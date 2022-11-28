ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

The Oakland Press

Phase 2 set for Avon Road renovation

Phase 2 of Avon Road’s renovation includes installing a 96-inch water main near the Rochester Hills-Shelby Township border. The work will involve closing East Avon Road between the Avon-Dequindre Road roundabout to just west of the Dequindre-23 Mile roads’ intersection, starting Monday, Dec. 5. Great Lakes Water Authority...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Expect major delays on I-275 as traffic shifts for construction

The next phase of construction work on Interstate 275 begins soon, bringing major traffic delays in the coming weeks. The change is expected to take effect Wednesday, according to a Michigan Department of Transportation news release. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be one southbound lane open as traffic is shifted to the new, rebuilt lanes. All entrance ramps to southbound I-275 will close for an hour at a time, with Michigan State Police assistance....
DETROIT, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Semi-truck strikes Imlay City viaduct

IMLAY CITY — About once a year Imlay City police can count on a semi-truck striking the railroad viaduct at the intersection of Van Dyke (M-53) and Third Street. It happened again around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, when a northbound semi carrying scrap grazed the bottom of the 13-foot, 7-inch overpass, spilling debris across the roadway.
IMLAY CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
DETROIT, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Pole barn is destroyed in fire

IMLAY CITY — Imlay City firefighters responded at around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 to a pole barn fire on N. Van Dyke Rd. Fire Chief Rick Horton said a passerby witnessed flames and heavy smoke coming from the structure and contacted Lapeer County Central Dispatch. After calling 911,...
IMLAY CITY, MI
Detroit News

Funding doubled for Detroit, Windsor communities affected by Howe Bridge

An investment plan designed to help Detroit and Windsor communities impacted by the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is doubling in size, bridge officials announced Wednesday. The Community Organization Investment ― which provides funding to support programming, events and small infrastructure improvements in Southwest Detroit's Delray and West...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Avon Road closed next week as GLWA begins Phase 2 of water pipeline improvement project

(CBS DETROIT) - Phase two of the infrastructure improvement is set to begin near the border of Rochester Hills and Shelby Township.The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said the next phase will begin Dec. 5. Crews will install a new 96-inch transmission line near Avon Road, between 23 Mile and Dequindre roads.GLWA said a portion of Avon Road will be closed while crews install the new water line. That area stretches from the roundabout that connect East Avon and Dequindre, to the area just west of where Dequindre intersects with 23 Mile. That's near Yates Park, where Avon crossed the...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Detroit News

15 restaurants that opened in Metro Detroit in November, plus some that closed

November was a gangbusters month for new places to eat around Metro Detroit. Some restaurants opened after years of planning, and others seemed to pop up out of nowhere. While local and national chains continued to expand around the tri-county, we also got a handful of new independent businesses including a barbecue joint in Hazel Park, an Asian-influenced steakhouse in downtown Detroit and Cuban and Colombian cuisine for Clinton Township.
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Things to do in Sterling Heights

As the second largest suburb in Metro Detroit and the fourth largest city in Michigan, the city of Sterling Heights is bustling with activities for you to check out 365 days of the year!. Dodge Park. They say Dodge Park is the place to be on Thursday nights in the...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Lawsuit filed against Detroit's ShotSpotter contracts

Detroit — The Detroit Justice Center along with Sugar Law Center and Schulz Law filed a lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of community members against Detroit City Council's $8.5 million expansion of ShotSpotter surveillance technology. The lawsuit filed in Third Circuit Court alleges that over the course of the approval...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Monroe man critical after motorcycle crash on closed I-75 overpass

A 59-year-old Monroe man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle Monday on a bridge that was closed for construction, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. According to a preliminary investigation, Kory Goss was operating a 1980 Suzuki motorcycle and traveling west on the Nadeau Road over Interstate 75 in Frenchtown Township when he lost control of the machine. The overpass is under construction and had multiple barricades as well well as "Road Closed" signs warning that the bridge was not accessible, officials said.
MONROE, MI
WKMI

Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?

Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan truck driver found dead in semi on I-75

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a truck driver was found dead in a semi-truck on I-75 in Detroit. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to southbound I-75 near Schaefer Highway at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving several calls that a semi-truck was blocking the left lane of the well-traveled highway.
DETROIT, MI

