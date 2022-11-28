ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, OH

Valley students ‘stock up on socks’ thanks to grant

By C. Aileen Blaine
WKBN
WKBN
SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — A grant has allowed every student in a local elementary school to stock up on socks in time for chillier weather.

Over the summer, B.L. Miller Elementary teacher Jeana D’Ostroph noticed that some of her students were opting for socks in lieu of “fun” rewards like candy or trinkets.

“When students choose socks from my basket of prizes, it’s clear there’s a need,” D’Ostroph said.

The first-grade teacher applied for the grant with the hopes that each student would be able to receive a pair of socks.

Since September, Tanger Outlets of Columbus awarded eight grants to various Ohio schools. The Sebring elementary school received $1,500 — enough to provide a pack of new socks to each student at the school.

“The students were so incredibly excited to receive the socks,” D’Ostroph said.

