Clemson had a disappointing end to the regular season, seeing their 40-game home win streak come to an end at the hands of rival South Carolina. There is no time to dwell on that, however, as the Tigers’ focus must quickly turn to the ACC Championship game. Dabo Swinney and company now head to Charlotte to face North Carolina with a trophy on the line. Clemson is looking to regain the conference crown they held for six consecutive years before the Pitt Panthers won it in 2021. The Tigers have a chance to get the trophy back in their possession with a win over the Tar Heels.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO