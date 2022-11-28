Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Multiple Drug-Related Charges
Multiple felony charges were filed in a drug-related arrest in Storm Lake this past weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, this past Sunday at approximately 10:45pm, a Storm Lake Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 Block of Erie Street for a minor violation. The officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle, when officers located approximately four ounces of marijuana in a backpack found in the vehicle.
kicdam.com
Traffic Stops Lead to Drug Charges in Osceola County
Sibley, IA (KICD) — Two traffic stops last week by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office resulted in drug charges for two individuals. The first stop was on Thanksgiving Thursday with 23-year-old Dylan Bronson-Groen of Sheldon being arrested for alleged Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana 1st Offense, he was cited to a court appearance.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested on drug charges
ALTON—A 20-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Alton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest...
kiwaradio.com
Spirit Lake Man Faces Felony Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
Ashton, Iowa — A Spirit Lake man has been arrested on drug and other charges after a traffic stop near Ashton. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Osceola County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 24-year-old Josh Titus of Spirit Lake is accused of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense. He was arrested on Saturday, November 26th.
nwestiowa.com
Two charged after traffic stop in Ashton
ASHTON—Two people were arrested following a traffic stop shortly after midnight into Saturday, Nov. 26, on 230th Street at Northwest Boulevard in Ashton. The arrest of 24-year-old Josh Robert Titus of Spirit Lake and 24-year-old Sydnee Lynn Johnson of Sheldon stemmed from the stop of a 2006 Ford Fusion for an equipment violation, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man arrested after ramming into police vehicle
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a Sioux Falls man on Tuesday for aggravated assault and drug charges. Detectives were in an unmarked patrol car, when they saw the suspect getting into a car. He was a parole absconder. The police used their vehicle to block the suspect,...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man arrested for second OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 27-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and careless driving. The arrest of Alex David Ohling stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup for squealing its tires as it went...
Estherville woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Emmet County
A crash in Emmet County left one woman dead Sunday morning.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man charged for intox, more
SIOUX CENTER—A 33-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, on charges of public intoxication; providing false identification information; and possession of fictitious license, ID card or form. The arrest of Rolando Alfonso Bartolon Ramos stemmed from Shell Sioux-Per Center in Sioux Center refusing to...
amazingmadison.com
Lake County man arrested after one-vehicle crash
A Lake County man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a one-vehicle crash near Chester on Thursday morning. Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg said that Lake County 911 Communications received a call Thursday morning just after 9:30 regarding a vehicle in the ditch on 464th Avenue, near the intersection with South Shore Drive. He said that the investigation determined that 61-year-old James Kurvink of Chester had been driving south on 464th Avenue and went into the ditch after he failed to negotiate a corner. Walburg said that Kurvink had fled the scene of the crash and was later arrested for DWI 4th Offense, Driving with No Valid License, and Leaving the Scene of the Crash. Kurvink’s vehicle, a 2006 Mazda, was towed away from the scene with damage estimated at 11-hundred dollars.
knuj.net
TWO ARRESTED AFTER STOLEN VEHICLE INCIDENT IN ST. JAMES
St. James police were notified of an auto theft Sunday morning around 11:30 in the 500 block of Armstrong Boulevard North. A male suspect from Sioux Falls was arrested after fleeing on foot. He was found to be in possession of a stolen semi-automatic handgun. The original stolen vehicle was located just outside of St. James and a pursuit was initiated after the vehicle failed to stop for the officer. St. James police Chief Rochelle Hanson said in a press release that several agencies assisted in the pursuit and the stolen vehicle was eventually driven into the middle of a slough in southern Watonwan County by a female suspect who was later located and arrested after the use of a drone supplied by the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office. Two suspects have been arrested on various felony charges and are awaiting their initial appearance in court. The investigation continues. Agencies from Cottonwood, Watonwan and Blue Earth Counties all assisted in the incident along with numerous police departments and the Minnesota state patrol.
nwestiowa.com
South Dakota driver arrested as fugitive
LARCHWOOD—A 42-year-old Rapid City, SD, man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Larchwood on charges of being a fugitive from justice, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Cornell Lamone Miles stemmed from the stop of a...
kicdam.com
Motion to Suppress Evidence Heard in Dickinson County Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Attorneys on both sides of a Northwest Iowa murder case are arguing what should and should be allowed to be presented when it goes to trial. Right now 27 year old Christian Goyne Yarns from Spirit Lake is set to stand trial on 1st degree murder next week in Buena Vista County. He’s accused of shooting 24 year old Shelby Woizeschke on the morning of February 3rd in the parking lot of her employer in Milford. She succumbed to those injuries a few days later at a Sioux Falls hospital.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln County Sheriffs search for vandal suspects
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying suspects in a case of vandalism. According to the officer’s post, the incident occurred sometime over the weekend. The City of Harrisburg is constructing new facilities for baseball diamonds in Central Park, near Liberty Elementary. The area under construction had various concrete and electrical boxes sprayed with black spray paint, and the vandals also damaged some concrete.
KIMT
First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in the killing of a northwest Iowa man. Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville, was shot to death in the earth morning hours of October 2, 2021. Prosecutors say Connor Jay Uhde, 20 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 19 of Rockwell City, lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then drove him outside town.
drgnews.com
Woman from Scotland, man from Sioux Falls killed in Nov. 22 accident in Hutchinson County
Names of the two people who died Nov. 22, 2002, in a two-vehicle crash five miles north of Scotland have been released. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer were traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in accident in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident about 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in Orange City. Thirty-eight-year-old Michael Robert Monroe of Ashton was backing out of a parking spot on Arizona Avenue Northwest when his 2001 Ford F-150 pickup struck a southbound 2012 Kia Sorento driven by 62-year-old Sandra Sue Roder of Remsen, according to the Orange City Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
Investigators seek cause for Sioux Falls house fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the western part of the city. Officials say it happened in the 500 block of South Holly Avenue just before 7 o’clock Tuesday morning. Crews arriving on scene found smoke coming...
nwestiowa.com
Two cited following stop in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two people were charged following a traffic stop about 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in Rock Rapids. The charges against 19-year-old Jonah Ariah Davis of Larchwood and 38-year-old Timothy Rolland Hollenbeck of Rock Rapids stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville on South Bradley Street near First Avenue in Rock Rapids for a registration violation, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
