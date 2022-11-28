ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local 4 WHBF

Mediacom scholarship program now open

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lr7E9_0jQ7qjQd00

High school seniors who plan to further their education next fall, listen up! Mediacom Communications is awarding 60 high school seniors $1,000 World Class Scholarships. The scholarship program is in its 22nd consecutive year.

Scholarship recipients can use the financial awards to support post-secondary college costs or vocational training at an accredited institution starting in the fall of 2023. Award selection is based on academic achievement and leadership accomplishments.

Applications for Mediacom’s World Class Scholarships are available here . Information is also being sent to all high schools in areas where Mediacom delivers its high-speed internet services. Seniors should submit applications on or before January 30, 2023 .

“Our company makes it a priority to give back to communities in which we do business, and we believe one of the best ways is to invest in promising young students who will be our future leaders,” said Mediacom Regional Vice President Todd Curtis.

Applicants do not have to be Mediacom customers but must live in areas where Mediacom’s broadband network delivers internet service. Recipients will be selected from the 22 states where Mediacom’s residential customers live. A complete list of communities in Mediacom service areas is included with the online application. Email scholarship@mediacomcc.com with questions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Teen struck by SUV in hit and run accident

A Sterling boy is in the hospital today after being struck by a SUV in a hit and run accident. On December 1 at 7:52 a.m., Sterling Police were called to a hit and run accident at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and East Lefevre Road. A 13-year-old boy was walking southbound on Sixth Avenue […]
STERLING, IL
Local 4 WHBF

St. Ambrose University community mourns sudden death of 22-year-old

Friends and family of Patrick Torrey are mourning the sudden death of the St. Ambrose University basketball player on Nov. 19, 2022. A family member of the 22-year-old senior started a GoFundMe campaign on Thanksgiving for the family’s funeral and memorial expenses, which has raised over $13,000 as of early Friday afternoon. Torrey, from Pekin, […]
PEKIN, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Oops! Wrong sign on the interstate

UPDATE: The Illinois Department of Transportation told Local 4 News that it is aware of the sign error and scheduled a replacement. The department expects the switch from I-77 to I-74 to happen next week, weather permitting. EARLIER UPDATE: Notice anything unusual about this sign? It’s located on I-74 on the Sixth Avenue onramp in […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

QC man sentenced for possession of ammo as a felon

A Davenport man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for possession of ammunition as a felon. Brandon Scott Hagedorn, age 26, was sentenced on November 28 to 57 months in prison. Following his imprisonment, he was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. On April 30, 2021, Davenport police officers responded […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

QC man arrested after disturbance in East Moline

An East Moline man is behind bars after a disturbance involving gunshots yesterday. East Moline Police Officers were dispatched to 305 22nd Avenue Court on November 22 at about 4:12 p.m. for a report of a disturbance. Officers were advised en route that gunshots were heard coming from the residence. On arrival, they located two […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

What’s that noise at the Arsenal?

Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Man wanted for escaping work release

Authorities need your help finding a man who did not report to the Dubuque Residential Facility. Christopher Blackmond, Jr. was convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree in Scott County and failed to report as required on November 27.  Blackmond is a 27-year-old black male, 5’7″ and weighs 256 pounds. He was admitted to the work release […]
DUBUQUE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Grant removes barriers for Sandburg students

A new grant will help low income, minority and disabled students in Galesburg complete their educational and career goals. The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) has awarded over $9 million to 55 organizations, including 36 community colleges throughout Illinois to address education and unemployment gaps.  The funding will be used to help minority and low-income […]
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Resource Fair helps IL residents with housing

Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH), along with the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), Project Now and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, invites the community to participate in a Housing Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 30 from 4-7 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 Ninth Street in Rock Island. Attendees can […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Excitement building for West Central as first 8-man title game approaches

The excitement is building for West Central’s first state championship game in program history. “It gets your blood pumping,” senior Parker Meldrum said. “It’ll really make you feel like you’re in a huge game just like the NFL players. It’ll just push your harder than you’ve ever heard before.” It’s through the roof honestly,” senior […]
Local 4 WHBF

Dog saves owner in Burlington fire

A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family […]
BURLINGTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Mississippi River Trail closing for construction

The Mississippi River Trail (MRT) from Duck Creek to Bellingham Road in Riverdale, Iowa, will be closed from November 28 through December 31 due to construction.  A contractor for MidAmerican Energy reports that Phase II of a planned infrastructure improvement project will take place during this time.  Trail users are asked to use alternate routes […]
RIVERDALE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Art Center receives national accreditation

The Muscatine Art Center has received accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums. Accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, governments, funders, outside agencies and the museum-going public. The Art Center was first accredited in 1993. All museums must undergo a reaccreditation review at least every 10 years to maintain their accredited status. “Completing the […]
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Monmouth College Football advances to Bowl game on November 19

The Monmouth College football team’s 21st conference title earned the program a bid to Saturday’s first-ever Cousins Subs Lakefront Bowl. The Fighting Scots will play Concordia University-Wisconsin in the bowl, which will kick off at 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Raabe Stadium in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. After winning the 133rd Turkey Bowl on Saturday […]
MONMOUTH, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Darrow named Chief Judge of 14th Judicial Circuit

Judge Clarence “Mike” Darrow has been unanimously elected as chief judge by the circuit judges of the 14th Judicial Circuit for a two-year term starting December 5. Darrow will succeed Chief Judge Frank Fuhr, who will continue to serve as presiding judge of the Rock Island County Criminal Division, having reached his term limit. The […]
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Campbell, LaPorta, Moss, Taylor and more rack up postseason honors

A number of Big Ten seasonal awards were announced, and the Hawkeyes received plenty of recognition, especially on the defensive side of the ball. These nominations were made by a combination of coaches and media. Linebacker Jack Campbell, cornerback Cooper DeJean and cornerback Riley Moss all made the Big Ten first team all-defense. Campbell won […]
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy