Lee County to close two Hurricane Ian debris sites next month

Lee County is closing two public drop-off sites for Hurricane Ian storm debris next month.

Brooks Park, 50 South Road in Fort Myers, and Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres, will close at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

These sites opened after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida to allow free disposal to those who chose to self-haul storm debris.

Lee County’s remaining two sites will continue to operate through Wednesday, Dec. 21.