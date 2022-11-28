Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Worst-Case Scenario for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), According to Analyst Benjamin Cowen
A widely followed crypto analyst is outlining what he believes could be the worst-case scenarios for the leading two digital assets. In a new interview on the Altcoin Daily YouTube channel, crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen says that macroeconomic headwinds could drive Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to fresh bear market lows.
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA] now has $7 million in native tokens, but…
The Cardano blockchain has already passed a significant milestone with seven million native tokens. Data from the pool.pm showed that 7,055,456 native assets have now been created on the Cardano blockchain using 65,652 different minting policies. The blockchain reached the six million native asset milestone in September. In terms of...
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Benzinga
How Much Would $100 In Dogecoin Be Worth If Meme Coin Returned To Levels When McDonald's Teased Elon Musk?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD has spiked off and on prompted by the antics of billionaire-entrepreneur Elon Musk. Its most recent spike came over the Thanksgiving weekend when the cryptocurrency shot up on speculation that Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin and Musk were working on upgrading the meme coin. The Investment: A similar...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
Benzinga
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Benzinga
CryptoPunk #5363 Sold For 90 ETH
CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. What happened: CryptoPunk #5363 just sold for 90.00 ETH ETH/USD ($114,402 USD). The value of...
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Proved No Match For This Rising Star As It Spiked 54% Last Week
Celo CELO/USD, the native token of the mobile-first DeFi platform, is rallying over 54% in the past seven days, trading at $0.651, recorded on Monday 12 a.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST) Celo +54% $0.651. Huobi Token +49.62% $6.59. ApeCoin +30.12% $3.87. Curve DAO +26.77% $0.6434.
dailyhodl.com
Algorithm Known for Outperforming Crypto Markets Allocates to Ethereum, Polygon and Two Additional Assets
An algorithm with a reputation for outperforming the crypto markets is showing a preference for Ethereum (ETH) and three other large-cap digital assets amid uncertain trading conditions. Each week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments to create a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s...
kitco.com
Ethereum is a 'con', will eventually 'blow up' like FTX as Bitcoin becomes primary global form of money
(Kitco News) - In the long-run, Bitcoin will become the world's primary form of money, replacing the U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies, and beating out altcoins, according to Cory Klippsten, CEO and Founder of Swan Bitcoin. "The very likely outcome is that Bitcoin continues to grow in size and...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
Benzinga
Why Custodial Crypto Wallets Trending Again — Are They The Best Way To Store Cryptocurrencies?
Even though 2021 was the best year for digital assets such as cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), 2022 has been a washout in comparison and has seen cryptocurrency prices fall to pre-COVID-19 levels, wiping out trillions of dollars worth of investor wealth in the process. Making the ongoing crypto winter...
Benzinga
Why This Bakkt Holdings Analyst Is Turning Bullish On The 'Unique' Crypto Company
Rosenblatt Securities believes Bakkt Holdings Inc’s BKKT unique position in the cryptocurrency space has created a buying opportunity. What Happened: Rosenblatt analysts on Wednesday initiated coverage on Bakkt with a Buy rating and set a price target of $2.20, citing the company’s unique ties to digital assets and blockchain technology.
CNBC
Bitcoin Family is moving more than $1 million into decentralized exchanges after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Benzinga
Ethereum Rival Rebounds 50% In 2 Days After Revealing $10M Annual Revenue Amid FTX Contagion
After the Fantom Foundation revealed its financial records, its native token Fantom FTM/USD rebounded over 50% in the last two days. What Happened: According to the records, Fantom Foundation generated consistent profits and has 30 years of cash runway without having to sell any FTM tokens. FTM was trading at...
