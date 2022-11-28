Read full article on original website
Benzinga
This Bored Ape NFT Just Sold For $152,536 in ETH
The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is an exclusive community for holders of the ape and mutant themed NFT collections on Ethereum's blockchain. Commonly referred to as the Bored Apes, only 10,000 generative art pieces will ever be in existence. What happened: Bored Ape #6151 just sold for 120.00 ETH...
Benzinga
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Benzinga
1,163 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Tuesday a total of 1,163.02 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,471,230, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,265.01), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Benzinga
Why Custodial Crypto Wallets Trending Again — Are They The Best Way To Store Cryptocurrencies?
Even though 2021 was the best year for digital assets such as cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), 2022 has been a washout in comparison and has seen cryptocurrency prices fall to pre-COVID-19 levels, wiping out trillions of dollars worth of investor wealth in the process. Making the ongoing crypto winter...
Benzinga
Why This Bakkt Holdings Analyst Is Turning Bullish On The 'Unique' Crypto Company
Rosenblatt Securities believes Bakkt Holdings Inc’s BKKT unique position in the cryptocurrency space has created a buying opportunity. What Happened: Rosenblatt analysts on Wednesday initiated coverage on Bakkt with a Buy rating and set a price target of $2.20, citing the company’s unique ties to digital assets and blockchain technology.
Benzinga
BNB Chain Creators Can Now List Their NFTs On OpenSea
Binance BNB/USD Chain will incorporate its non-fungible tokens (NFT) onto NFT marketplace OpenSea's Seaport protocol. The move will make it possible for BNB Chain producers who want to display and sell digital collectibles on OpenSea's marketplace to receive multiple creator rewards, collection management and other advantages. According to Gwendolyn Regina,...
Benzinga
Ethereum Rival Rebounds 50% In 2 Days After Revealing $10M Annual Revenue Amid FTX Contagion
After the Fantom Foundation revealed its financial records, its native token Fantom FTM/USD rebounded over 50% in the last two days. What Happened: According to the records, Fantom Foundation generated consistent profits and has 30 years of cash runway without having to sell any FTM tokens. FTM was trading at...
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency VeChain Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, VeChain's VET/USD price rose 3.87% to $0.02. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% gain, moving from $0.02 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.28. The chart below compares...
Benzinga
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga
Analyzing Expeditors International's Short Interest
Expeditors International's EXPD short percent of float has risen 3.81% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.83 million shares sold short, which is 7.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 6.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Feeling Bullish On Newmont, Barrick Gold And Franco-Nevada? This ETF Offers 2X Leverage
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares NUGT gapped up 3% to start Wednesday’s trading session and after some early session volatility, the ETF surged an additional 3% from the open due to bullish price action across the gold sector. The climb higher was in tandem with the...
Benzinga
Tesla, Amazon, Snowflake, Xpeng, Salesforce: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices soared on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank may slow the pace of rate hikes as soon as December while also observing there is a long way to go in bringing down inflation. The Nasdaq closed over 4% higher while the Dow and S&P ended Wednesday’s session over 2% higher. Meanwhile, these five stocks are drawing investors’ attention:
Benzinga
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Goldman Sachs Group
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group. Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the...
Benzinga
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Wells Fargo
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wells Fargo. Looking at options history for Wells Fargo WFC we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
Benzinga
Wastin' Away In FTX Debt: FTX Creditors Include Amazon, Lawyers And This Music-Themed Hospitality And Resort Company
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried saw his wealth evaporate from billions to significantly less after the collapse and bankruptcy of the cryptocurrency platform he founded. A new list of creditors suggested Bankman-Fried may have also been searchin’ for his lost shaker of salt. What Happened: FTX had $8.9 billion in...
Benzinga
Why Five Below Shares Are Heating Up After Hours
Five Below Inc FIVE shares are up nearly 9% in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported strong third-quarter results and issued guidance above analyst expectations. Five Below said third-quarter revenue increased 6.2% year-over-year to $645.03 million. The company's sales results beat average analyst estimates of $611.43 million, according to...
Benzinga
Provident Bancorp Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Provident Bancorp To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Provident...
Benzinga
CDH Custom Roll Form Launches New Security Fencing Product
WARREN, Ohio (PRWEB) November 30, 2022. CDH Custom Roll Form (CDH) introduces a new high-security palisade fencing product. The product offers an excellent option for owners/operators of facilities and specifiers when a higher level of security is required, and the architectural look of the fencing is important. It is designed to be permanently installed in an outdoor environment and is often used for both industrial and commercial buildings.
Benzinga
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Xzibit On Cannabis Branding And Emerging East Coast Markets, 'It's Not Like Alcohol'
Article by Nicolás José Rodríguez. Interview by Javier Hasse. Xzibit, acclaimed rapper, actor, television presenter, and cannabis entrepreneur stopped by MJBiz Conference and talked to Benzinga exclusively about Napalm Brands, his cannabis company, and his future plans in the cannabis space. Cultural Branding And Community-Building. "X" explained...
Meet the Brand Raising the Bar on Portable Power
Picture this: you’re on a camping trip, and the whole family is watching a movie beneath the stars with a rock face as the big screen. It’s one of the perks of modern-day adventure, and to enjoy it, all you need is a portable power source. Enter Jackery, which fits all of the clean solar energy you could ever need for epic off-the-grid adventures into a compact box that can literally be taken anywhere. For powering everything from phones to fridges, Jackery’s affordable high-performance generators will do the job.
