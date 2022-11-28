ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Athlon Sports

Wild Urban Meyer Rumor Swirling This Monday

It's coaching carousel season in college football, which means it's also Urban Meyer rumor season. Naturally, a new theory has emerged about where the former national champion head coach might resurrect his career. Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade tweeted Monday that he believes Meyer will replace ...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecomeback.com

Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news

Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Is Stunned By 2 Firings On Monday

It's been a surprising Black Monday in the college football world. We've had a couple of surprising Group of Five head coaching firings on Monday afternoon. The first, out of UNLV, was truly stunning. The Rebels have fired head coach Marcus Arroyo despite the head coach improving on his win total every year.
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'

There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring

A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job

College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Reportedly Down To 3 Notable Schools

Deion Sanders has collected some serious head coaching consideration due to his overwhelming success with the Jackson State football program. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is reportedly down to three programs as he fields college football suitors. The decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF, per...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Cadillac Williams' Decision

Cadillac Williams will not be leaving Auburn for another school. There was some speculation about Williams leaving after Auburn hired Hugh Freeze to be the program's full-time head coach but that was put to bed on Tuesday morning. Williams released a statement via Twitter and confirmed that he will be staying with the program as associate head coach.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
