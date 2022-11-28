ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2 sick jurors lost from deliberations at Masterson trial

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tAAxV_0jQ7pjOQ00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Two deliberating jurors at the rape trial of former "That '70s Show" star Danny Masterson were dismissed Monday because they have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo replaced the jurors with two alternates and told the panel to start over with deliberations.

The jurors were returning Monday from a week off after telling Olmedo on Nov. 18 that they were deadlocked and could not reach a verdict on any of the three rape counts against Masterson after nearly three days of deliberations.

The judge told them it was too soon to declare a mistrial and to keep deliberating when they returned from the holiday break.

Masterson, 46, is charged with the rape of three women, including a former girlfriend, in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

He has pleaded not guilty, and the defense said the acts were consensual.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capitalandmain.com

Are Police Helicopters Worth the Cost?

Beni Benitez was 13, and lying in bed trying to fall asleep, when a bright flash made him open his eyes. His siblings were asleep on the bottom bunk. But a glaring light shone into the room, and the windows started shaking. His anxiety spiked as he heard the vibrating chop of a police helicopter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Alleged serial rapist arrested in Lancaster, additional victims sought

Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators reached out to the public Wednesday in hopes of identifying possible additional victims of a man suspected of targeting more than a dozen victims — including four minors — in a series of sexual assaults, extortion attempts and threats that occurred across Los Angeles County.
LANCASTER, CA
kpcc.org

Fentanyl Overdoses In LA County Have Skyrocketed

According to a new report from the L.A. County Department of Health, fentanyl overdose deaths went up nearly 1,300% from 2016 to 2021. Fentanyl overdose deaths among youth under 18 went from four deaths in 2018 to 31 deaths last year. L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón was joined by public health, law enforcement and education leaders Tuesday to announce the creation of a fentanyl working group amid stark increases in overdose deaths. Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the fentanyl report and how the crisis is being addressed is Los Angeles County District Attorney, George Gascón, Director of Substance Abuse Prevention and Control and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Gary Tsai and journalist and author of the book “The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth Sam Quinones.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man fatally shot in unincorporated Florence area

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the unincorporated Florence area on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred at around noon in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue.When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately known. Investigators did not provide information on either a suspect or motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was encouraged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
knock-la.com

LAPD’s Commission Rules on the Killing of Valentina Orellana Peralta and Daniel Elena Lopez

On November 22, 2022, the Los Angeles Police Commission ruled that one of the shots LAPD officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. fired at Daniel Elena Lopez was within LAPD policy. While responding to a 911 call about Elena Lopez hitting store customers with a bike lock on December 23, 2021, Jones fired three rounds, killing Elena Lopez and Valentina Orellana Peralta. Elena Lopez was 24 and Orellana Peralta was 14. The commission ruled that the first of three shots was in policy despite LAPD Chief Michel Moore suggesting all three were out of policy. Both rulings could potentially lead to disciplinary measures for Jones. However, to date, none have been announced.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Barricaded in Compton

Authorities Tuesday were working to arrest a person who was barricaded at a location in the Compton area. Deputies were sent to the 800 block of East Pine Street shortly before noon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau personnel also were sent to...
COMPTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

VIDEO: Man climbs downtown LA Ritz Carlton hotel

LOS ANGELES, Calif., - A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after he was seen climbing the exterior of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Authorities went to the 900 block of West Olympic Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Firefighters were sent to the location on a report of a behavioral emergency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in South LA car accident

LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Construction to Begin on 137-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Los Angeles’ Westlake Neighborhood

Los Angeles, CA – Jonathan Rose Companies today announced the construction closing of 1999 W 3rd St., its first ground-up project on the West Coast, a $74 million, 100,000-sq. ft. 137-unit affordable housing development in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood. 1999 W 3rd St., which is open to individuals earning 30% to 80% of area median income, was conceived of by Jonathan Rose Companies (JRCo) and Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation (WHDC) to serve the area’s population of increasingly rent-burdened essential workers. The project’s expected construction completion date is January 2025.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LAFD Knocks Down Apartment Fire in Hyde Park

Firefighters knocked down a fire Wednesday on the second floor of an apartment building in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The blaze at 5014 S. Crenshaw Blvd. was reported at 10:35 a.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 24 firefighters to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Lancaster man killed in Winnetka shooting

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles homicide detectives sought the public’s help with an investigation after a man was shot and killed in the San Fernando Valley over the weekend. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to a Winnetka home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, located near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue at 3 p.m. Sunday. Once officers arrived, they discovered a man identified as Bilal Bin Abdullah of Lancaster, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was then declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
108K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy