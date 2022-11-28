Read full article on original website
Cryptocurrency MultiversX (Elrond)'s Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours
MultiversX (Elrond)'s EGLD/USD price has increased 4.87% over the past 24 hours to $45.68. Over the past week, EGLD has experienced an uptick of over 8.0%, moving from $42.35 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $545.64. The chart below compares the price...
$105M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $105,133,433 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: #. $105 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 39wkAuwuc7fX11v8HsFTo5s8MSxNq5m1ss. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Here's Why Xpeng Stock Looks Set To Chart Higher After Disappointing November Deliveries
XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV spiked up 8% at one point on Tuesday, showing comparative strength to the general market, which saw the S&P 500 sliding more than 1%. The Guangzhou-based EV maker reported a sharp decline in November deliveries, rolling out 5,811 vehicles. The number reflected a 63% year-over-year decline and a slight 14% increase from October.
Looking Into Carnival's Recent Short Interest
Carnival's CCL short percent of float has fallen 4.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 116.90 million shares sold short, which is 13.47% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
EUR Decided to Sky-Rocket
On Monday, the market major has reached 1.0580. It must be realized, that this is not because the euro is strong but because the dollar is weak. Investors are undermining the USD, treading on statistics and upcoming decisions of the US Federal Reserve System. The labour market in the US...
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
This Apple Option Saw Massive Surge In Volumes: What Could Have Happened?
In the last five days, Apple Inc AAPL shares have risen 1.65% but failed to breach the $150 level. Options data shows that the 150-strike Call option with the Dec. 9 expiry has seen the maximum volume at 118,605, according to Barchart data. Interestingly, a significant rise in volumes has...
Cameco Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cameco CCJ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why Stitch Fix Stock Is Falling After Hours
Stitch Fix Inc SFIX shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. What Happened: Stitch Fix reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $455.59 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $459.44 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 50 cents per share, which missed estimates for a loss of 47 cents per share.
How Is The Market Feeling About SoFi Technologies?
SoFi Technologies's SOFI short percent of float has fallen 6.12% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 93.26 million shares sold short, which is 12.12% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where Ardagh Metal Packaging Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging AMBP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $5.94 versus the current price of Ardagh Metal Packaging at $4.505, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
ConocoPhillips Unusual Options Activity For December 06
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ConocoPhillips COP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Expert Ratings for Sage Therapeutics
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Sage Therapeutics SAGE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Coinbase Plunges Despite Bitcoin, Ethereum Holding Strong: What's Going On?
Coinbase Global Inc COIN was plunging more than 8% on Tuesday, in sympathy with the S&P 500, which was sliding about 2% lower amid recession fears. The cryptocurrency exchange can be both positively and negatively affected by the general markets and the crypto sector, but despite Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD holding strong, Coinbase couldn’t find buyers to prop it up.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed As Recession Fears Weigh: Analysts Laud Apex Crypto For 'Strong Movement,' 'Impressive' Levels
Bitcoin and Ethereum managed to hold onto some intraday gains, amid increasing recessionary fears, as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.4% to $856.7 billion at 7:24 p.m. EST. Price Performance Of Major Coins. Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin BTC/USD 0.4% 3.7% $17,070.55. Ethereum ETH/USD 0.6% 4.3% $1,269.11. Dogecoin DOGE/USD...
Lucid Group Needs Recharge After Long Descent: What's Next For The EV Stock?
The exodus out of overvalued companies, especially those in the electric vehicle sector, continues in Tuesday’s session. Leading the charge on the downside is Lucid Group Inc LCID, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Insanity In 2021: From its year-end closing price of $10.01 in 2020,...
Where Array Technologies Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Array Technologies ARRY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares moved upwards by 18.4% to $18.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. LiveRamp Holdings's trading volume hit 342.3K shares by close, accounting for 46.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg CERE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
