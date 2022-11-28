Read full article on original website
Lackawanna Co. Commissioners support Toys for Tots with 'Giving Tuesday' donation
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — As part of the National Day of Giving, or "Giving Tuesday," the Lackawanna County Commissioners presented a huge donation to Toys for Tots. On Tuesday, representatives from Toys for Tots were presented with a $50,000 donation at the government center in Scranton. Lackawanna County...
Study shows living wage for families in NEPA have increased by 39% since 2019
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — For three years now, The Institute for Public Policy and The University of Scranton have set out to better understand what establishes a living wage within Northeastern Pennsylvania. According to "The Living Wage” study, the gap between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the federal government’s...
Coterra Energy Inc. Pleads Guilty to Contaminating Water in Susquehanna County
MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA CO. (WOLF) — Residents of one Susquehanna County community will soon start to receive clean water, thanks to the Attorney General’s office. For over fourteen years, residents have been without clean water to bathe, and even drink from today, was their day in court. One natural...
Luzerne County Board of Elections votes to certify November's results
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — The Luzerne County Board of Election passed the vote to certify the results of November 8th election. The vote was redone since board member Daniel Schramm abstained from the vote after hearing public comments on Monday. Many people during the public comments were frustrated with...
PSP: Unityville man charged following drive-by shooting
JORDAN TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A man was charged by State Police earlier this month after they say he fired at multiple people during a drive-by shooting. Officials say around 6 AM on November 19th, State Police responded to Homebase Lane in Jordan Township, Lycoming County, for a report of a man firing a gun from his vehicle while driving.
Luzerne Co. Election Board now poised to certify election
LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — A Luzerne County’s Election Board majority is now poised to certify the November 8th general election. The board was unable to certify the results at a Monday morning meeting because, according to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, board member Danny Schramm abstained, creating a 2-2 tie.
Wawa actively looking into potential sites in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Market Street in Kingston may soon become home to a Wawa convenience store/gas station. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Kingston Administrator Paul Keating confirmed that Wawa has expressed interest in adding a location in the vacant lot previously occupied by Franconi Auto Parts on Market Street.
VOTE: Which is better, Sheetz or Wawa?
(WOLF) — With Wawa actively looking into potential sites in Luzerne County, we have to know what you think. The battle has been raging for decades. Which is better, Sheetz or Wawa?
Residents in the East Mountain Voice Concerns Over Ongoing Storm Water Flooding
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Over thirty residents of one Lackawanna County area had a chance to voice their concerns regarding storm water and flooding. Today is a prime example of the type of weather that causes storm water and flooding issues in our communities. During storms, flooding and...
Luzerne County Board of Elections holds public meeting on certifying election results
WILKES-BARRE,LUZERNE CO(WOLF) — The Luzerne County Board of Elections held a public meeting to vote on certifying the November 8th election results. The board voted 2-2 plus one member abstained so they did not certify those results today. Although another vote is scheduled for later this week. More than...
Snowmen of Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Snowmen of Stroudsburg are officially coming to town!. Throughout the winter season, snowmen are placed all around the Stroudsburg area. The snowmen are made and painted by many different artists. They are relocated from place to place as the season goes on. Jim...
Demolition begins on former L.S. Bowl/Skate-A-Rama in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — An abandoned building that stretched an entire city block in Nanticoke was demolished Tuesday morning. The building formerly housed the Duplan Silk Mill and eventually the L.S. Bowl/Skate-A-Rama many years ago. The scene Tuesday was filled with bulldozers, front-loaders, and dump trucks from SRI...
Shots fired investigation
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Nanticoke police are investigating after reports of gunshots fired in the area of 1 W. Main Street near Burger King in the city on Sunday. Witnesses describe two or three men were in a dark colored vehicle (which may have been black or blue ) in the vicinity of 99 South Market St. around 4PM.
Fire tears through Shenandoah row homes
SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY - WOLF — A fire tore through several Shenandoah row homes early Monday morning. According to Skook News, emergency personnel were called to the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah just before midnight for a house fire. When all first-due units were on the...
UGI heating bill will rise by 3.1%
(WOLF) — Natural gas prices will be increasing for UGI customers. As a result, the average residential customer’s heating bill will rise by three-point-one percent-- increasing from $119 a month to $123. The price increase is here to stay for now. The next time they will adjust pricing...
Lottery ticket worth over $326K sold in Bradford County
GILLETT, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $326,858 for the PA Lottery’s Big Win game was sold at a Lottery retailer in Bradford County on Sunday. Dandy Mini Mart on Berwick Turnpike in Gillett will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Coaches vs Cancer event tips off new season
Riverfront Sports in Scranton was the setting Sunday for the new Coaches vs Cancer tip-off. Andrew Kettel, Coaches vs Cancer Chair, says “Since Covid we were not able to have our breakfast so we thought it was an opportunity to do something to feature student-athletes in basketball and obviously combine it with our cause for Coaches vs Cancer so we are excited about the turnout and hopefully the kids are having fun and at the same time we can get some information out about our case. “
