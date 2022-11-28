ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout

The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
CNBC

Crypto exchange Kraken lays off 1,000 employees

Kraken, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, will lay off 30% of employees, their CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts, and amidst massive turmoil...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin At $1,000: Looking Back At Nine Years Of Bull Run

If the first part of the above headline about Bitcoin price had your heart pumping, it might be time to reduce the amount of leverage you are using. No, we aren’t calling for BTC to reach a target of $1,000 – we are instead looking back and celebrating the nine-year anniversary of the first time Bitcoin breached above $1,000.
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours

A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin (BTC) on the Verge of Recovering

A popular analyst known for calling the Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash of last year says that the flagship crypto could be on the verge of ending its downtrend. The pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave tells his 130,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is now at the bottom of his logarithmic growth curve (LGC), implying that BTC is at a critical support level.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Internet Computer's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Internet Computer's ICP/USD price has risen 3.68% to $4.05. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $3.83 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $700.65. The chart...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency VeChain Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, VeChain's VET/USD price rose 3.87% to $0.02. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% gain, moving from $0.02 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.28. The chart below compares...
makeuseof.com

Why Is Coinbase Removing BCH, ETC, XRP, and XLM From Coinbase Wallet?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Users of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar (XLM) will have to find a new home for their crypto after Coinbase Wallet announced that it would no longer support the native tokens.

