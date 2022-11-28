Read full article on original website
David G. Tibbitts
PHOENIX, NY – A Memorial Catholic Mass for David G. Tibbitts, 80, who passed away on November 4, 2022 will be held on Wednesday December 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 469 Main Street, Phoenix, N.Y. 13135. The Rev. Joseph E. Scardella will officiate...
James Kenneth Thompson Jr.
OSWEGO – James Kenneth Thompson Jr., 61, of Oswego, New York, passed away November 27, 2022 unexpectedly at his home. He was born in Oswego to James “Ken” Thompson and Diane Dempsey Thompson of Oswego. Jim was a lifetime resident of Oswego. He was a U.S. veteran having served in the Marine Corp. from 1980 to 1986.
Sheryl A. Dunn
FULTON – Sheryl A. Dunn, age 65 of Fulton, New York, passed away after a long illness on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Rochester General Hospital. She was predeceased by her father, Howard Berry; and brother, Keith Berry. Sheryl is survived by her loving mother, Nancy Berry Mandigo; sister,...
Serenity Moore
OSWEGO – Serenity Moore, infant daughter of Jessica Gilmore and Michael Moore of Oswego unexpectedly went home to God Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York. Serenity is also survived by her grandparents, great grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral Services and Burial will be held...
Mary J. Spataro Tremiti
OSWEGO – Mary J. Spataro Tremiti passed away peacefully on November 25, 2022 at 100 years young in Rochester, New York. Mary was born in Oswego, New York, to the late Dominic and Carmella (Occhino) Spataro and was a lifetime resident until about 20 years ago when she moved to Rochester to be closer to her daughter.
Gregory Simms Tarbe
FULTON – Gregory Simms Tarbe, 38, of Fulton, New York, passed suddenly on Friday, November 11, 2022. Greg was born in Rome, New York, and has been a longtime resident of Fulton. He worked in construction as a laborer specializing in drywall finishing and painting. He was also in the Painter’s Union Local #31, Syracuse, New York.
Reverend Richard H. Scheffler
PHOENIX, NY – Richard H. Scheffler “Dick,” Pastor Emeritus of the First Congregational United Church of Christ (U.C.C.) in Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully with family at his side on November 22, 2022 following an unexpected illness. He is survived by his loving wife and partner...
Howard C. DeGroff
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Howard C. DeGroff, 85, a resident of Central Square, New York, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, New York, on November 25, 2022. Born in Oswego, New York, he was the son of the late Edgar and Lucille (Robarge) DeGroff and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
Fulton Savings Supports Rotary Food For Thought Campaign
FULTON – The Fulton Rotary Club partnered with the Fulton Savings Bank during November on its Food for Thought campaign. Fulton Savings Bank placed the Food for Thought boxes throughout its branches in Fulton, Phoenix, Central Square, Constantia, Brewerton and Baldwinsville. Customers and staff filled the boxes with approximately...
Roy J. Maynard
HANNIBAL, NY – Roy J. Maynard, age 75 of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Roy was predeceased by his loving wife of 45 years, Gwenn Maynard; parents, John and Ellen Maynard; and siblings, Dolly, Cecil, Ruthy, Lester, Chester, Goldie, Victoria and Sue.
Get In The Holiday Spirit With Family-Friendly Events In Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – A wide variety of holiday-themed events will be held across the county in the coming weeks, offering fun for all ages. From craft fairs to tree lightings, families have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of festive events. Listed below are several holiday happenings to check out Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11.
Gerald Buskey
OSWEGO – Gerald “Red” Buskey, 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, November 23. A longtime Oswego, New York, resident, Gerald built his life from the ground up while providing for his wife and children. Working at Alcan for 25 years, Gerald would be described as a hard worker and friendly coworker. He was able to have numerous adventures which he would later go on and tell his grandchildren about while gathered around the campfire.
Lyle Cooper
OSWEGO – Lyle Cooper, 70, of Oswego, New York, passed on November 25, 2022. Born and raised in Oswego, Lyle was the son of the late Floyd E. Jr and Margaret (Germain) Cooper. Lyle retired from Nestle in Fulton, New York. He had a passion for Barbeque, and grilled the best chicken around! He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Lyle loved going on long rides in his corvette, loved his gambling, and enjoyed eating out, especially Chinese food.
Kimberly Rebbeor
OSWEGO – Kimberly Rebbeor, 65, of Oswego, New York, passed on November 23, 2022. Born in Bangor, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Westfall) Rebbeor. Kimberly worked as a Nurse’s Aide for OCO. Kim loved her family and her dogs Hobs and Libby.
Oswego County FCU Donates to Oswego Bookmobile Literacy Program
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Federal Credit Union donated $1,000 to Oswego Bookmobile in support of the 2022 Driving Books Home summer literacy program. Their support this year has allowed the Bookmobile to continue with its mission of “empowering children to be readers.”. Driving Books Home is a...
Scriber Makes Presentation On ‘Economic Sustainability’ At 2022 HWY H2O Conference In Toronto
William Scriber, executive director-CEO, Port of Oswego, was a keynote speaker on Economic Sustainability, Nov. 15-17, at the 17th Annual Hwy H20 Conference in Toronto. Hwy H20 is a trade organization that offers shippers direct access to the commercial, industrial and agricultural heartland of North America: www.hwyh2o.com. “It was an...
Muriel Adkins
FULTON – Muriel Adkins, 75, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her son’s home in Oswego, New York. Muriel was born in Fulton to the late Harrison and Lena (Procopio) VanDeWater. She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mrs. Adkins retired from Nestles Co., Fulton after working for 30+ years as an Administrative Assistant with the Quality Assurance Labs. Muriel’s first love was her family.
Parade Of Trees Returns To Friends Of History In Fulton
FULTON – It’s that wonderful time of year again. This is the 32nd year of the Friends of History in Fulton’s Parade of Trees, after missing two years because of the pandemic. It all began in 1988 when the mortgage on the John Wells Pratt House was...
Oswego County Senior LPN Bourgeois Receives Health Care Award
OSWEGO COUNTY- Oswego County Senior LPN Tina Bourgeois is one of the recipients of the 2022 Rural Health Champion of the Year Award. The honor recognizes Bourgeois for her demonstrated leadership and advocation on behalf of Oswego County health providers and residents. “We are thrilled that Tina is the recipient...
Pratt House To Host Holiday Event on Sunday, Dec. 4
FULTON – The J. W. Pratt House Museum in Fulton will host their 32nd Annual Parade of Trees Holiday Party Open House tomorrow, Sunday Dec. 4. The free event will run from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Parade of Trees will continue on through next week (December 5 – 9). Please come visit us and vote on your favorite tree!
