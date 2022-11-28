As Thanksgiving is officially here, retailers have decided whether they plan to stay open during the holiday or close their doors for the day.In years past, it was not uncommon for big name stores to welcome customers on Thanksgiving, or open on Thanksgiving evening, hours before the official start of Black Friday.However, the pandemic has seen the practice change over the last three years, with many retailers that used to open on the last Thursday of every November now shut for the holiday.Walmart and Target are among the retailers that have announced permanent closures on Thanksgiving moving forward.But that...

