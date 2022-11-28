ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOLF

Study shows living wage for families in NEPA have increased by 39% since 2019

SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — For three years now, The Institute for Public Policy and The University of Scranton have set out to better understand what establishes a living wage within Northeastern Pennsylvania. According to "The Living Wage” study, the gap between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the federal government’s...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

PSP: Unityville man charged following drive-by shooting

JORDAN TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A man was charged by State Police earlier this month after they say he fired at multiple people during a drive-by shooting. Officials say around 6 AM on November 19th, State Police responded to Homebase Lane in Jordan Township, Lycoming County, for a report of a man firing a gun from his vehicle while driving.
UNITYVILLE, PA
WOLF

Luzerne Co. Election Board now poised to certify election

LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — A Luzerne County’s Election Board majority is now poised to certify the November 8th general election. The board was unable to certify the results at a Monday morning meeting because, according to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, board member Danny Schramm abstained, creating a 2-2 tie.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Wawa actively looking into potential sites in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Market Street in Kingston may soon become home to a Wawa convenience store/gas station. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Kingston Administrator Paul Keating confirmed that Wawa has expressed interest in adding a location in the vacant lot previously occupied by Franconi Auto Parts on Market Street.
KINGSTON, PA
WOLF

Snowmen of Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Snowmen of Stroudsburg are officially coming to town!. Throughout the winter season, snowmen are placed all around the Stroudsburg area. The snowmen are made and painted by many different artists. They are relocated from place to place as the season goes on. Jim...
STROUDSBURG, PA
WOLF

Demolition begins on former L.S. Bowl/Skate-A-Rama in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — An abandoned building that stretched an entire city block in Nanticoke was demolished Tuesday morning. The building formerly housed the Duplan Silk Mill and eventually the L.S. Bowl/Skate-A-Rama many years ago. The scene Tuesday was filled with bulldozers, front-loaders, and dump trucks from SRI...
NANTICOKE, PA
WOLF

Shots fired investigation

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Nanticoke police are investigating after reports of gunshots fired in the area of 1 W. Main Street near Burger King in the city on Sunday. Witnesses describe two or three men were in a dark colored vehicle (which may have been black or blue ) in the vicinity of 99 South Market St. around 4PM.
NANTICOKE, PA
WOLF

Fire tears through Shenandoah row homes

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY - WOLF — A fire tore through several Shenandoah row homes early Monday morning. According to Skook News, emergency personnel were called to the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah just before midnight for a house fire. When all first-due units were on the...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WOLF

UGI heating bill will rise by 3.1%

(WOLF) — Natural gas prices will be increasing for UGI customers. As a result, the average residential customer’s heating bill will rise by three-point-one percent-- increasing from $119 a month to $123. The price increase is here to stay for now. The next time they will adjust pricing...
HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

Lottery ticket worth over $326K sold in Bradford County

GILLETT, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $326,858 for the PA Lottery’s Big Win game was sold at a Lottery retailer in Bradford County on Sunday. Dandy Mini Mart on Berwick Turnpike in Gillett will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Coaches vs Cancer event tips off new season

Riverfront Sports in Scranton was the setting Sunday for the new Coaches vs Cancer tip-off. Andrew Kettel, Coaches vs Cancer Chair, says “Since Covid we were not able to have our breakfast so we thought it was an opportunity to do something to feature student-athletes in basketball and obviously combine it with our cause for Coaches vs Cancer so we are excited about the turnout and hopefully the kids are having fun and at the same time we can get some information out about our case. “
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy