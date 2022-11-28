Racist Trump Hosts Dinner With Black Guy Ye & White Supremacist Nick Fuentes

Former President Donald Trump is facing backlash for hosting Ye aka Kanye West and rabid white supremacist Nick Fuentes at his Florida resort home this past weekend.

According to reports , Trump held a dinner event for the rapper and Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago resort home last Tuesday night (Nov. 22). Ye was spotted strolling through Los Angeles International airport with Fuentes en route to catching a flight to Miami, with the two being very chummy. Ye himself would announce his plans via Twitter, writing: “First time at Mar-a-Lago. Rain and traffic. Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans. Yikes. What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?”

News of the pre-Thanksgiving meetup caused an immediate wave of disgust and backlash, as Trump is fresh into his 2024 bid to be president. Ye has been the center of an ongoing controversy over his antisemitic tirades and reports surfacing about his apparent fondness for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler among other disturbing behavior. Fuentes has been labeled a white supremacist by the Department of Justice and is a notable Holocaust denier who has been supported by far-right members of Congress such as Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) The controversy prompted Trump to shift the blame to Ye and deny knowing who Fuentes even was in a statement on his TruthSocial platform, as reported by Jonathan Swan of Axios.

Ye gave his own accounting of the dinner in a video released through his Twitter account on Thanksgiving, stating that things got tense between Trump and himself due to Trump making harsh remarks about Kim Kardashian, Ye’s ex-wife. This allegedly occurred after Ye asked Trump about being his running mate. His campaign is reportedly being run by another far-right activist, Milo Yiannopoulos, who had been banned from Twitter in 2016 after targeting comedian Leslie Jones with a racist campaign.

Trump would then further blast Ye on Saturday night (Nov. 26) in another TruthSocial post, writing: “So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed “advice.”

The post Racist Trump Hosts Dinner With Black Guy Ye & White Supremacist Nick Fuentes appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .