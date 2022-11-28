ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

247Sports

College basketball rankings: North Carolina knocked out of top spot in AP Top 25

North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Sports

Maryland vs. Louisville odds, line, bets: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 29 predictions from proven model

The No. 22 Maryland Terrapins will try to remain unbeaten when they face the winless Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday night in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Maryland won the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off two weeks ago before beating Coppin State in a blowout last Friday. Louisville is still seeking its first win of the season following a blowout loss to Cincinnati last week.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lastwordonsports.com

The Clemson Tigers Focus Shifts to ACC Title Game

Clemson had a disappointing end to the regular season, seeing their 40-game home win streak come to an end at the hands of rival South Carolina. There is no time to dwell on that, however, as the Tigers’ focus must quickly turn to the ACC Championship game. Dabo Swinney and company now head to Charlotte to face North Carolina with a trophy on the line. Clemson is looking to regain the conference crown they held for six consecutive years before the Pitt Panthers won it in 2021. The Tigers have a chance to get the trophy back in their possession with a win over the Tar Heels.
CLEMSON, SC

