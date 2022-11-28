Read full article on original website
King Charles Has Banned One Of Kate Middleton's Preferred Menu Items From All Royal Residences
King Charles is taking a stand against...*checks notes*... foie gras. The Telegraph reported that England's new pen-hating monarch has reportedly banned the controversial food—which is made via the cruel practice of force-feeding ducks/geese until their livers enlarge—from all royal residences. Meaning, it will not be served at any of the following locations: Balmoral Castle (where the royals summer), Sandringham (where the royals spend Christmas), Windsor Castle (which is currently unoccupied), Hillsborough Castle (the royals' official residence in Ireland), and Buckingham Palace (we all know what Buckingham Palace is).
Kate Middleton Just Wore an In-Stock Wedding Dress to a Royal Event—and It Has a Special Connection to Queen Elizabeth
Back in April 2011, Kate Middleton captivated the world when she sported her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress during her nuptials to Prince William. Fast-forward to today and the Princess of Wales is still wowing fans of the royal family with big day-inspired attire: She recently wore a bridal gown to a royal event.
Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton Is No Longer ‘Prince William’s Wife’
According to a body language expert, the way Kate Middleton is carrying herself indicates that she's no longer viewed as Prince William's wife.
Kate Middleton wears masculine suit-style gown paired with Queen's 80s pearl choker
At the Festival Remembrance on Saturday, November 12, Kate Middleton's pearl necklace was a sweet tribute to the late Queen as she paired the look with an interesting black ensemble. Members of the Royal Family have marked Remembrance Day this weekend. The Princess of Wales wore a somber all-black outfit...
How the Queen’s Christmas Speech was 'final straw' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of royal exit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly upset with the Royal Family after the Queen's Christmas Speech
A Photoshopped Magazine Cover Of Kate Middleton Has Twitter Seeing Red
Dealing with the press comes with the territory when you're part of the United Kingdom's royal family. However, at times, the British media has been known to overstep important boundaries. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been on the receiving end of struggles with the press since she began dating...
Meghan Markle Refused to Allow Kate Middleton to Take Pictures of Archie After His Birth, Royal Expert Claims
A royal commentator is claiming that Meghan Markle reportedly would not allow Kate Middleton to take the first pictures of Archie after his birth despite the princess's "generous" offer.
Kate Middleton Just Switched Up Her Signature Hair Look For Something A Little More Millennial
If there's one person in the entire world that can influence any sorta beauty trend, it's Kate Middleton – she is the Princess of Wales, after all. And to prove just that, her highness wore a nostalgic noughties hairstyle during her official royal visit to Scarborough alongside husband, Prince William.
Kate Middleton Was Ignored at a Birthday Party When No One Noticed Her, Royal Butler Recalls
Kate Middleton's one of the faces of the royal family and known everywhere she goes. But a former butler is revealing there was one affair where no one recognized her.
Prince Harry's unusual nickname for Kate Middleton revealed
Kate Middleton's nickname from brother-in-law, Prince Harry, is rather sweet
Why Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Would Sadly 'Slump on the Floor' When They Saw Her Wearing a Tiara
A regal evening meant disappointment for Queen Elizabeth's beloved dogs. Caroline Perry, author of The Corgi and the Queen, tells PEOPLE that while researching her new picture book she discovered that the monarch's headwear sparked different reactions with her pets when she walked into their room at Buckingham Palace (yes, there was a room for the dogs!).
Kate Middleton's new outfits 'rule' from the Palace amid 'frustration'
Specific details of Kate Middleton's outfits will reportedly no longer be shared by Kensington Palace staff. It has been claimed that specific details of Kate Middleton's outfits will no longer be 'confirmed' by Kensington Palace staff. The decision is reportedly being made in order to maintain attention on the Princess...
Princess Beatrice Wears Exact Dress Kate Middleton Wore Last Week Amid Claims She's Being "Sidelined"
Hello and welcome, Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice just had a curiously timed twinning dress moment amid reports that King Charles is trying to sideline his niece. It's...a lot! But let's start with last weekend, when Kate and Prince William stepped out for a special commemorative concert at the Royal Albert Hall, and Kate wore this black dress from Self Portrait:
Kate Middleton can't wear Diana's tiara at first official banquet as Princess of Wales for this reason
Kate Middleton can't wear Diana's tiara during the event celebrating the state visit of the President of South Africa this week
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton ‘Looked Every Part the Queen’ at State Dinner
A body language expert analyzed Kate Middleton's fashion choice at the 2022 state banquet as well as a moment she shared with the visiting South African president.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly
Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
Kate Middleton Out-Suited Prince William as They Touched Down in Boston
Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived in Boston, site of the Boston Tea Party, when we overthrew those imperialist royal shackles and became the greatest country in the land! USA! USA! But also, they look good. The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Ben Affleck’s hometown for three...
This $23 Four-Piece Handbag Set Has 25,600+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews and It Comes in 44 Colors
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
