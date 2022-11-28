Read full article on original website
WJLA
Officers praised for rescuing owl struck by car in Anne Arundel County
WASHINGTON 7News — Officers in Anne Arundel County are being praised for their efforts to save an owl struck by a car Sunday night. Thankfully, the woman who hit the bird remained at the scene. "This poor fella was hit by a car last night," the agency tweeted. "The...
'Mother Clucker': Raising chickens a thriving trend since Baltimore County passed bill last February
BALTIMORE -- After Jodi Litchfield lost her job during the pandemic, she had to wing it with a new plan."With our own chickens, I started to get really excited about the details of chickens, the health side of chickens, and how to take care of them properly," Litchfield said. "I started to educate myself. And my husband said other people need this education."So they hatched an idea; "Mother Clucker's Mobile Chicken Wellness Spa.""Our No. 1 response when people ask us what we do is... What?," Litchfield said. "They can't believe it! And sometimes we can't either!"Their business services all of...
Bay Net
MISSING TEEN: Gabriella Hill, 14-Year-Old, Has Been Located
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a critical missing juvenile, Gabriella Hill, age 14. Hill is described as a black female, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 lbs. Hill was last seen wearing gray tights, a gray jacket, a...
WJLA
Funeral for Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin High to be held Tuesday
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A beloved member of the Prince George's County community will be honored and remembered Tuesday afternoon. Funeral services for Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High will be held at noon at the Show Place Arena with internment immediately afterward, officials announced. High...
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Woman Gets Over Million Dollarl Judgement in Vehicle Crash Lawsuit
It took two trials for an Anne Arundel County woman to get a judgment in her favor after a 2017 vehicle crash in which her attorney left her lasting injuries from the crash, including a concussion that was not diagnosed when she first went to the emergency room, according to her attorney. 65-year-old Ouida Fluck won $1,042,000.
Commercial Observer
Women-Owned Vet Group To Open Clinic in Frederick, Md.
Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center, a women-owned veterinary practice, is expanding to Frederick, Md. The company, which has a clinic in Richmond, Va., has inked a 20,000-square-foot lease at 7330 Guilford Drive, which will serve as both a clinic and offices for the company. The property is part of...
Friends mourn Henri Jones, 23, killed near Patterson Park
BALTIMORE -- Tributes are pouring in for Henri Jones, with friends remembering the 23-year-old as fun-loving and positive.He was shot in the head at close range after leaving a gathering of friends early Thanksgiving morning in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue, which is just one block from Patterson Park. WJZ reporter Mike Hellgren spoke to Dani who asked us not to show her face or give her last name for safety reasons. She said Jones had been enjoying a night with her son and some former classmates. It was getting late—around 3 a.m.—so he walked to his truck."They were...
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Public Schools Get Free Tuitition to Anne Arundel Community College
Starting this year, Anne Arundel County Public Schools will provide free enrollment for its sophomores, juniors, and seniors at Anne Arundel Community College. On Tuesday, the school system announced it will cover the cost of tuition and fees for high schoolers moving forward, and retroactively for the summer and fall. The system will use $3.9 million this year for the program, which will become part of the AACPS operating budget discussion, currently underway for fiscal 2024. For students who have not been able to participate because of cost, this removes a barrier, said schools spokesman, Bob Mosier. He added that AACPS will use state funds, related to legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly, Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which specifically earmarked money for college and career readiness of public school students.
WJLA
Dean of students at DC school arrested for indecent exposure incidents in Greenbelt
WASHINGTON (7News) — Jamie Lee White, a leader at an elementary school in D.C., has been arrested for multiple indecent exposure incidents in Greenbelt, Md., according to police. The Greenbelt Police Department said the 45-year-old is suspected of multiple incidents of indecent exposure at Buddy Attick Lake Park. On...
Two teens arrested in gun shop burglary in Glen Burnie
Two Montgomery County teens have been arrested in connection to a burglary at a gun shop in Anne Arundel County.
Bay Net
Upcoming Winter Holiday Events In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The City of Annapolis invites residents and visitors to enjoy a festive season of events and activities across the City. Please note: there will be road closures for some downtown activities including West Street this Sunday (Dec. 4) for the Chocolate Binge Festival and Francis Street during the first two (of three) Thursdays (Dec. 1 and 8) for Midnight Madness. Details of events and closures below:
WJLA
7News, Easterns Automotive help Gaithersburg Fire victims with $2,200
A local nonprofit in Montgomery County is on the frontlines of helping residents with affordable housing and is now focusing efforts on raising money for dozens of people impacted by the Gaithersburg condominium explosion. Robert Goldman, President of Montgomery Housing Partnership (MHP), said, "This is one example of MHP seeing...
WJLA
'Safe December': Fairfax Co. Police Dept.'s DUI Squad begins holiday enforcement campaign
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department's DUI Squad is ramping up DUI enforcement efforts with a campaign known as 'Safe December,' timed to coincide with the holiday season. "That's high visibility, zero tolerance, and aggressive patrols focused on apprehending people who are driving under the...
EXCLUSIVE: Pilot of crashed plane speaks out about miraculous rescue
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — For the first time after miraculously making it out of a plane crash alive, pilot Patrick Merkle sat down for an exclusive one-on-one with DC News Now to talk about what it was like being in the cockpit. Merkle was flying back from Westchester, New York to Montgomery County when […]
Surveillance photos released in recent car thefts in Harford County
Deputies released surveillance photos of possible suspects. They've responded to numerous calls in multiple areas like Fallston and Bel Air.
foxbaltimore.com
Caught on camera: Thieves steal six figures worth of cars, keys from Laurel dealership
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — A small business in Anne Arundel County is reeling after thieves stole more than six figures worth of cars last week. “I have heard of it happening but never thought it my life that it could happen to us,” said Samuel Boateng, owner of KB Auto Group in Laurel.
Wbaltv.com
Prosecutors: Parking problems, stop for McFlurries led to killing of midshipman's mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Prosecutors claim parking problems and a stop at McDonald's led to the fatal shooting of a Naval Academy midshipman's mother. Prosecutors went before the jury Tuesday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, saying murder suspect Angelo Harrod had a plan and had help carrying it out. Prosecutors said evidence includes video, DNA and cellphone records.
WJLA
WATCH: Fire torches multi-family dwelling in Laurel; 44 residents affected in 14 units
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A fire broke out in a 3-story multi-family dwelling in the 13000 block of Briarwood Dr. Laurel Wednesday afternoon. WATCH: SkyTrak 7 was over the scene where flames could be seen coming through the roof. At about 2:45 p.m., firefighters found the structure...
Aldi opening in Abingdon, Harford County
Aldi supermarket is opening its latest store in Abingdon, Harford County. The grocery store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. Dec. 8
WJLA
Fairfax County employee taps into his Native American roots to educate the community
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) employee is doing more than celebrating Native American Heritage Month. He’s working to educate the future generation on the culture. Rick Kelly is proudly wearing his ribbon shirt just steps away from his office where he was...
