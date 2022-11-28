Read full article on original website
Chilling New Details Emerge in the Triple Murder of UVA Football Players
Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of killing one of the victims, Devin Chandler, while Chandler was sleeping, the Albemarle County prosecutor said via CNN, citing a witness. Chandler's Virginia Cavaliers teammates, Lavel Davis Jr....
UVA shooting victim Mike Hollins removed from ventilator; 'devastated' by teammates' deaths
University of Virginia RB Mike Hollins has been removed from a ventilator after he was wounded in a school shooting that left three dead.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' 'bizarre' last words to 3 murdered football players revealed
University of Virginia accused gunman's "bizarre" last words to three football players killed returning from a field trip were repeated by another student who witnessed the bloodshed.
TODAY.com
Father of UVa shooting suspect says son told him people were ‘picking on him,’ seemed ‘paranoid’
The father of the student suspect arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players said he’s in shock by the violence and that his son recently told him some people were “picking on him.”. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was arrested...
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
University of Virginia adds security for memorial service after threatening email
A threatening email was sent to the University of Virginia regarding Saturday’s memorial for the 3 slain football players. The school responded with a message for all attendees:. “Pleased be advised that UVA has enhanced security measures in and near the Arena. At this time, the Memorial will continue...
Virginia football team to attend 3rd funeral in 5 days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s football team will travel to its third funeral in five days Wednesday to honor the life of Lavel Davis Jr., who was fatally shot on a bus along with two teammates after they returned to campus from a field trip. Davis, 20, and...
Suspect in UVA shooting was on the bus with victims returning from a Washington DC trip, school spokesperson says
The suspected gunman in the University of Virginia shooting was on a class field trip with the victims before the shooting occurred, a UVA spokesman confirmed Tuesday.
Virginia student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
NFL Owner Getting Praised For His Generous Plane Decision
In the fallout of the University of Virginia shooting that claimed the lives of three Virginia Cavaliers football players, millions of Americans have come out to show support for the team. But one NFL owner went above and beyond. According to reports, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft loaned the...
NFL Owner Loans His Plane For Virginia Football Funeral
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is lending a hand in the wake of tragedy. After three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed earlier this month, Mr. Kraft is loaning New England's team plane to the Cavaliers program so that they can attend the funerals of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry.
Sack Attack Clicking for Ravens
Once a glaring question mark, the Ravens have developed one of the most dominant pass rushes in the NFL.
NBC12
New England Patriots lend plane to UVA for teammates to attend funerals
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The New England Patriots lent its team plane to the University of Virginia recently so players and staff could attend the funerals of the teammates killed in a shooting on Nov. 13, according to multiple reports. The plane was spotted at the Charlottesville airport last week...
Virginia Military Institute's first Black superintendent facing backlash from school's alumni
An alumni group of the Virginia Military Institute is publicly questioning why the college's first Black superintendent was awarded a more "generous" bonus than last year.
