup could employ up to 1,000 workers in Tucson

A Utah-based lithium battery startup plans to invest more than $1 billion to build a “gigafactory” complex south of Tucson International Airport, projected to eventually employ 1,000 workers, under a proposed lease-purchase agreement with Pima County. The county Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the proposed...
TUCSON, AZ
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
ARIZONA STATE
realestatedaily-news.com

Cortaro Plaza Sells for $16.2 Million in Two Transactions

TUCSON, ARIZONA, December 2, 2022 – The Basha’s store at 8360 North Thornydale in Tucson, at the southeast corner of Cortaro and Thornydale, sold to an affiliate of Dallas-based, Lincoln Property Company, FSLRO 8360 N Thornydale Tucson, LLC for $7.95 million ($155 PSF). This transaction closed November 14, 2022.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

23 very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season 🎁🌵

'Tis the season for Googling "what to get my sister for Christmas" and reading through list upon list upon list of gift ideas. I wanted to get in on the action, and create a list of very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season (and beyond). Saguaro-shaped earrings, candles that smell like Mount Lemmon, stickers that remind you of home.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Friday to stay dry before weekend changes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are seeing partly cloudy skies and warmer than average conditions on Thursday, with occasionally gusty winds especially south of Tucson. Tonight lows will reach the 40s across most of Pima County and dip into the 30s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll again see...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

New Cuban restaurant features authentic comida

Cuban food is back in Tucson. Mojo Cuban Kitchen and Rum Bar opened Oct. 30 on Grant Road just east of Campbell Avenue in the former Viva el Caribe. “I love Cuban food, and Tucson needed a Cuban restaurant,” said Nick Schaffer, owner and a Chicago native who has lived in Tucson since 2006.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy