Mediacom scholarship program now open

High school seniors who plan to further their education next fall, listen up! Mediacom Communications is awarding 60 high school seniors $1,000 World Class Scholarships. The scholarship program is in its 22nd consecutive year.

Scholarship recipients can use the financial awards to support post-secondary college costs or vocational training at an accredited institution starting in the fall of 2023. Award selection is based on academic achievement and leadership accomplishments.

Applications for Mediacom’s World Class Scholarships are available here . Information is also being sent to all high schools in areas where Mediacom delivers its high-speed internet services. Seniors should submit applications on or before January 30, 2023 .

“Our company makes it a priority to give back to communities in which we do business, and we believe one of the best ways is to invest in promising young students who will be our future leaders,” said Mediacom Regional Vice President Todd Curtis.

Applicants do not have to be Mediacom customers but must live in areas where Mediacom’s broadband network delivers internet service. Recipients will be selected from the 22 states where Mediacom’s residential customers live. A complete list of communities in Mediacom service areas is included with the online application. Email scholarship@mediacomcc.com with questions.

