ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
wvxu.org

Analysis: Ohio GOP legislators fast-track election law changes, despite opposition

The Republicans who rule the roost in the Ohio Statehouse have developed quite a habit recently of creating legislative solutions in search of an actual problem. Since the Nov. 8 election, during the lame-duck session of the 134th Ohio General Assembly, legislators and at least one statewide elected official have come up with ideas that many see as nothing more than a power grab by a political party that already controls almost every nook and cranny of Ohio government.
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

State Rep. Pamela Stevenson launches bid for Kentucky attorney general

Democratic Rep. Pamela Stevenson filed to run for Kentucky attorney general last week, making her the first Black woman to run for the office in state history. Current Attorney General Daniel Cameron isn’t seeking reelection to the position next year, instead running in a crowded race of Republicans trying to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

Are self-driving tractors the future of farming?

John Deere is planning to start selling its first fully-automated tractor this fall. Mitchell Hora, a farmer in Iowa, talks to Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about how much of farming is already automated and why he thinks it’s the future of farming. Mitchell Hora is one of the hosts of the podcast “Fieldwork.”
IOWA STATE
wvxu.org

Centerville man arrested for threatening a mass school shooting in California

A Centerville man is jailed after allegedly making online threats to commit a mass shooting at a California school. The FBI has arrested 21-year-old Alex Jaques after agents said he posted the threats on YouTube earlier this month. They were directed at Washington Middle School in Salinas, California. The FBI says Jaques had been a student at another school in the same county.
SALINAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy