The 31st Annual Candlelight Tour of Homes begins this Saturday at 4PM. There are five homes and two businesses to visit. Tickets for the event are available for $12 in advance of the event and $15 the day of. Tickets can be purchased at the Washington Chamber of Commerce or online on their website. If you are not able to attend on Saturday, you have another chance on Sunday when the event runs 1-4 PM. KCII spoke with Alisha Davis from the Chamber Office and found out what her favorite part of the tour is. “I just think it’s so fun to see the homeowners and the joy they get. People are always very nervous to do this and invite all these people into their homes, but they actually end up loving it and just getting to meet all these people and hear what people like about their home, and I think it’s really warm and fuzzy.” The Tour of Homes is the primary fundraiser for the Washington holiday lighting season. Since 2018, the Chamber has been expanding and improving the holiday lights in the community by converting and replacing the strands to LED bulbs. In addition to the lights lining the rooftops downtown, they have upgraded the fountain and snowflake lights to LED and they have added lights on approximately 15 new buildings.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO