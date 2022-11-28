Patta & Tommy Hilfiger Collaborating On New Capsule Collection

Back in the ’90s Hip-Hop fashion was dominated by the “Big 3” known as Tommy Hilfiger , Polo Ralph Lauren and Nautica, and while Polo’s maintained a strong presence in the culture, Tommy Hilfiger and Nautica have struggled to maintain relevancy the past few decades.



But lately, Tommy Hilfiger has been experiencing a rebirth in popularity and is now linking up with Patta to not only drop a new capsule collection but to also celebrate the Hip-Hop culture that helped propel the brand to Olympian heights in the ’90s. With the help of Wiki, MIKE and The Alchemist, Tommy Hilfiger and Patta released a brand new video in “One More” which features Wiki and MIKE dipped in baggy Tommy Hilfiger attire reminiscent of the style everyone was draped in during Hip-Hop’s golden era.

Set in the streets of New York, Wiki and MIKE stroll through the streets of the Big Apple while profiling in pieces from the upcoming Patta x Tommy Hilfiger capsule collection, and them sweaters and jackets look pretty dope, b.

Take us back to the ’90s, Lawd!

Check out the visuals to “One More” below and let us know if you’ll be picking up any pieces from the Patta x Tommy Hilfiger collection on pattaxtommy.com on Dec. 2.

