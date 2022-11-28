ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Cardano [ADA] now has $7 million in native tokens, but…

The Cardano blockchain has already passed a significant milestone with seven million native tokens. Data from the pool.pm showed that 7,055,456 native assets have now been created on the Cardano blockchain using 65,652 different minting policies. The blockchain reached the six million native asset milestone in September. In terms of...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout

The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
Benzinga

Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Benzinga

CryptoPunk #5363 Sold For 90 ETH

CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. What happened: CryptoPunk #5363 just sold for 90.00 ETH ETH/USD ($114,402 USD). The value of...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
Benzinga

Why This Bakkt Holdings Analyst Is Turning Bullish On The 'Unique' Crypto Company

Rosenblatt Securities believes Bakkt Holdings Inc’s BKKT unique position in the cryptocurrency space has created a buying opportunity. What Happened: Rosenblatt analysts on Wednesday initiated coverage on Bakkt with a Buy rating and set a price target of $2.20, citing the company’s unique ties to digital assets and blockchain technology.
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.

