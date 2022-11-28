Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Christmas surprise for kids in Bradford County
TOWANDA, Pa. — Kevin and Debbie West are the owners of Woody's Ale House and Grille in Towanda. This weekend the couple is inviting underprivileged children from around Bradford County to the restaurant for a Christmas surprise. "This Sunday, December 4, we will be providing 25 kids from the...
scranton.edu
Experience a German Christmas Market Dec. 5
On Monday, Dec. 5, The University of Scranton community is invited to experience a German Christmas Market. This German cultural event is being led by Celine Seeger, the German Fulbright Teaching Assistant, who is teaching German at the University for the 2022-2023 academic year. The event will take place in...
Scranton's Santa on the Trolley season begins
SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa is trading in his sleigh for a trolley car, demonstrating how people used to go out for a shopping trip in Scranton. Santa on the Trolley is a Christmas tradition for the Electric City Trolley Station and Museum that's been around for decades. “This was...
Christkindl Market in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa had another stop in Scranton Sunday. The big man in red was there to greet children at the 3rd annual Christkindl Market on Waldorf Lane in the city. The Waldorf Park German American Federation hosted the event. More than 700 people visited the tiki bar...
Schuylkill County Grinch gives back for Christmas
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A special visitor came through the doors of Petal Pushers in Tamaqua on Tuesday. People call him the Schuylkill County Grinch, but he's not really a Grinch at all. In fact, he's kicking off a new toy drive to ensure every kid across Schuylkill County has a present to open on Christmas Day.
Enjoy 'Joy Through the Grove' at Knoebels
ELYSBURG, Pa. — No rides are running at Knoebels Amusement Resort, but the park near Elysburg is busy with activity. "Joy Through the Grove" opened this past weekend for the third straight year. "It's still in its early stages, its infancy, but it's growing, and we've added a lot...
Foster kids join families at Lackawanna County adoption ceremony
SCRANTON, Pa. — Happy and anxious families sat waiting patiently for their turn inside the courtroom at the Lackawanna County Government Center. This festive occasion was held to celebrate 12 children who will officially become part of a new family. "All these people are special, and it's nice to...
1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nearly century-old theater is getting a much-needed makeover. With help from a grant, the theater will get upgrades to improve the quality of performances. The Community Arts Center in downtown Williamsport received a $150,000 grant that will go toward modernizing its equipment and enhancing this historic theater. Formerly known […]
Craft fair helps foster and adoptive families
HAZLETON, Pa. — A craft fair in Luzerne County on Sunday helped raise money for foster and adoptive family programs. Brandon's Forever Home organized the event at the Faith United Church of Christ in Hazleton. The event featured craft vendors, basket raffles, and a bake sale. Proceeds went towards...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
From Movie Theater to Cultural Center
The Dietrich Theater has come a long way since its reopening in April 2001 after being closed for 14 years. What began as a little movie house in downtown Tunkhannock has expanded into a dynamic cultural center. Also known as the Wyoming County Cultural Center, it is now more than...
Demolition begins on L.S. Bowl/Skate-A-Rama in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE — If you listened closely, you could hear the sound of roller skates on the wooden floor as skaters jammed to some iconic tunes, like A Taste of Honey’s “Boogie Oogie Oogie.”. And you could also hear the sounds of bowling balls headed down the alleys,...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Van Gorders’ Furniture Celebrates 86 Years in Business
Although he first named his business the Honesdale Furniture Exchange, it has matured into an 86-year-old fourth-generation family business now known as Van Gorders’ Furniture, featuring quality name brands of the latest furniture styles for every room. Three Big Showrooms in Milford, Hawley and Honesdale. Business picked up quickly...
100,000+ ornaments at store in Montour County
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Christmas tree season is in full swing, and Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm near Danville is a busy place this time of year. While its Christmas trees are enough to attract a crowd, Kohl's is known for something else. "I have over 100,000 ornaments, and...
wkok.com
Milton Mom Turns to Here. For Good. While Going Through Divorce
MILTON – A mother of two is turning to the Here. For Good. campaign as she goes through a tough time in her life. 28-year-old Kassandra Douglas of Milton is grateful for the campaign, she signed up for the first time while she navigates a divorce. Douglas says she...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
The Festive Sounds of the Holidays • Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic
Ring in the Holidays by enjoying the festive sounds of the Philharmonic’s Holiday Concert, featuring Ballet Theater of Scranton dancers, the Choral Society of Northeastern PA, the Bloomsburg University Concert Choir, a guest conducting performance by the winner of a high school student contest and a special visit from North Pole residents. This fun, family-friendly concert will get you into the spirit of the most wonderful time of the year while providing world-class entertainment.
How you can help a struggling mother — Adopt A Single Mom
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Adopt A Single Mom project is now in its sixth season, taking nominations of hard-working single mothers and providing them with gifts for Christmas morning. "Largest philanthropic outreach of the year is what we're doing right now — our Christmas gift drive. It's very...
Blue Angels flying in Pocono Raceway Airshow
AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Raceway will kick off next summer, drawing fans from all over the northeast, but the action will not be on the track. The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow is returning to Long Pond on Memorial Day Weekend. This year the show will headline the US Navy Blue Angels. This is […]
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Made in PA!
A Northeast PA holiday is not complete without Bosak’s award winning store-made kielbasa and sausage. Bosak’s Choice Meats has offered its specialities for over the past 20 years. Bosak’s fan favorite kielbasa comes in five flavors: fresh, smoked, smoked with cheese, turkey and turkey cheese. They make it in three forms including rings, patties and sticks. Their store-made sausage comes in 10 flavors. The old fashioned butcher shop also offers a full variety of deli meats and store-made salads, prepared foods, custom cold cuts and kielbasa. In addition to kielbasa and sausage, best sellers for the holiday season include prime rib, ham and turkey. The Bosak family cuts, packs and grinds all their own meats. Bosak’s also offers the option for hunting customers to bring in deer, pheasant and other game for wild game processing to your liking!
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Scranton, PA
Scranton, the largest city in Northeastern Pennsylvania, offers plenty of fun activities for the whole family. From hiking to watching a magic show, the city offers new adventures you can enjoy with your loved ones. If you’re looking for a place to get started, here are the best things to...
Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's
EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
Comments / 0