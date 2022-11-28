Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Report: Potential Landing Spot Emerges For Michigan Transfer Quarterback Cade McNamara
On the Monday following Michigan's 45-23 beatdown of Ohio State, the Wolverines' 2021 starting quarterback Cade McNamara has reportedly entered the transfer portal. McNamara, who started all 14 games for the Wolverines last season, was benched just a few games into 2022 in favor of current ...
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
Wild Urban Meyer Rumor Swirling This Monday
It's coaching carousel season in college football, which means it's also Urban Meyer rumor season. Naturally, a new theory has emerged about where the former national champion head coach might resurrect his career. Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade tweeted Monday that he believes Meyer will replace ...
thecomeback.com
Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news
Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
Football World Is Stunned By 2 Firings On Monday
It's been a surprising Black Monday in the college football world. We've had a couple of surprising Group of Five head coaching firings on Monday afternoon. The first, out of UNLV, was truly stunning. The Rebels have fired head coach Marcus Arroyo despite the head coach improving on his win total every year.
Gary Patterson Named Potential Candidate For New College Football Job Opening
The coaching carousel has started to turn with the end of college football's regular season. One name to keep an eye on, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, is Gary Patterson. The place to look out for is the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. UNLV fired coach Marcus Arroyo after three seasons ...
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'
There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring
A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job
College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
Clemson gets commitment from nation's best
The Clemson football program picked up a new verbal commitment on Monday. Hough High School (Cornelius, N.C.) kicker Nolan Hauser announced his commitment to the Tigers. Hauser is considered to be the (...)
College Football's Best Quarterbacks in Transfer Portal
A complete breakdown of which college football quarterbacks are in the transfer portal for the 2022-23 cycle.
West Virginia Reportedly Makes Official Decision On Head Football Coach Neal Brown
Neal Brown isn't going anywhere... Yet. The West Virginia coach is reportedly expected to stay as such for the 2023 season. The school has not yet made a formal announcement. After firing former athletic director Shane Lyons on Nov. 14, West Virginia president Gordon Gee announced earlier this ...
Deion Sanders Is Reportedly Down To 3 Notable Schools
Deion Sanders has collected some serious head coaching consideration due to his overwhelming success with the Jackson State football program. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is reportedly down to three programs as he fields college football suitors. The decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF, per...
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
College Football World Reacts To Cadillac Williams' Decision
Cadillac Williams will not be leaving Auburn for another school. There was some speculation about Williams leaving after Auburn hired Hugh Freeze to be the program's full-time head coach but that was put to bed on Tuesday morning. Williams released a statement via Twitter and confirmed that he will be staying with the program as associate head coach.
Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message About Wolverines Planting Flag At Midfield
The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 on Saturday to notch their first win in Columbus since 2000. After dominating the Buckeyes on the ground and stifling an explosive Ohio State passing attack, Michigan added insult to injury by planting a Wolverine flag at midfield ...
Report: College Football Program Might Turn Down Bowl Offer
With the recent news out of Las Vegas, UNLV may reportedly turn down a bowl offer. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, "Marcus Arroyo has been fired at UNLV ... UNLV may now decline a bowl bid at 5-7, if offered." The Rebels let go of Arroyo after...
College Quarterback, Bear Bryant's Great-Grandson, Is Reportedly Transferring
With most college football teams having finished their regular seasons last week, the transfer portal floodgates are about to open. One player who will be looking for a new team is Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson. While that might not resonate as a household name for a lot of college ...
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
Gus Malzahn's Message For New Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze Goes Viral
Now in his 10th season as a college football head coach- including eight of those seasons spent with the Auburn Tigers- Gus Malzahn is intimately familiar with the Auburn football program. So it should be a feather in the cap of incoming Auburn coach Hugh Freeze that he has Malzahn's support. ...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 8