Lee County, FL

Lee County to close two Hurricane Ian debris sites next month

By WFTX Digital Team
 2 days ago
Lee County is closing two public drop-off sites for Hurricane Ian storm debris next month.

Brooks Park, 50 South Road in Fort Myers, and Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres, will close at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

These sites opened after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida to allow free disposal to those who chose to self-haul storm debris.

Lee County’s remaining two sites will continue to operate through Wednesday, Dec. 21.

  • San Carlos Utility Site, 18078 Cypress Point Road, Fort Myers
  • Shell Factory, 2805 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers

Laura Chezem Haven
2d ago

Why are they closing any hurricane Ian collection sites??? They haven't even collected any hurricane Ian yard debris in Lehigh Acres. Bugs are starting to get in my house. Can we call the Health Dept. on the workers who are supposed to be picking them up?

