ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunkhannock, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

A Christmas surprise for kids in Bradford County

TOWANDA, Pa. — Kevin and Debbie West are the owners of Woody's Ale House and Grille in Towanda. This weekend the couple is inviting underprivileged children from around Bradford County to the restaurant for a Christmas surprise. "This Sunday, December 4, we will be providing 25 kids from the...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
scranton.edu

Experience a German Christmas Market Dec. 5

On Monday, Dec. 5, The University of Scranton community is invited to experience a German Christmas Market. This German cultural event is being led by Celine Seeger, the German Fulbright Teaching Assistant, who is teaching German at the University for the 2022-2023 academic year. The event will take place in...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton's Santa on the Trolley season begins

SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa is trading in his sleigh for a trolley car, demonstrating how people used to go out for a shopping trip in Scranton. Santa on the Trolley is a Christmas tradition for the Electric City Trolley Station and Museum that's been around for decades. “This was...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Christkindl Market in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa had another stop in Scranton Sunday. The big man in red was there to greet children at the 3rd annual Christkindl Market on Waldorf Lane in the city. The Waldorf Park German American Federation hosted the event. More than 700 people visited the tiki bar...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Enjoy 'Joy Through the Grove' at Knoebels

ELYSBURG, Pa. — No rides are running at Knoebels Amusement Resort, but the park near Elysburg is busy with activity. "Joy Through the Grove" opened this past weekend for the third straight year. "It's still in its early stages, its infancy, but it's growing, and we've added a lot...
ELYSBURG, PA
WBRE

1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nearly century-old theater is getting a much-needed makeover. With help from a grant, the theater will get upgrades to improve the quality of performances. The Community Arts Center in downtown Williamsport received a $150,000 grant that will go toward modernizing its equipment and enhancing this historic theater. Formerly known […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Craft fair helps foster and adoptive families

HAZLETON, Pa. — A craft fair in Luzerne County on Sunday helped raise money for foster and adoptive family programs. Brandon's Forever Home organized the event at the Faith United Church of Christ in Hazleton. The event featured craft vendors, basket raffles, and a bake sale. Proceeds went towards...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

From Movie Theater to Cultural Center

The Dietrich Theater has come a long way since its reopening in April 2001 after being closed for 14 years. What began as a little movie house in downtown Tunkhannock has expanded into a dynamic cultural center. Also known as the Wyoming County Cultural Center, it is now more than...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Van Gorders’ Furniture Celebrates 86 Years in Business

Although he first named his business the Honesdale Furniture Exchange, it has matured into an 86-year-old fourth-generation family business now known as Van Gorders’ Furniture, featuring quality name brands of the latest furniture styles for every room. Three Big Showrooms in Milford, Hawley and Honesdale. Business picked up quickly...
HONESDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

100,000+ ornaments at store in Montour County

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Christmas tree season is in full swing, and Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm near Danville is a busy place this time of year. While its Christmas trees are enough to attract a crowd, Kohl's is known for something else. "I have over 100,000 ornaments, and...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Milton Mom Turns to Here. For Good. While Going Through Divorce

MILTON – A mother of two is turning to the Here. For Good. campaign as she goes through a tough time in her life. 28-year-old Kassandra Douglas of Milton is grateful for the campaign, she signed up for the first time while she navigates a divorce. Douglas says she...
MILTON, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

The Festive Sounds of the Holidays • Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic

Ring in the Holidays by enjoying the festive sounds of the Philharmonic’s Holiday Concert, featuring Ballet Theater of Scranton dancers, the Choral Society of Northeastern PA, the Bloomsburg University Concert Choir, a guest conducting performance by the winner of a high school student contest and a special visit from North Pole residents. This fun, family-friendly concert will get you into the spirit of the most wonderful time of the year while providing world-class entertainment.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Blue Angels flying in Pocono Raceway Airshow

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Raceway will kick off next summer, drawing fans from all over the northeast, but the action will not be on the track. The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow is returning to Long Pond on Memorial Day Weekend. This year the show will headline the US Navy Blue Angels. This is […]
LONG POND, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Made in PA!

A Northeast PA holiday is not complete without Bosak’s award winning store-made kielbasa and sausage. Bosak’s Choice Meats has offered its specialities for over the past 20 years. Bosak’s fan favorite kielbasa comes in five flavors: fresh, smoked, smoked with cheese, turkey and turkey cheese. They make it in three forms including rings, patties and sticks. Their store-made sausage comes in 10 flavors. The old fashioned butcher shop also offers a full variety of deli meats and store-made salads, prepared foods, custom cold cuts and kielbasa. In addition to kielbasa and sausage, best sellers for the holiday season include prime rib, ham and turkey. The Bosak family cuts, packs and grinds all their own meats. Bosak’s also offers the option for hunting customers to bring in deer, pheasant and other game for wild game processing to your liking!
OLYPHANT, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Scranton, PA

Scranton, the largest city in Northeastern Pennsylvania, offers plenty of fun activities for the whole family. From hiking to watching a magic show, the city offers new adventures you can enjoy with your loved ones. If you’re looking for a place to get started, here are the best things to...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's

EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy