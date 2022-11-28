ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This Bored Ape NFT Just Sold For $152,536 in ETH

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is an exclusive community for holders of the ape and mutant themed NFT collections on Ethereum's blockchain. Commonly referred to as the Bored Apes, only 10,000 generative art pieces will ever be in existence. What happened: Bored Ape #6151 just sold for 120.00 ETH...
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
1,163 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Tuesday a total of 1,163.02 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,471,230, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,265.01), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Why This Bakkt Holdings Analyst Is Turning Bullish On The 'Unique' Crypto Company

Rosenblatt Securities believes Bakkt Holdings Inc’s BKKT unique position in the cryptocurrency space has created a buying opportunity. What Happened: Rosenblatt analysts on Wednesday initiated coverage on Bakkt with a Buy rating and set a price target of $2.20, citing the company’s unique ties to digital assets and blockchain technology.
BNB Chain Creators Can Now List Their NFTs On OpenSea

Binance BNB/USD Chain will incorporate its non-fungible tokens (NFT) onto NFT marketplace OpenSea's Seaport protocol. The move will make it possible for BNB Chain producers who want to display and sell digital collectibles on OpenSea's marketplace to receive multiple creator rewards, collection management and other advantages. According to Gwendolyn Regina,...
Cryptocurrency VeChain Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, VeChain's VET/USD price rose 3.87% to $0.02. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% gain, moving from $0.02 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.28. The chart below compares...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Analyzing Expeditors International's Short Interest

Expeditors International's EXPD short percent of float has risen 3.81% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.83 million shares sold short, which is 7.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 6.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Tesla, Amazon, Snowflake, Xpeng, Salesforce: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices soared on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank may slow the pace of rate hikes as soon as December while also observing there is a long way to go in bringing down inflation. The Nasdaq closed over 4% higher while the Dow and S&P ended Wednesday’s session over 2% higher. Meanwhile, these five stocks are drawing investors’ attention:
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Goldman Sachs Group

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group. Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Wells Fargo

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wells Fargo. Looking at options history for Wells Fargo WFC we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
Why Five Below Shares Are Heating Up After Hours

Five Below Inc FIVE shares are up nearly 9% in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported strong third-quarter results and issued guidance above analyst expectations. Five Below said third-quarter revenue increased 6.2% year-over-year to $645.03 million. The company's sales results beat average analyst estimates of $611.43 million, according to...
Provident Bancorp Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Provident Bancorp To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Provident...
CDH Custom Roll Form Launches New Security Fencing Product

WARREN, Ohio (PRWEB) November 30, 2022. CDH Custom Roll Form (CDH) introduces a new high-security palisade fencing product. The product offers an excellent option for owners/operators of facilities and specifiers when a higher level of security is required, and the architectural look of the fencing is important. It is designed to be permanently installed in an outdoor environment and is often used for both industrial and commercial buildings.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Xzibit On Cannabis Branding And Emerging East Coast Markets, 'It's Not Like Alcohol'

Article by Nicolás José Rodríguez. Interview by Javier Hasse. Xzibit, acclaimed rapper, actor, television presenter, and cannabis entrepreneur stopped by MJBiz Conference and talked to Benzinga exclusively about Napalm Brands, his cannabis company, and his future plans in the cannabis space. Cultural Branding And Community-Building. "X" explained...
Meet the Brand Raising the Bar on Portable Power

Picture this: you’re on a camping trip, and the whole family is watching a movie beneath the stars with a rock face as the big screen. It’s one of the perks of modern-day adventure, and to enjoy it, all you need is a portable power source. Enter Jackery, which fits all of the clean solar energy you could ever need for epic off-the-grid adventures into a compact box that can literally be taken anywhere. For powering everything from phones to fridges, Jackery’s affordable high-performance generators will do the job.
