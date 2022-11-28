Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
Phase 2 set for Avon Road renovation
Phase 2 of Avon Road’s renovation includes installing a 96-inch water main near the Rochester Hills-Shelby Township border. The work will involve closing East Avon Road between the Avon-Dequindre Road roundabout to just west of the Dequindre-23 Mile roads’ intersection, starting Monday, Dec. 5. Great Lakes Water Authority...
Expect major delays on I-275 as traffic shifts for construction
The next phase of construction work on Interstate 275 begins soon, bringing major traffic delays in the coming weeks. The change is expected to take effect Wednesday, according to a Michigan Department of Transportation news release. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be one southbound lane open as traffic is shifted to the new, rebuilt lanes. All entrance ramps to southbound I-275 will close for an hour at a time, with Michigan State Police assistance....
tricitytimes-online.com
Semi-truck strikes Imlay City viaduct
IMLAY CITY — About once a year Imlay City police can count on a semi-truck striking the railroad viaduct at the intersection of Van Dyke (M-53) and Third Street. It happened again around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, when a northbound semi carrying scrap grazed the bottom of the 13-foot, 7-inch overpass, spilling debris across the roadway.
fox2detroit.com
Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Clinton Township firm wins contract to repair stairs at Port Huron Water Plant
Brickworks Property Restoration, LLC of Clinton Township recently won the contract to repair the concrete stairs on the northeast side of Port Huron’s water filtration plant. The company was the lowest of five bidders at $41,398. The city council voted unanimously at its regular meeting on Nov. 14 to...
Multiple freeways closed downtown after vehicle crashes through barrier, falls 16 ft. onto I-75/375 interchange
A bad traffic crash which prompted multiple freeway closures is causing headaches for commuters in downtown Detroit Tuesday morning after authorities say a vehicle drove off an overpass and fell onto the I-75/375 entrance ramp.
tricitytimes-online.com
Pole barn is destroyed in fire
IMLAY CITY — Imlay City firefighters responded at around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 to a pole barn fire on N. Van Dyke Rd. Fire Chief Rick Horton said a passerby witnessed flames and heavy smoke coming from the structure and contacted Lapeer County Central Dispatch. After calling 911,...
Detroit News
Funding doubled for Detroit, Windsor communities affected by Howe Bridge
An investment plan designed to help Detroit and Windsor communities impacted by the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is doubling in size, bridge officials announced Wednesday. The Community Organization Investment ― which provides funding to support programming, events and small infrastructure improvements in Southwest Detroit's Delray and West...
Avon Road closed next week as GLWA begins Phase 2 of water pipeline improvement project
(CBS DETROIT) - Phase two of the infrastructure improvement is set to begin near the border of Rochester Hills and Shelby Township.The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said the next phase will begin Dec. 5. Crews will install a new 96-inch transmission line near Avon Road, between 23 Mile and Dequindre roads.GLWA said a portion of Avon Road will be closed while crews install the new water line. That area stretches from the roundabout that connect East Avon and Dequindre, to the area just west of where Dequindre intersects with 23 Mile. That's near Yates Park, where Avon crossed the...
SUV crashes through overpass barrier, falls onto I-75 in Detroit
DETROIT – An SUV crashed through an overpass barrier in Detroit and fell onto I-75 below, according to the Michigan State Police. No one was seriously injured in the incident, which occurred when the vehicle crashed through the Brush Street overpass at 1:55 a.m. on Tuesday. Either the SUV...
Detroit News
15 restaurants that opened in Metro Detroit in November, plus some that closed
November was a gangbusters month for new places to eat around Metro Detroit. Some restaurants opened after years of planning, and others seemed to pop up out of nowhere. While local and national chains continued to expand around the tri-county, we also got a handful of new independent businesses including a barbecue joint in Hazel Park, an Asian-influenced steakhouse in downtown Detroit and Cuban and Colombian cuisine for Clinton Township.
Overturned truck dumps 40K pounds of car parts on Jackson highway
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Roughly 40,000 pounds of automobile parts spilled onto a Jackson County highway early Tuesday morning when a semitrailer rolled over on a highway ramp. Officers from the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety responded to the crash at 6:49 a.m. Nov. 29, after the semitrailer overturned...
visitdetroit.com
Things to do in Sterling Heights
As the second largest suburb in Metro Detroit and the fourth largest city in Michigan, the city of Sterling Heights is bustling with activities for you to check out 365 days of the year!. Dodge Park. They say Dodge Park is the place to be on Thursday nights in the...
Detroit News
Lawsuit filed against Detroit's ShotSpotter contracts
Detroit — The Detroit Justice Center along with Sugar Law Center and Schulz Law filed a lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of community members against Detroit City Council's $8.5 million expansion of ShotSpotter surveillance technology. The lawsuit filed in Third Circuit Court alleges that over the course of the approval...
Detroit News
Monroe man critical after motorcycle crash on closed I-75 overpass
A 59-year-old Monroe man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle Monday on a bridge that was closed for construction, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. According to a preliminary investigation, Kory Goss was operating a 1980 Suzuki motorcycle and traveling west on the Nadeau Road over Interstate 75 in Frenchtown Township when he lost control of the machine. The overpass is under construction and had multiple barricades as well well as "Road Closed" signs warning that the bridge was not accessible, officials said.
5,600 residents without power as frigid air, strong winds whip through Southeast Michigan – outages expected to climb
At least 5,000 people are in the dark Wednesday morning after strong winds bringing plummeting temperatures knocked out power to businesses and residents in Metro Detroit.
Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?
Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
Passerby finds wrecked vehicle in ditch in Northern Oakland County, driver dead inside
A man from Michigan’s Thumb region has died after a crash overnight in Oakland County, but the wrecked car wasn’t discovered until morning.
$1.5B District Detroit buildout faced some critical questions at first meeting
The Ilitch organization presented a five-year timeline to complete a newly proposed $1.5 billion buildout of their District Detroit and addressed some critical audience questions Tuesday night during the first of a series of public meetings concerning the project and its community benefits. The project calls for the construction or...
Michigan truck driver found dead in semi on I-75
DETROIT – Police are investigating after a truck driver was found dead in a semi-truck on I-75 in Detroit. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to southbound I-75 near Schaefer Highway at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving several calls that a semi-truck was blocking the left lane of the well-traveled highway.
Comments / 0