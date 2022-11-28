Read full article on original website
Locals hit the woods as deer gun season begins in Ohio
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Deer gun season started in Ohio on Monday, and it’s expected to be a busy week for hunters. Seasoned hunter Jack Rohrabaugh looks forward to it every year. He’s been at it for 65 years. "When I worked in the mill, I look...
Loaded firearms still a significant problem in U.S. Airports
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers how to properly travel with a firearm after record-breaking numbers at security checkpoints. At the Pittsburgh International Airport, officials have seen 24 come through checkpoint thus far in 2022. "The proper way to pack your firearm is to start...
Gov. DeWine announces $57.8 million in statewide school security grants
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced $57.8 million statewide in school security grants. The grants cover 708 schools in 57 counties, including schools in Buckeye, Edison, Switzerland Of Ohio, Noble and Shadyside Local, as well as Steubenville Central and Bishop John King Mussio Elementary and junior high schools.
Morrisey touts success Medicaid Fraud Control Unit under his watch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey gave a progress report of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit since his office took over from the DHHR 2019. Over the last 3 years, it has seen a massive success increase despite being limited by the pandemic. Staffing nearly doubled,...
'Solutions for Success' aims to improve education in Mountain State
WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Park High School, The West Virginia Education Association and American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia hosted a listening tour Wednesday evening at Wheeling Park High School called Solutions for Success. The goal of the tour is to gather input for suggested changes needed to improve schools...
'Blatantly political and wrong': Florida district divided as superintendent's role at risk
SARASOTA, Fla. (CITC) — One of the top ranked public school districts in Florida is facing its second leadership rift in three years, and this time, many claim political ideologies are playing a role. Sarasota County Schools (SCS) Superintendent Brennan Asplen's future is uncertain after a school board meeting...
