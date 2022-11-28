ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptocurrency MultiversX (Elrond)'s Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

MultiversX (Elrond)'s EGLD/USD price has increased 4.87% over the past 24 hours to $45.68. Over the past week, EGLD has experienced an uptick of over 8.0%, moving from $42.35 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $545.64. The chart below compares the price...
$105M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $105,133,433 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: #. $105 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 39wkAuwuc7fX11v8HsFTo5s8MSxNq5m1ss. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Looking Into Carnival's Recent Short Interest

Carnival's CCL short percent of float has fallen 4.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 116.90 million shares sold short, which is 13.47% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
EUR Decided to Sky-Rocket

On Monday, the market major has reached 1.0580. It must be realized, that this is not because the euro is strong but because the dollar is weak. Investors are undermining the USD, treading on statistics and upcoming decisions of the US Federal Reserve System. The labour market in the US...
Cameco Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cameco CCJ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why Stitch Fix Stock Is Falling After Hours

Stitch Fix Inc SFIX shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. What Happened: Stitch Fix reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $455.59 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $459.44 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 50 cents per share, which missed estimates for a loss of 47 cents per share.
How Is The Market Feeling About SoFi Technologies?

SoFi Technologies's SOFI short percent of float has fallen 6.12% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 93.26 million shares sold short, which is 12.12% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where Ardagh Metal Packaging Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging AMBP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $5.94 versus the current price of Ardagh Metal Packaging at $4.505, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
ConocoPhillips Unusual Options Activity For December 06

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ConocoPhillips COP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Expert Ratings for Sage Therapeutics

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Sage Therapeutics SAGE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Coinbase Plunges Despite Bitcoin, Ethereum Holding Strong: What's Going On?

Coinbase Global Inc COIN was plunging more than 8% on Tuesday, in sympathy with the S&P 500, which was sliding about 2% lower amid recession fears. The cryptocurrency exchange can be both positively and negatively affected by the general markets and the crypto sector, but despite Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD holding strong, Coinbase couldn’t find buyers to prop it up.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed As Recession Fears Weigh: Analysts Laud Apex Crypto For 'Strong Movement,' 'Impressive' Levels

Bitcoin and Ethereum managed to hold onto some intraday gains, amid increasing recessionary fears, as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.4% to $856.7 billion at 7:24 p.m. EST. Price Performance Of Major Coins. Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin BTC/USD 0.4% 3.7% $17,070.55. Ethereum ETH/USD 0.6% 4.3% $1,269.11. Dogecoin DOGE/USD...
Where Array Technologies Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Array Technologies ARRY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares moved upwards by 18.4% to $18.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. LiveRamp Holdings's trading volume hit 342.3K shares by close, accounting for 46.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg CERE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
