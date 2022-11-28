Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
NFL Betting Guide: Week 13
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 13 contest versus Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 13's game against the Los Angeles Raiders. Williams will miss his second straight game after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more targets against a Raiders' team allowing 27.6 FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
Rams place Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) has been placed on injured reserve. Stafford will miss at least four games with a potential return in Week 17. Expect John Wolford to start under center while Bryce Perkins plays a second string role. On 303 pass attempts, Stafford is ranked 25th...
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hip) questionable in Week 13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is listed as questionable for Week 13's contest against the New Orleans Saints. After three full practices, Fournette appears closer to a return on Monday night versus a Saints' defense allowing 18.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs. Expect Rachaad White to see more work if Fournette is unable to suit up in Week 13.
Broncos activate Mike Boone (ankle) to active roster, eligible to play in Week 13
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (ankle) is eligible to play in Week 13's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Boone is expected to return after he was forced to miss four games with an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Baltimore team allowing 17.8 FanDuel points per game to running backs, expect Boone to play a part-time role on passing downs.
Raheem Mostert (knee) not listed on Miami's Week 13 injury report
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 13's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Mostert is on track to return from a one game absence after he registered two limited sessions and a full practice. In a revenge spot against a San Francisco team allowing 13.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Mostert to score 6.7 FanDuel points.
Eagles' DeVonta Smith (groin) available for Week 13
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (groin) is available for Week 13's game against the Tennessee Titans. Smith has been removed from the injury report and will play against the Titans on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 8.7 targets against Tennessee. Smith's Week 13 projection includes 5.8 receptions,...
Bengals' Joe Mixon still in concussion protocol
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is still in the concussion protocol. Mixon has been able to practice on a limited basis this week, but he will need to clear protocol in order to play on Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Samaje Perine will be in line for another full workload if Mixon misses another game. He rushed 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown last week, and caught 4 passes on 7 targets for 35 yards.
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 13
Welcome to our weekly FanDuel NFL primer, where we give you an overview of the Sunday main slate to help you get started on your research. As always, we recommend checking out all of numberFire's daily fantasy tools at your disposal. In particular, our weekly projections can help you nail down who might be the slate's top scorers and best values, while the heat map is a great way to get a general overview of the slate's implied totals and every team's strengths and weaknesses.
Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out Sunday for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Ingram is still dealing with his toe injury, and as a result, the team will hold him out of action once again to close out the weekend. In 15 games this season,...
Week 13 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
Thursday Night Football Betting: Our Model Likes the Patriots Against the Bills
Thursday Night Football hasn't produced a ton of great matchups for us this season, but we could be treated to an absolute doozy tonight as two of the league's top teams will square off. The Buffalo Bills travel for an AFC East matchup to Boston to face the New England Patriots.
College Football Betting Guide: Friday 12/2/22
It's championship weekend in college football, and Friday could see one team effectively lock themselves into the College Football Playoff with a win in the Pac-12 title game. However, we also have the MAC and Conference USA titles on the line Friday, and our model and I are in lockstep expecting a blowout in one.
