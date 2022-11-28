NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022--

Attending ASH22 American Society of Hematology between December 10-12?

OrganaBio to exhibit at 2022 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition in New Orleans, LA. Visit booth 2143 to learn more about our unique, flexible model which combines proprietary and scalable tissue sourcing with advanced processing and characterization of perinatal and adult peripheral blood (including umbilical cord blood and leukopaks). (Graphic: Business Wire)

Our unique, flexible model combines proprietary and scalable tissue sourcing with advanced processing and characterization of perinatal and adult peripheral blood (including umbilical cord blood and leukopaks). OrganaBio can tailor our products and services to your evolving needs, such as rapidly manufacturing a variety of isolated cells such as CD34+ HSCs, T, B & NK Cells, and macrophages from tissues for pre-clinical research use as well as in the manufacturing of clinical-grade cell therapies. Visit us at booth 2143 or schedule a time to meet with our VP of Corporate Development, Dr. Priya Baraniak: https://meetings.hubspot.com/priya21/meet-with-dr-priya-baraniak

CONTACT: Dr. Priya Baraniak

Vice President of Corporate Development

priya@organabio.com

