Benzinga

Cryptocurrency VeChain Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, VeChain's VET/USD price rose 3.87% to $0.02. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% gain, moving from $0.02 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.28. The chart below compares...
Benzinga

Avalanche Up More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Avalanche's AVAX/USD price has risen 3.12% to $12.84. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% gain, moving from $12.63 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $144.96. The chart below...
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
CNBC

Crypto exchange Kraken lays off 1,000 employees

Kraken, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, will lay off 30% of employees, their CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts, and amidst massive turmoil...
coinchapter.com

Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours

A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
u.today

Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales and Crypto Exchange Under Fire: See Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Benzinga

Salesforce Stock Is Falling After Hours: What's Going On?

Salesforce Inc CRM shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter results and announced that Bret Taylor will step down as vice chair and co-CEO. What Happened: Salesforce said third-quarter revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $7.84 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $7.82 billion,...
Motley Fool

Coinbase Just Hit an All-Time Low, but It's Still a Buy

Coinbase continues to hit new all-time lows amidst the fallout from the FTX exchange meltdown and fears of crypto contagion. Coinbase still has $5 billion in cash on its balance sheet and no direct exposure to FTX. As soon as the crypto market rebounds, Coinbase could also rebound. You’re reading...
kitco.com

XRP is the third largest holding on Coinsquare - Canada's largest crypto exchange

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Despite being the subject of a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for nearly...
Benzinga

Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'

Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...

