OSWEGO – Gerald “Red” Buskey, 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, November 23. A longtime Oswego, New York, resident, Gerald built his life from the ground up while providing for his wife and children. Working at Alcan for 25 years, Gerald would be described as a hard worker and friendly coworker. He was able to have numerous adventures which he would later go on and tell his grandchildren about while gathered around the campfire.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO