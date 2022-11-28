Read full article on original website
247Sports
College basketball rankings: North Carolina knocked out of top spot in AP Top 25
North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Terps climb in AP Poll after another perfect week
Maryland basketball won its only game during the week since it entered the AP Poll last week, a 16-point win over Coppin State that was the Terps' sith blowout in six games. As a result, they climbed one spotsl in the AP Poll, landing at No. 22 in the updated top 25 on Monday.
Michigan State tumbles in latest AP Poll after 2-1 weekend
The Spartans remain one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the Associated Press' Top 25...
CBS Sports
Maryland vs. Louisville odds, line, bets: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 29 predictions from proven model
The No. 22 Maryland Terrapins will try to remain unbeaten when they face the winless Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday night in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Maryland won the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off two weeks ago before beating Coppin State in a blowout last Friday. Louisville is still seeking its first win of the season following a blowout loss to Cincinnati last week.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert doesn't give Delaware a chance vs. SDSU; and why he's upset on IR
PHILADELPHIA − For the second time in 18 months, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has a rooting interest, not to mention a betting partner, in a playoff matchup Saturday between his alma mater South Dakota State and the University of Delaware. Back in May, 2021, when the two schools met in the semifinals...
Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 14 in AP Top 25 poll (11/28/22)
After falling four spots to No. 6 in last week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Gonzaga men’s basketball team (5-2) tumbled even further in the latest rankings released Monday. The Zags dropped to No. 14 following a 2-1 showing at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland,...
lastwordonsports.com
The Clemson Tigers Focus Shifts to ACC Title Game
Clemson had a disappointing end to the regular season, seeing their 40-game home win streak come to an end at the hands of rival South Carolina. There is no time to dwell on that, however, as the Tigers’ focus must quickly turn to the ACC Championship game. Dabo Swinney and company now head to Charlotte to face North Carolina with a trophy on the line. Clemson is looking to regain the conference crown they held for six consecutive years before the Pitt Panthers won it in 2021. The Tigers have a chance to get the trophy back in their possession with a win over the Tar Heels.
NC State Newsstand: Wolfpack lands just outside of top-25 polls
NC State’s 2022 football and basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news for the rest of the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before. The Wolfpacker’s Monday...
