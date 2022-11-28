ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NJ fire captain hospitalized after being struck by food can at homeless encampment

By Kimberly Dole
WCBS News Radio 880
 2 days ago

NEWARK, N.J (WCBS 880) -- A New Jersey fire captain was hospitalized after he was struck by a food can while responding to a fire at a homeless encampment on Sunday, authorities said.

The incident happened at approximately 11 a.m. when the Newark fire captain responded to the flames at Riverside Avenue under Route 21, according to a statement from city officials.

After firefighters put out the blaze, a homeless man "struck a fire captain with a can of food," the statement noted.

The captain, whose name was not released by officials, was transported to University Hospital and treated for not life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was released and an investigation is ongoing.

