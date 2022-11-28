ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview Park, OH

Man faces federal charges after car theft, airport breach

By Celeste Houmard
 2 days ago

*See above for related video.

Fairview Park, Ohio (WJW) — The man accused of stealing a vehicle and driving through an airfield gate at the airport Wednesday has been federally charged.

Isaac Woolley, 26, is charged with entering an airport area in violation of security requirements, carjacking and destruction of aircraft facilities.

Woolley was set to be arraigned on charges of grand theft motor vehicle and attempted felonious assault in Rocky River Municipal Court Monday. The appearance was postponed due to the federal investigation, Fairview Police Chief Paul Shepard said.

Woolley was expected to appear in federal court Monday.

See the federal complaint below:

Isaac-Woolley Download

Fairview Park police took Woolley into custody after an incident that shut down Cleveland Hopkins International Airport for a brief time Wednesday evening .

According to police, earlier that night, a vehicle was stolen from a woman who had gotten out of her car in a parking lot on Brookpark Road to look for her lost pet.

The vehicle was later located by Cleveland police in a restricted area at the airport. Hopkins officials confirmed the car was driven through an airfield gate at the airport.

Woolley was detained by police and taken into custody after it was confirmed he was the person who stole the car, according to police.

