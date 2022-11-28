ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Patta & Tommy Hilfiger Collaborating On New Capsule Collection

Source: Patta / PATTA

Back in the ’90s Hip-Hop fashion was dominated by the “Big 3” known as Tommy Hilfiger , Polo Ralph Lauren and Nautica, and while Polo’s maintained a strong presence in the culture, Tommy Hilfiger and Nautica have struggled to maintain relevancy the past few decades.

But lately, Tommy Hilfiger has been experiencing a rebirth in popularity and is now linking up with Patta to not only drop a new capsule collection but to also celebrate the Hip-Hop culture that helped propel the brand to Olympian heights in the ’90s. With the help of Wiki, MIKE and The Alchemist, Tommy Hilfiger and Patta released a brand new video in “One More” which features Wiki and MIKE dipped in baggy Tommy Hilfiger attire reminiscent of the style everyone was draped in during Hip-Hop’s golden era.

Set in the streets of New York, Wiki and MIKE stroll through the streets of the Big Apple while profiling in pieces from the upcoming Patta x Tommy Hilfiger capsule collection, and them sweaters and jackets look pretty dope, b.

Take us back to the ’90s, Lawd!

Check out the visuals to “One More” below and let us know if you’ll be picking up any pieces from the Patta x Tommy Hilfiger collection on pattaxtommy.com on Dec. 2.

The post Patta & Tommy Hilfiger Collaborating On New Capsule Collection appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Footwear News

The Best adidas Cyber Monday 2022 Deals to Shop During This Year’s Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cyber Monday 2022 is here, and it’s time to score big from your favorite retailer and brands. Starting today, adidas, the timeless sportswear brand, is celebrating Cyber Monday with an incredible sale of up to 40% off select full-price and sale items. This means you can grab the best shoe deals, amongst other hot ticket items, at a clearance price, making adidas your one-stop shop for the best gifts for women and men on your list. Shoppers can expect many of...
