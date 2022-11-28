ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Should we drive 75?: New study finds that crashes increased on rural freeways with raised speed limits

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

(WWJ) A new report shows that there were more crashes along Michigan's rural freeways after speed limits were raised to 75 miles per hour.

The Michigan State University study examined 610 miles of freeway where the speed limit increased from 70 mph to 75 mph.

During the two years after the speed limit change, the number of crashes increased by about five percent. In contrast, freeways where the speed limit did not increase saw fewer crashes over the same period of time.

Peter Savolainen co-authored the study and spoke to WWJ about his findings.

According to Savolainen, the issue isn't just higher speeds -- it's vehicles travelling next to each other at significantly different speeds.

For example, while some drivers may be comfortable pushing down on the gas pedal, others may prefer to stick to a lower speed of only 55 or 60 mph. Semi trucks and other commercial vehicles also share these rural freeways -- often only two lanes wide -- and they travel at lower speeds as well.

As faster drivers change lanes to weave through slower-moving traffic, crashes become more likely.

Savolainen also told WWJ that raising other 70 mph zones to 75 mph poses an even greater risk than the current data suggests.

Based on historic crash rates and design improvements that allowed for faster driving, the 610 miles of freeway investigated in this study were considered low-risk sites.

"If we were to look at additional increases, I'd certainly pause there," Savolainen said, "Because the sites that haven't been increased -- there's basically a reason that hasn't been done."

According to Savolainen, further speed limit increases in Michigan would risk an even larger spike in crashes, deaths and serious injuries.

WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
