Riverfront Sports in Scranton was the setting Sunday for the new Coaches vs Cancer tip-off. Andrew Kettel, Coaches vs Cancer Chair, says “Since Covid we were not able to have our breakfast so we thought it was an opportunity to do something to feature student-athletes in basketball and obviously combine it with our cause for Coaches vs Cancer so we are excited about the turnout and hopefully the kids are having fun and at the same time we can get some information out about our case. “

SCRANTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO