Boulder, CO

Ryan Walters reportedly a finalist for Colorado’s head coaching job

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDV06_0jQ7sqI400

The steam is beginning to pick up more and more regarding the head coaching search for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Deion Sanders’ name has emerged as of late, and reports surfaced that he was even offered by Colorado . However, Illinois defensive coordinator and Buffs alum Ryan Walters is a finalist, according to Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede ( h/t Brian Howell of Buff Zone) :

Munsterteiger also reported that Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, a former CU safety, is among three finalists for the Buffs’ head coaching job.

Munsterteiger has been all over the Buffs’ coaching search, as has Howell. But, as of now, it looks like Walters and possibly Sanders are two of the finalists, with no indication yet of the third finalist. We already examined Walters’ resume in detail, and the Illinois DC has remained a favorite since day one.

However, Mike Sanford remains a possibility despite winning just one game as interim head coach. Athletic director Rick George should be naming a head coach soon, especially with other jobs already being locked down across the country.

Five takeaways: Colorado men's basketball beats Yale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQaIR_0jQ7sqI400

Comments / 0

 

