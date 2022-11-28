ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

CBS Baltimore

'Mother Clucker': Raising chickens a thriving trend since Baltimore County passed bill last February

BALTIMORE -- After Jodi Litchfield lost her job during the pandemic, she had to wing it with a new plan."With our own chickens, I started to get really excited about the details of chickens, the health side of chickens, and how to take care of them properly," Litchfield said. "I started to educate myself. And my husband said other people need this education."So they hatched an idea; "Mother Clucker's Mobile Chicken Wellness Spa.""Our No. 1 response when people ask us what we do is... What?," Litchfield said. "They can't believe it! And sometimes we can't either!"Their business services all of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

MISSING TEEN: Gabriella Hill, 14-Year-Old, Has Been Located

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a critical missing juvenile, Gabriella Hill, age 14. Hill is described as a black female, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 lbs. Hill was last seen wearing gray tights, a gray jacket, a...
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Commercial Observer

Women-Owned Vet Group To Open Clinic in Frederick, Md.

Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center, a women-owned veterinary practice, is expanding to Frederick, Md. The company, which has a clinic in Richmond, Va., has inked a 20,000-square-foot lease at 7330 Guilford Drive, which will serve as both a clinic and offices for the company. The property is part of...
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Friends mourn Henri Jones, 23, killed near Patterson Park

BALTIMORE -- Tributes are pouring in for Henri Jones, with friends remembering the 23-year-old as fun-loving and positive.He was shot in the head at close range after leaving a gathering of friends early Thanksgiving morning in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue, which is just one block from Patterson Park. WJZ reporter Mike Hellgren spoke to Dani who asked us not to show her face or give her last name for safety reasons. She said Jones had been enjoying a night with her son and some former classmates. It was getting late—around 3 a.m.—so he walked to his truck."They were...
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Anne Arundel Public Schools Get Free Tuitition to Anne Arundel Community College

Starting this year, Anne Arundel County Public Schools will provide free enrollment for its sophomores, juniors, and seniors at Anne Arundel Community College. On Tuesday, the school system announced it will cover the cost of tuition and fees for high schoolers moving forward, and retroactively for the summer and fall. The system will use $3.9 million this year for the program, which will become part of the AACPS operating budget discussion, currently underway for fiscal 2024. For students who have not been able to participate because of cost, this removes a barrier, said schools spokesman, Bob Mosier. He added that AACPS will use state funds, related to legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly, Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which specifically earmarked money for college and career readiness of public school students.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Upcoming Winter Holiday Events In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The City of Annapolis invites residents and visitors to enjoy a festive season of events and activities across the City. Please note: there will be road closures for some downtown activities including West Street this Sunday (Dec. 4) for the Chocolate Binge Festival and Francis Street during the first two (of three) Thursdays (Dec. 1 and 8) for Midnight Madness. Details of events and closures below:
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WJLA

7News, Easterns Automotive help Gaithersburg Fire victims with $2,200

A local nonprofit in Montgomery County is on the frontlines of helping residents with affordable housing and is now focusing efforts on raising money for dozens of people impacted by the Gaithersburg condominium explosion. Robert Goldman, President of Montgomery Housing Partnership (MHP), said, "This is one example of MHP seeing...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

