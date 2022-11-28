All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to Black Friday deals that you can shop early. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year. Originally released in February, the S22 sold over 1 million pre-orders the first week after release...

13 DAYS AGO