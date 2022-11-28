Read full article on original website
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
MLB rumors: Justin Verlander wants three years, Astros don't; Dodgers may shift infield to fit star shortstop
We're now into December, and the Winter Meetings are just around the bend. In terms of free agents and trade candidates, all the major names remain on the board, but that could change in the coming days. Given that assumed momentum, it's time to check in on the daily supply of MLB rumors. Let's do that now.
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge may not take Yankees out of running for ace; Phillies meeting with star shortstop
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Column: It’s time for the Cubs and White Sox to make some noise at the winter meetings — especially for their fans
The winter meetings should be a hectic time for Jed Hoyer and Rick Hahn, the two men consigned with the task of making baseball in Chicago relevant again. Hoyer, the Cubs president, and Hahn, the White Sox general manager, are fortunate enough to have the complete support of their respective owners and have been around long enough to know what they do this week in San Diego will make an ...
Jacob deGrom leaves Mets, signs five-year, $185 million deal with Rangers, per report
Right-handed starter Jacob deGrom has agreed to a five-year contract with the Texas Rangers, the club announced on Friday night. No financial terms were disclosed by the organization, but MLB.com's Kennedi Landry reports that the deal is worth $185 million. deGrom, 34, was ranked by CBS Sports as the second...
Diamondbacks' Miguel Castro: Signs with Diamondbacks
Castro signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Castro will head to Arizona after spending the 2022 campaign with the Yankees, producing a 4.03 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 31 strikeouts over 29 innings in 34 appearances out of the bullpen. The 27-year-old will likely operate in a middle-relief role for Arizona and based on his performance, the Diamondbacks have an option to retain his rights for an additional season past 2023.
Orioles' Kyle Gibson: Signs with Orioles
Gibson signed a one-year deal with the Orioles on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Gibson has been eating innings at the big-league level for a full decade, but how much remains in the tank ahead of his age-35 season is unclear. His 5.05 ERA last season means he's finished above 5.00 in that category in two of the last three seasons, though he did post a 3.71 ERA in 2021 and hasn't seen a big drop in velocity. His 20.1 percent strikeout rate in 2022 was below average as usual, though allowing plenty of contact isn't quite as dangerous as it used to be in Baltimore now that the left-field fence has been pushed back. The veteran righty should have a good shot at a spot near the back of the Orioles' rotation to open the year, but his age means the bottom could fall out at any time without much warning.
Diamondbacks' Ali Sanchez: Claimed by D-backs
Sanchez was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh by the Diamondbacks on Friday. Sanchez was claimed off waivers from Detroit earlier in the offseason, and will now join his third organization in less than two months. The 25-year-old backstop never saw the big leagues in 2022, but he put up a .743 OPS and collected 33 RBI in Triple-A over 252 plate appearances. If he makes the big-league roster, it's possible Sanchez splits time with Carson Kelly, pushing Daulton Varsho into the outfield full-time.
Rays' Zach Eflin: Joins Rays
Eflin signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Rays on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Eflin declined a $15 million mutual option with the Phillies for the 2023 season to head to free agency. He's now rewarded with a long-term deal in Tampa Bay and will presumably be a significant part of their rotation plans for the length of the contract. Eflin has been limited by injuries the last two seasons, combining to maintain a 4.12 ERA with a 164:31 K:BB across 181.1 innings.
Phillies' Jake Cave: Claimed by Phillies
Cave was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Friday. Cave was claimed by the Orioles shortly after the end of the regular season, but he was placed on outright assignment waivers a couple months later. Now in Philadelphia and coming off a .644 OPS season, Cave will likely take on a depth role in the Phillies' outfield.
Orioles' Lewin Diaz: Claimed by O's
Diaz was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Friday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. After spending slightly more than one week in the Pirates organization, Diaz will now ship out to Baltimore. The 26-year-old first baseman has struggled mightily during his big-league career, slashing .181/.227/.340 over 343 career plate appearances. However, Diaz is out of minor-league options so he could still make the Orioles' major-league roster, unless the team decides to press their luck and pass him through waivers once again.
Astros' Rylan Bannon: Picked up by Houston
The Astros claimed Bannon off waivers from the Cubs on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Two weeks after being claimed by the Cubs from Atlanta, Bannon will now be on the move to Houston. Bannon did well during his time in Triple-A last season, though it's hard to imagine him getting consistent playing time in the Astros' star-studded infield. If anything, he'll compete with Mauricio Dubon and David Hensley for reps as a backup infielder.
Three questions facing Mets after Jacob deGrom lands with Rangers in MLB free agency
In what serves as one of the first big surprises of Major League Baseball's offseason, veteran right-hander Jacob deGrom signed a five-year contract with the Texas Rangers on Friday night. deGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, will now front a remade Rangers rotation that disappointed last season en route to a 94-loss effort.
Jacob deGrom signing: How will ace's departure affect Mets' offseason plans?
Padres' Sean Poppen: Claimed by Padres
Poppen was claimed off waivers from Arizona by the Padres on Friday. Poppen recorded a 4.40 ERA and 1.36 WHIP through 28.2 innings in 2022 -- all career bests for the 28-year-old reliever. However, his improved ERA and WHIP was met by a career-low 6.91 K/9, which significantly hinders his fantasy value.
