ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

OrganaBio to exhibit at 2022 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCcyF_0jQ7sbIP00

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022--

Attending ASH22 American Society of Hematology between December 10-12?

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005854/en/

OrganaBio to exhibit at 2022 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition in New Orleans, LA. Visit booth 2143 to learn more about our unique, flexible model which combines proprietary and scalable tissue sourcing with advanced processing and characterization of perinatal and adult peripheral blood (including umbilical cord blood and leukopaks). (Graphic: Business Wire)

Our unique, flexible model combines proprietary and scalable tissue sourcing with advanced processing and characterization of perinatal and adult peripheral blood (including umbilical cord blood and leukopaks). OrganaBio can tailor our products and services to your evolving needs, such as rapidly manufacturing a variety of isolated cells such as CD34+ HSCs, T, B & NK Cells, and macrophages from tissues for pre-clinical research use as well as in the manufacturing of clinical-grade cell therapies. Visit us at booth 2143 or schedule a time to meet with our VP of Corporate Development, Dr. Priya Baraniak: https://meetings.hubspot.com/priya21/meet-with-dr-priya-baraniak

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005854/en/

CONTACT: Dr. Priya Baraniak

Vice President of Corporate Development

priya@organabio.com

KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESEARCH BABY/MATERNITY GENETICS STEM CELLS BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH CONSUMER GENERAL HEALTH SCIENCE

SOURCE: OrganaBio

PUB: 11/28/2022 01:46 PM/DISC: 11/28/2022 01:47 PM

Comments / 0

Related
myneworleans.com

Registration Open for DoD STEM NOLA STEM FEST

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Registration for DoD STEM Fest Dec. 10 is now open. This is a FREE opportunity for family fun & STEM Learning as we expose and inspire future Innovators, Creators, Makers and Entrepreneurs in New Orleans and surrounding areas! Attendees will learn about opportunities in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) as they engage with more than 60+ STEM activities and demonstrations.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
workboat.com

Bollinger announces several personnel changes

Bollinger Shipyards LLC, Lockport, La., announced several personnel changes yesterday following the acquisition of VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO) earlier this month. The newly acquired yards have been renamed Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding (BMS) and Bollinger Mississippi Repair (BMR). Chris Remont has been named executive...
LOCKPORT, LA
myneworleans.com

NOLA Tree Project Hosts the Big TREEsy Tree Giveaway Dec. 3

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Join the NOLA Tree Project on Saturday, Dec. 3, for the Big TREEsy giveaway of 500 trees from 9 a.m. to noon. This event is for Orleans Parish residents only, but not limited to district residents. All Orleans Parish residents are welcomed and must have a picture ID.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Convention Center Workers Warn of Possible Strike

Sodexo employees at the New Orleans Convention Center represented by the hospitality workers’ union Unite Here Local 23 warned of a possible strike over low pay and poor working conditions. New Orleans workers joined with Unite Here members employed by Sodexo in Orlando, Las Vegas, Sacramento, and Detroit. Workers in Orlando have already voted to authorize a strike, and Las Vegas workers will conduct a strike vote on December 7 and 8. The contract with Sodexo workers in New Orleans expires on Dec. 31.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cassie Leigh

Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries

New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Bob Marshall: Neptune Pass is helping build wetlands. Should the Corps shut it down?

Suppose your boat was sinking and a passing craft tossed you a lifeline. How would you feel if the Coast Guard came along and cut the line?. That’s pretty much how Richie Blank feels about a coming decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that could dramatically reduce or shut off Neptune Pass. This natural opening in the eastern bank of the Mississippi River across from Buras has grown from little more than a ditch into a diversion researchers say could build more than 3,000 acres of new wetlands in the next few years.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
bslshoofly.com

Amtrak to Resume Coast Service Soon

Long-awaited passenger rail service will soon return between New Orleans and Mobile – in part, thanks to Bay St. Louis’s enthusiastic support. This 2016 file photo from the Shoofly Magazine archives shows how the community came out in force to support the return of passenger rail service to the Gulf Coast.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Clancy's Commentary: Mailed petitions seeking to recall Mayor Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of New Orleans voters will soon receive individualized, mailed petitions seeking to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. New Orleans has never seen a recall drive like the one against Mayor Cantrell. Not content to set up tables in parking lots and on neutral grounds, recall organizers are mailing individualized petitions to more than 130 thousand “chronic” New Orleans voters, with all the key information pre-printed on each voter’s signature card.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans Closed – Here’s Why

One of New Orleans' favorite places for family visits, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, is closed and will be closed for the next several months. The news is that the aquarium is closed is not breaking. In fact, the closure has been public knowledge since late October. However, the reality that the doors are now shut is the breaking reality.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Cracklin cookng, hot air balloons highlight Boucherie and Balloon Festival's return to Sorrento

The festival that celebrates the south Louisiana tradition of a boucherie is returning to the site where it all began 40 years ago. After moving away from its original site at 9690 Airline Highway several years ago and a two-year delay due to first COVID-19 and then a hurricane, the Sorrento Boucherie Festival, now known as the Boucherie and Balloon Festival, is set for Friday through Sunday. The festival includes hot air balloon glows, flyovers and tethered rides; and cracklin and jambalaya cook-offs; fireworks; carnival rides, live music; and plenty of shopping.
SORRENTO, LA
theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
584K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy