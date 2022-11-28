(Health Officials issue warnings)....There could be surges in cases of COVID 19. The current Holidays are family gathering holidays. They say that mean surges in COVID could be very possible. They highly recommend residents get the second booster. They report the booster is very effective against the current variants. There are currently 355 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. Just over a week ago active cases were at around 203. If you test positive for the virus, stay home and take the recommended treatments. If it gets worse, go to the Hopital, there is medication that can bring the symptoms under control.

2 DAYS AGO