Oswego County PTECH Inducts Six Students Into National Honor Society Chapter
MEXICO, NY – Hard work, commitment, character and academic success were in focus recently as Oswego County PTECH students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. The 2022-23 inductees included Andrew Skotnicki, Aiden Lillie, William Appleton, Anthony Maniccia , Andrew Schlueter, and Austin Moore. The honorees, all students...
OCO Surprises Resident In OCO Family Care Program With 80th Birthday Luncheon
OSWEGO – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Family Care Specialist Penny Foster-Pratt and Family Care Host Home Provider Diane Zeller recently surprised Mary, a resident in the OCO Family Care Program, with a surprise birthday luncheon for her 80th birthday. Zeller has shared her home with Mary for more than...
Local Foundations Award Oswego Bookmobile With Grants
OSWEGO – Oswego Bookmobile, Inc., recently received grant awards from three foundations. The Jon Ben Snow Foundation and the Oswego County Community Foundation each awarded $2,500, and The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation contributed $2,000 to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. for the 2022 Summer Program, “Oceans of Possibilities.”. These...
Dot Foods Donates $7,150 To Catholic Charities Food Pantry
FULTON – Dot Foods recently donated $7,150 to Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), to support with their food pantry. “We are extremely grateful to Dot Foods for this donation when we need it most: during the high demands on our pantry this holiday season,” said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. “This will be a tremendous help.”
Parade Of Trees Returns To Friends Of History In Fulton
FULTON – It’s that wonderful time of year again. This is the 32nd year of the Friends of History in Fulton’s Parade of Trees, after missing two years because of the pandemic. It all began in 1988 when the mortgage on the John Wells Pratt House was...
Cathy Crisafulli’s Block Receives Fulton Block Builder Pride Grant To Assist State Street Church
FULTON – Cathy Crisafulli is a 2022 Fulton Block Builder (FBB) Block Leader who for the past two years has led her block to apply for a FBB Pride Grant to assist State Street United Methodist Church. “The church is a historical building in our neighborhood and does so...
Hannibal Sixth-Graders Participate In All-County Music Festival
HANNIBAL, NY – Ten Dennis M. Kenney Middle School sixth-graders recently represented the Hannibal Central School District at the All-County Festival for student musicians. Held in Mexico, the students from Hannibal joined their peers from schools throughout the county to perform and showcase their musical talents. Representing Hannibal were band students Myla Manford, Paul Engle, Kai Turaj and Reagan Bonoffski, along with choral performers Emileigh Walts, Elle Woolworth, Destany Bryan, Phoenix Leonardo, Alice Thompson and Garrett Green.
Community donations stolen from town of Mexico food pantry
MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Mexico Food Pantry helps feed hundreds of families every month, but someone stole food from the pantry’s drop box, which allows community members to donate items 24/7. The food pantry gives 21 meals of supplemental free food every month to any person or...
EJD Students Explore Potential Professions At Career Day
PHOENIX, NY – Young minds got to explore a few different potential future jobs of interest to them as Emerson J. Dillon Middle School in Phoenix hosted its annual career day with dozens of area professions represented. After completing a survey in advance of the event to select their...
Paul V. Moore High School Inducts 44 Students Into 2022-23 National Honor Society Chapter
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – The auditorium at Paul V. Moore High School in Central Square was filled with applause recently as the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) recently held an induction ceremony for its newest members. Superintendent Thomas J. Colabufo welcomed everyone and spoke about...
Oneida Sheriff’s ask for kids to stop posting “joke”- like materials on social media
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of a possible social media threat at approximately 7:59 a.m. on November 29. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, an onsite Special Patrol Officer assigned to Vernon-Verona-Sherril (VVS) was notified by school administrators of a possible social media threat. At that […]
Controversial doctor sanctioned for providing negligent patient care at Auburn hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. – A controversial doctor formerly employed by Auburn Community Hospital has been disciplined by the state for providing negligent care to patients. Dr. Jeremy Barnett was fined $5,000 and issued a censure and reprimand by the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct.
Sheryl A. Dunn
FULTON – Sheryl A. Dunn, age 65 of Fulton, New York, passed away after a long illness on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Rochester General Hospital. She was predeceased by her father, Howard Berry; and brother, Keith Berry. Sheryl is survived by her loving mother, Nancy Berry Mandigo; sister,...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/22/22- 11/28/22
On 11/27/2022 at approximately 10:41AM, Ashley N. Barnes, was arrested for disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute. Ashley was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 11/27/2022 at 1:30 PM. Inmate Name: BUTLER, MARSHALL G. Address: 141 E SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 12/13/02. Arrest Number: 9296. Time/Date:...
Centro providing transport to Lights on the Lake for members of Syracuse Youth Centers
Update 9:20 a.m. Wednesday 11-30-2022 – Some more clarification on this program arrived Wednesday morning from a Lights on the Lake spokesperson: “The way city parks organized this and have advertised in-house was this is for the youth and the families of their youth centers. They will be registering from each of the centers.” SYRACUSE, […]
Oswego’s Visitor Center Thanks Common Council For Continued Support During Meeting
OSWEGO – The Oswego Common Council held their bi-monthly meeting last night, November 28. The meeting was brief, with all items on the agenda unanimously passing. Chairperson for Oswego’s Promotion and Tourism Advisory Board (PTAB) and Oswego Visitor Center Organizer Eva Corradino spoke during the Public Session portion of the meeting, thanking the Council for their continued endorsement.
New York Asking Parents To Avoid This Gift
Thanksgiving has come and gone already? How is it possible? It seems we were just warning parents about the dangers of Halloween candy and asking drivers to use caution as trick-or-treating was going on. The year is almost over and yet there is one more new warning that New York has for us.
Volney Elementary Raises Money With Annual Turkey Trot
FULTON – Students at Volney Elementary in Fulton ran in their annual Turkey Trot event, raising money for their school community. On Friday, Nov. 18, Volney students walked, jogged and ran in their school’s third annual Turkey Trot. Despite cold temperatures, students UPK through sixth grade buttoned up to run laps around the school.
Seeking emergency services employees in Onondaga County
(WSYR-TV) — Working in emergency communications can be stressful, but it also brings a sense of accomplishment knowing you can help those who need it. The Onondaga County Dept. of Emergency Communications is looking for its next batch of recruits. The emergency communications department is looking for people who...
Dr. Nupuf Receives 2022 Community Physician Award
OSWEGO – The Community Physician Award is designed to recognize a dedicated physician whose skills in their clinical practice align with the mission, vision, and values of Oswego Health. This prestigious award is given to a physician who consistently achieves high standards in the practice of medicine. This year...
