Lee County to close two Hurricane Ian debris sites next month
Lee County is closing two public drop-off sites for Hurricane Ian storm debris next month.
Brooks Park, 50 South Road in Fort Myers, and Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres, will close at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
These sites opened after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida to allow free disposal to those who chose to self-haul storm debris.
Lee County’s remaining two sites will continue to operate through Wednesday, Dec. 21.
- San Carlos Utility Site, 18078 Cypress Point Road, Fort Myers
- Shell Factory, 2805 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers
