WEATHER: Rain, 50 mph gusts threaten Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- Heavy rain and gusty winds will blast the New York City area Wednesday as a cold front moves in—and the stormy weather threatens to put a damper on the beloved Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting set for that night.

Monday and Tuesday will be calm, sunny and breezy, with highs of 55 and 47, respectively.

But winds become stronger throughout the day Wednesday, with rain arriving in the late morning, according to AccuWeather. The high will be 57.

Wind gusts could top 50 mph at times, bringing the risk of localized damage and power outages.

Wednesday night’s tree lighting event is scheduled to run from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., on the tail end of the windy and rainy weather.

The annual lighting is expected to be held as planned, but the throngs of visitors who are expected to descend on Rockefeller Plaza should don a poncho.

The rain is expected to linger until at least 9 p.m. as temps dip into the low 50s and wind gusts approach 30 mph. in Manhattan.

Rockefeller Center during the Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 1, 2021. Photo credit Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After the storm moves through, Thursday will be blustery and colder again, with a high of 42. Friday is slightly warmer and not as harsh.

This year’s Rockefeller Center tree hails from Queensbury in upstate New York. It is an 82-foot-tall Norway Spruce that is being decorated with 50,000 lights and topped with a 900-pound Swarovski star.

The tree will stay up until mid-January. It will then be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.

