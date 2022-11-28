Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Avalanche Up More Than 3% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Avalanche's AVAX/USD price has risen 3.12% to $12.84. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% gain, moving from $12.63 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $144.96. The chart below...
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency VeChain Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, VeChain's VET/USD price rose 3.87% to $0.02. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% gain, moving from $0.02 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.28. The chart below compares...
Benzinga
Why Snowflake Stock Is Falling After Hours
Snowflake Inc SNOW shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter results. What Happened: Snowflake said third-quarter revenue jumped 67% year-over-year to $557 million. The company's top-line results beat average analyst estimates of $539.1 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Product revenue totaled $522.8 million. Snowflake...
Benzinga
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
Benzinga
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Benzinga
Salesforce Stock Is Falling After Hours: What's Going On?
Salesforce Inc CRM shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter results and announced that Bret Taylor will step down as vice chair and co-CEO. What Happened: Salesforce said third-quarter revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $7.84 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $7.82 billion,...
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency Internet Computer's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Internet Computer's ICP/USD price has risen 3.68% to $4.05. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $3.83 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $700.65. The chart...
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Proved No Match For This Rising Star As It Spiked 54% Last Week
Celo CELO/USD, the native token of the mobile-first DeFi platform, is rallying over 54% in the past seven days, trading at $0.651, recorded on Monday 12 a.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST) Celo +54% $0.651. Huobi Token +49.62% $6.59. ApeCoin +30.12% $3.87. Curve DAO +26.77% $0.6434.
Benzinga
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga
Buying This Apple Option On Black Friday Amid iPhone 14 Shortage Could've Doubled Your Money
On Black Friday, shoppers looking for Apple's latest high-end phones reportedly returned empty-handed from its stores as the iPhone-maker struggles with production issues in China. Apple's key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to see production shortfalls of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year as a result...
Benzinga
Ethereum Gains Eclipse Bitcoin, Dogecoin In Broader Risk Rally: Analyst Says Charts Signal Powell's Speech Is 'So Far' Bullish
Major coins rallied Wednesday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.9% to $866.2 billion at 7:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin spiked in a broader risky asset rally after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a speech Wednesday that the central bank could begin easing on interest rate hikes.
Benzinga
Why Five Below Shares Are Heating Up After Hours
Five Below Inc FIVE shares are up nearly 9% in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported strong third-quarter results and issued guidance above analyst expectations. Five Below said third-quarter revenue increased 6.2% year-over-year to $645.03 million. The company's sales results beat average analyst estimates of $611.43 million, according to...
Benzinga
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'
Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Benzinga
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga
Why Okta Stock Is Soaring After Hours
Okta Inc OKTA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Okta said third-quarter revenue increased 37% year-over-year to $481 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $465.34 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported flat quarterly earnings which was up from a net loss of 7 cents per share year-over-year.
Benzinga
Mortgage Rates Fall Again, But It's Not Enough For Morgan Stanley
According to data issued on Tuesday by Mortgage News Daily, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances fell for a third week in a row, from 6.67% to 6.49%. While this is good news for potential buyers holding off on making a purchase, analysts...
Benzinga
Carnival Unusual Options Activity For November 30
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Carnival. Looking at options history for Carnival CCL we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
Benzinga
Ethereum Surges Higher After Fed's Powell Signals Possible Ease In Rate Hikes: What's Going On?
Ethereum ETH/USD was trading over 4% higher on Wednesday heading into Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Brookings Institution speech. After Powell suggested the central bank could begin easing back on its interest rate hikes starting as early as next month, the S&P 500 jumped about 2% and Ethereum began to climb higher in unison, to trade up over 6% from Tuesday’s 24-hour closing price.
Benzinga
Markets Turn More Bullish Following Powell Remarks
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a sharp improvement in overall market sentiment following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell suggested the central bank could begin easing back on its interest rate hikes starting as early as next month. “It makes sense to moderate the pace...
Benzinga
Nio Charges Higher In Tandem With XPeng: Here's What's Happening
NIO, Inc NIO gapped up 8% on Wednesday and surged an additional 17% from the open at one point, in tandem with XPeng, Inc XPEV, which was racing over 40% higher after printing its third-quarter financial results. Nio’s charge higher was also in continuation of bullish price action on Tuesday,...
