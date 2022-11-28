Read full article on original website
Cryptocurrency The Open Network Rises More Than 9% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, The Open Network's TON/USD price has risen 9.22% to $1.86. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $1.74 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $5.29. The...
Cryptocurrency Internet Computer's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Internet Computer's ICP/USD price has risen 3.68% to $4.05. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $3.83 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $700.65. The chart...
Why Snowflake Stock Is Falling After Hours
Snowflake Inc SNOW shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter results. What Happened: Snowflake said third-quarter revenue jumped 67% year-over-year to $557 million. The company's top-line results beat average analyst estimates of $539.1 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Product revenue totaled $522.8 million. Snowflake...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
Salesforce Stock Is Falling After Hours: What's Going On?
Salesforce Inc CRM shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter results and announced that Bret Taylor will step down as vice chair and co-CEO. What Happened: Salesforce said third-quarter revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $7.84 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $7.82 billion,...
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'
Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Analyzing Expeditors International's Short Interest
Expeditors International's EXPD short percent of float has risen 3.81% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.83 million shares sold short, which is 7.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 6.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Ethereum Gains Eclipse Bitcoin, Dogecoin In Broader Risk Rally: Analyst Says Charts Signal Powell's Speech Is 'So Far' Bullish
Major coins rallied Wednesday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.9% to $866.2 billion at 7:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin spiked in a broader risky asset rally after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a speech Wednesday that the central bank could begin easing on interest rate hikes.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Proved No Match For This Rising Star As It Spiked 54% Last Week
Celo CELO/USD, the native token of the mobile-first DeFi platform, is rallying over 54% in the past seven days, trading at $0.651, recorded on Monday 12 a.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST) Celo +54% $0.651. Huobi Token +49.62% $6.59. ApeCoin +30.12% $3.87. Curve DAO +26.77% $0.6434.
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Equity Residential
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Equity Residential EQR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $72.62 versus the current price of Equity Residential at $63.68, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 13...
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About TransUnion
TransUnion TRU has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for TransUnion. The company has an average price target of $76.7 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $70.00.
Why Okta Stock Is Soaring After Hours
Okta Inc OKTA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Okta said third-quarter revenue increased 37% year-over-year to $481 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $465.34 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported flat quarterly earnings which was up from a net loss of 7 cents per share year-over-year.
Mortgage Rates Fall Again, But It's Not Enough For Morgan Stanley
According to data issued on Tuesday by Mortgage News Daily, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances fell for a third week in a row, from 6.67% to 6.49%. While this is good news for potential buyers holding off on making a purchase, analysts...
The Straddle Trade is Back
Stocks look painfully obviously poised for a pullback. Bring up a one-year chart of the S&P 500 Index or VIX and it’s pretty straightforward: the bear market’s trendline from previous highs intersects almost perfectly with the 4,000 level the index is trading at today, and the VIX just above 20 is smack-dab on the upward sloping trendline that marks the reliable quarterly surge in volatility that’s been the hallmark of this year-long bear market. The rudimentary, but most probable conclusion, is that the S&P will fall back into its downtrend and VIX will bounce into its uptrend.
Feeling Bullish On Newmont, Barrick Gold And Franco-Nevada? This ETF Offers 2X Leverage
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares NUGT gapped up 3% to start Wednesday’s trading session and after some early session volatility, the ETF surged an additional 3% from the open due to bullish price action across the gold sector. The climb higher was in tandem with the...
Stocks For Profit Taking
PreMarket Prep podcast covers the breaking financial news and highlights of the day. #1 Mornings Stock Show To Get You Ready For The Stock Market Open, PreMarket Gainers, Earnings This Week, Economic Data & More!. Benzinga PreMarket Prep 8:00AM ET- 9:00AM ET. 👉premarket.benzinga.com/pre-market-show/. Featured Guest: Ivan Feinseth, Partner and...
Tesla, Amazon, Snowflake, Xpeng, Salesforce: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices soared on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank may slow the pace of rate hikes as soon as December while also observing there is a long way to go in bringing down inflation. The Nasdaq closed over 4% higher while the Dow and S&P ended Wednesday’s session over 2% higher. Meanwhile, these five stocks are drawing investors’ attention:
Why Five Below Shares Are Heating Up After Hours
Five Below Inc FIVE shares are up nearly 9% in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported strong third-quarter results and issued guidance above analyst expectations. Five Below said third-quarter revenue increased 6.2% year-over-year to $645.03 million. The company's sales results beat average analyst estimates of $611.43 million, according to...
