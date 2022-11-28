Read full article on original website
Related
kxoradio.com
IID Events
The Imperial Irrigation District will host two social gatherings this week. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the public is invited to gather at the IID Board Room in El Centro to recognize the outgoing IID directors. Ther event starts at 3:00 p.m. On Friday, December 2, 2022, at Noon, the public is invited to the swearing in ceremony for the recently elected directors. This is also in the IID Board Room on Broadway in El Centro.
kxoradio.com
Festival Of Christmas
(A Major Seasonal event)....It will be held Thursday evening. It is a Festival Of Christmas. The event is being held at Christ Community Church, 5909 West Orange in El Centro. It begins at 7:00 pm. The event features the Imperial Valley Master Chorale, the Imperial Valley String Ensemble, the High School Honor Choirs, with a special guest soloist, Soprano Esther Renee Rayo. There will be a Christmas Carole sin-along. Tickets are $15, children k-12 are free. Tickets are available from Choiur members, the Brawley and El Centro Chambers of Commerce and they will be available at the door.
kxoradio.com
Empty the Shelter
It's time to empty the shelters. The Humane Society of Imperial County will be participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelter's Holiday Hope Event. From December 1 through December 11, 2022, the Humane Society is lowering all adoption fees to $25.00. The nationwide event will help thousands of shelter pets find a loving home. The local Humane Society shelter has over 200 homeless pets currently in their care and would like every one to find a home. The Humane Society adoption requirements remain in effect. You can view available animals on the local humane society's website.
kxoradio.com
76th Annual El Centro Christmas Parade.
(The El Centro Christmas Parade is this Saturday)....It is the 76th annual Christmas Parade in El Centro. Thge parade is hosted by the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce and Los Vigilantes. The theme this year is Let It Snow, with Frosty the Snowman. The Parade starts at 10 Saturday morning. Following the parade will be a Christmas festival at Bucklin Park. The Festival will feature food trucks, vendors, shopping, photos with Santa and much more.
kxoradio.com
Holiday Tour
The Imperial County Historical Society will host their Holiday Tour. After a several year absence, the historical society will host their Holiday Tour Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Pioneers Museum on Aten Road. The spirited holiday event celebrates the customs, food and music from around the world. The family fun event will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Adults are $10.00 and children 12 and under are $5.00. Tickets are available at the Pioneers Museum Gift Shop.
kxoradio.com
Holiday Parades Start Friday
(The Imperial Valley Holiday Parade Season begins Friday night)....The Naval Air Facility El Centro will hold their annual Holiday Parade. It starts at 7:00 pm Friday evening. The Navy Base invites residents to join the Sailors and their families for the seasonal event. They expect around 25 floats, marching bands, a classic car club, civic agencies, local businesses and the world famous 501st SAtar Wars costume group participating in the parade. KXO Radio's Gene Brister returns as the parade's premier announcer. Gates open at 6:00 pm and families are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Food and beveradges will be available for sale, credit or debit cards only. When arriving be ready to present drivers license, proof of insurance. Vehicles are also subject to searches at any time during their visit.
kxoradio.com
Christmas Season
(Christmas Season gets into full swing)....In El Centro, it starts Friday. El Centro Kicks-off the holiday season with their Christmas Tree Lighting and Street Fair. The event is Friday, December 2, at 11th and Main Streets in El Centro. It all starts at 5:00 pm. The Christmas Tree Lighting and Street Fair is a great family event featuring a special appearance from Santa Claus, a decorated Christmas Tree, live performances by the Southwest High School Orchestra, and the Original Cool Deal, or OCD Rock Band. Organizers say it will be a night full of fun activities for the entire family with food, artists and other vendors and a lot of Holiday Cheer.
kxoradio.com
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
(Calipatria Holding a seasonal Ceremony)...The City has announced they will host their Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. It will be held this friday at 6:00 pm. They are inviting the community to turn out for some seasonal fun.
kxoradio.com
Rail Crossing Repairs
Union Pacific Railroad will be doing maintenance at several rail crossings in El Centro. Starting on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, four street crossings will undergo maintenance over four days. On Wednesday, the 6th Street crossing will closed, on Thursday, the 8th Street crossing will be closed. Work continues on Friday at the Imperial Avenue crossing and on Saturday the 12th Street crossing will be the work site. All the railroad crossings are expected to be fully open at the end of each work day. Alternate routes are recommended.
kxoradio.com
Murder Suspect Arrested
A man wanted for murder in Indio was arrested by El Centro Police Sunday. The murder suspect was located at about 8:30 Sunday morning driving in El Centro. The vehicle was stopped a short time later in the area of Imperial Avenue and Bradshaw Street. The 44-year old man driving the car was detained and then turned over to Indio Police officers.
kxoradio.com
COVID 19 Is Not Gone
(Health Officials issue warnings)....There could be surges in cases of COVID 19. The current Holidays are family gathering holidays. They say that mean surges in COVID could be very possible. They highly recommend residents get the second booster. They report the booster is very effective against the current variants. There are currently 355 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. Just over a week ago active cases were at around 203. If you test positive for the virus, stay home and take the recommended treatments. If it gets worse, go to the Hopital, there is medication that can bring the symptoms under control.
kxoradio.com
CIF Playoffs
(Imperial County still has a team in the CIF playoffs).....The Palo Verde Yellowjackets are now Division Champions. The Yellowjackets won the San Diego Section Division by defeating Fallbrook last Friday. Palo Verde beat the top Division 4 team in San Diego 33-14. The 13-1 Yellowjackets now move on to the CIF Regional Playoffs. This Friday the Yellowjackets will take on the Muir High School Mustangs out of Pasadena. For the first time in the playoffs this year, the Yellowjackets will be the home team. The game is scheduled to be played in Blythe Friday night.
kxoradio.com
COVID Cases Increase
(COVID 19 Update)....It is the first update following the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, there are currently 386 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is up from the 355 cases reported last week. Health officials said to expect surges during the holidays. They said the holidays are family celebrations conducive to the spread of COVID 19 cases. The COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County are currently at 17.80 new cases per day per 100,000 population, with a positivity rate of 11%. Fatalities resulting from the virus remain at 958.
kxoradio.com
Final Update
The Imperial County Registrar of Voters has released the Official Final Results of ballots cast in the November 8, 2022 General Election. The final report doesn't show any significant changes in the local results. In the 5th District Board of Supervisor race, John Hawk received over 55% of the votes cast. Imperial Irrigation District Division 3 race was won by Gina Dockstader with nearly 55% of the vote. The Imperial County District Attorney race was won by George Marquez with over 53% of the vote. Calexico City council winners are Raul Arena and Gilberto Manzanarez. El Centro City Council winners are Tomas Oliva and Sonia Career. Brawley City Council winners are Gil Rebollar and Luke Hamby. Michael Luellan, Javier Amezcua and Fred Beltran are elected to the Calipatria City Council. Michael Goodwill and John Munger won in the Holtville City Council race. James Tucker, Ida Obese and Stacy Mendoza have been elected to the Imperial City Council. In the Westmoreland council race Ana Marie Beltran, Judith Rivera and Julian Villalon won.
Comments / 0