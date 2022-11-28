Read full article on original website
The night Jimi Hendrix dropped acid for the first time and the girl who changed his life
It's New York, it's 1966, and Jimi Hendrix's life is about to be turned around by Keith Richards' girlfriend
Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82
Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Hip-hop legend Don Newkirk dies at age 56
(November 26, 2022) AllHipHop.com has reported the passing of noted musician, producer and composer Don Newkirk at age 56. Newkirk was a vital part of several seminal early hip hop albums, including discs by De La Soul, 3rd Bass, and Stetasonic. Newkirk was also a Def Jam solo artist, releasing...
Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)
Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
Bruce Springsteen talks his new album and the 'constant issue' of concert ticket prices
Bruce Springsteen is changing his tune with a new album of soul covers, “Only the Strong Survive,” and it sounds great. The Boss breaks out into falsettos, vibratos and sustained notes aplenty. At a time in life when a rock singer’s voice usually diminishes, Springsteen’s is coming on “Strong.”
Neil Young’s ‘Harvest Time’ Is a Fascinating, if Overlong, Documentary on the Creation of His Most Popular Album
For all the scrutiny of the Beatles’ session tapes, the Grateful Dead’s concert archives and Prince’s much-vaunted vault of unreleased material, Neil Young is almost undoubtedly the music world’s most obsessive self-documenter. As evidenced by his massive “Anthology” series and the furious pace at which he’s been releasing both new and archival material over the past decade, the man is not only a monumentally prolific musician, he’s a notorious hoarder who keeps everything. The past 18 months have seen him release a shelved album from 2000, four concerts from 1970 and ’71, another from 2019 and — hey! — his 41st and...
Intervals' Aaron Marshall takes a deep dive into his guitar-playing philosophy, and talks tones, tempos, modes and his favorite guitar instrumentals
After Wolfgang Van Halen named him his favorite guitarist right now, find out how the Canadian prog virtuoso tackles soloing, melodies, harmonies and other aspects of instrumental guitar from the man himself. Those well-versed in the world of instrumental guitar will be familiar with the feats of Intervals virtuoso Aaron...
David Gilmour Guests on Donovan’s Upcoming Album, Shares New Song ‘Rock Me’
Two 1960s psych-rock icons have joined forces, crafting a collaborative medley of airy, bewitching vocals à la Donovan and ominous, spellbinding guitar stylings courtesy of David Gilmour. A part of the “Hurry Gurdy Man” artist’s upcoming album, Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions, Donovan recently dropped “Rock Me,” a brightly lilting,...
5 Deep Cuts From Steve Miller Band That You Should Be Listening To
Given that “The Joker,” “Fly Like An Eagle” and “Abracadabra” were such mammoth hits, it’s not surprising that a significant portion of Steve Miller’s catalog has been lost on the casual listener. If given a closer look, the forgotten album cuts reveal Miller to be much more than the musician that wrote I’m a joker / I’m a smoker / I’m a midnight toker.
Willow: Why Val Kilmer had to be written out of reboot TV series ‘late in the process’
Viewers of the Willow reboot have been left wondering where Val Kilmer is.The actor appeared in the 1988 original film as Madmartigan alongside Warwick Davis, who played the titular sorcerer.While Davis leads the new series, which was released earlier this week, Kilmer is nowhere to be seen.Showrunner Jonathan Kasdan has now explained Kilmer’s absence, revealing that the actor decided to stay indoors during the pandemic.“As Covid overtook the world, it became insurmountable,” Kasdan told Entertainment Weekly. “We were prepping in the spring of the year that it was most happening. And Val reluctantly didn’t feel he could come out.”Kilmer...
New musical based on Frank Sinatra's life in development
NEW YORK -- A new musical based on the life of Frank Sinatra is being developed.Sinatra gained international fame as one of the world's best-selling performers.The Hoboken, New Jersey, native was also an Oscar winner.Sinatra's daughter Tina said a stage production will give audiences new perspectives into her father's enduring legacy."Sinatra the Musical" will be directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall.There's no word on a date or location for the musical.
'The Phantom of the Opera' extends its long Broadway goodbye
The masked man of Broadway is going out strong.“The Phantom of the Opera” — Broadway’s longest-running show — has postponed its final performance by eight weeks, pushing its final curtain from February to April after ticket demand spiked. Last week, the show raked in an eye-popping $2,2 million with a full house.The musical — a fixture on Broadway since 1988, weathering recessions, war and cultural shifts — will now play its final Broadway performance on April 16. When it closes, it will have played 13,981 performances.“We are all thrilled that not only the show’s wonderful fans have been snapping...
Stevie Nicks Mourns Christine McVie After ‘My Best Friend in the Whole World’ Died at Age 79
Stevie Nicks is grieving the loss of her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who died on Wednesday, November 30, following a brief illness. “A few hours ago, I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away,” Stevie, 74, began in a handwritten note posted to Instagram.
Behind the Band Name: The Black Crowes
When hearing the name The Black Crowes, it’s hard not to conjure up images of the famous black crow that symbolizes words like transformation. While many may think of the crow as a bad omen, Native Americans saw them as a symbol of good fortune, the latter of which seemingly rings true for the successful rock band.
Steve Miller and John Lodge Recall Their Craziest Moments at Fillmore East
Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever Book Excerpt. The Steve Miller Band and the Moody Blues played some of their earliest major gigs at New York’s Fillmore East. In this book excerpt from Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, guitarist Steve Miller and Moody Blues bassist John Lodge recall some of the insanity that accompanied their most memorable shows at promoter Bill Graham’s East Village concert hall.
One Folk Song Fueled Two Different Bob Dylan Songs
Read enough about folk music and you’ll eventually immerse yourself in the disparate ways that different singers have taken different songs and transformed them. There are plenty of ways to delve into folk music in history and practice, from reading the work of musical historians on the subject to seeking out conversations with musicians whose own work has dovetailed with traditional songs.
Mother Finest: six songs to get you started
Six songs to introduce you to the fierce funk-rock wizardry of Atlanta's very own Mother's Finest
