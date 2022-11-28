ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Locals hit the woods as deer gun season begins in Ohio

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Deer gun season started in Ohio on Monday, and it’s expected to be a busy week for hunters. Seasoned hunter Jack Rohrabaugh looks forward to it every year. He’s been at it for 65 years. "When I worked in the mill, I look...
OHIO STATE
Loaded firearms still a significant problem in U.S. Airports

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers how to properly travel with a firearm after record-breaking numbers at security checkpoints. At the Pittsburgh International Airport, officials have seen 24 come through checkpoint thus far in 2022. "The proper way to pack your firearm is to start...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Gov. DeWine announces $57.8 million in statewide school security grants

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced $57.8 million statewide in school security grants. The grants cover 708 schools in 57 counties, including schools in Buckeye, Edison, Switzerland Of Ohio, Noble and Shadyside Local, as well as Steubenville Central and Bishop John King Mussio Elementary and junior high schools.
OHIO STATE
'Solutions for Success' aims to improve education in Mountain State

WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Park High School, The West Virginia Education Association and American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia hosted a listening tour Wednesday evening at Wheeling Park High School called Solutions for Success. The goal of the tour is to gather input for suggested changes needed to improve schools...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

