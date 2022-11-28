Read full article on original website
Analysis: Ohio GOP legislators fast-track election law changes, despite opposition
The Republicans who rule the roost in the Ohio Statehouse have developed quite a habit recently of creating legislative solutions in search of an actual problem. Since the Nov. 8 election, during the lame-duck session of the 134th Ohio General Assembly, legislators and at least one statewide elected official have come up with ideas that many see as nothing more than a power grab by a political party that already controls almost every nook and cranny of Ohio government.
State Rep. Pamela Stevenson launches bid for Kentucky attorney general
Democratic Rep. Pamela Stevenson filed to run for Kentucky attorney general last week, making her the first Black woman to run for the office in state history. Current Attorney General Daniel Cameron isn’t seeking reelection to the position next year, instead running in a crowded race of Republicans trying to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
DeWine's plans for improving mental health services in Ohio includes paid internships
Gov. Mike DeWine, who just won his bid for re-election to the office, said he’s going to focus on improving the physical and mental well-being of Ohioans in his second term in office. At an Ohio Chamber of Commerce event focusing on health care Wednesday morning, DeWine said his...
Cochise County was the only county in AZ to delay midterm election certification. What happened?
The Arizona Republic’s Mary Jo Pitzl speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about the canvas process and what happens next. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Denied resources for decades, Lincoln Heights receives almost $1M from the county for repair efforts
Lincoln Heights is getting almost $1 million in Hamilton County revitalization funding. That's a big deal for the village, officials say. Lincoln Heights has experienced years of neglect since its origins as one of the nation's first Black-led municipalities. Mayor Ruby Kinsey-Mumphrey says the $975,000 is sorely needed in a...
Are self-driving tractors the future of farming?
John Deere is planning to start selling its first fully-automated tractor this fall. Mitchell Hora, a farmer in Iowa, talks to Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about how much of farming is already automated and why he thinks it’s the future of farming. Mitchell Hora is one of the hosts of the podcast “Fieldwork.”
Centerville man arrested for threatening a mass school shooting in California
A Centerville man is jailed after allegedly making online threats to commit a mass shooting at a California school. The FBI has arrested 21-year-old Alex Jaques after agents said he posted the threats on YouTube earlier this month. They were directed at Washington Middle School in Salinas, California. The FBI says Jaques had been a student at another school in the same county.
NKY launches a dashboard to help people understand the factors impacting their community
Northern Kentucky is growing. Earlier this year, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED reported the region saw the most job growth in the state over a five-year period thanks to a major increase in jobs in transportation and logistics coming to the area. To build off this growth, Tri-ED decided to create a...
