Granby, NY

Oswego County Today

Local Foundations Award Oswego Bookmobile With Grants

OSWEGO – Oswego Bookmobile, Inc., recently received grant awards from three foundations. The Jon Ben Snow Foundation and the Oswego County Community Foundation each awarded $2,500, and The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation contributed $2,000 to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. for the 2022 Summer Program, “Oceans of Possibilities.”. These...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Dot Foods Donates $7,150 To Catholic Charities Food Pantry

FULTON – Dot Foods recently donated $7,150 to Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), to support with their food pantry. “We are extremely grateful to Dot Foods for this donation when we need it most: during the high demands on our pantry this holiday season,” said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. “This will be a tremendous help.”
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Hannibal Sixth-Graders Participate In All-County Music Festival

HANNIBAL, NY – Ten Dennis M. Kenney Middle School sixth-graders recently represented the Hannibal Central School District at the All-County Festival for student musicians. Held in Mexico, the students from Hannibal joined their peers from schools throughout the county to perform and showcase their musical talents. Representing Hannibal were band students Myla Manford, Paul Engle, Kai Turaj and Reagan Bonoffski, along with choral performers Emileigh Walts, Elle Woolworth, Destany Bryan, Phoenix Leonardo, Alice Thompson and Garrett Green.
HANNIBAL, NY
localsyr.com

Community donations stolen from town of Mexico food pantry

MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Mexico Food Pantry helps feed hundreds of families every month, but someone stole food from the pantry’s drop box, which allows community members to donate items 24/7. The food pantry gives 21 meals of supplemental free food every month to any person or...
MEXICO, NY
Oswego County Today

Sheryl A. Dunn

FULTON – Sheryl A. Dunn, age 65 of Fulton, New York, passed away after a long illness on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Rochester General Hospital. She was predeceased by her father, Howard Berry; and brother, Keith Berry. Sheryl is survived by her loving mother, Nancy Berry Mandigo; sister,...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/22/22- 11/28/22

On 11/27/2022 at approximately 10:41AM, Ashley N. Barnes, was arrested for disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute. Ashley was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 11/27/2022 at 1:30 PM. Inmate Name: BUTLER, MARSHALL G. Address: 141 E SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 12/13/02. Arrest Number: 9296. Time/Date:...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego’s Visitor Center Thanks Common Council For Continued Support During Meeting

OSWEGO – The Oswego Common Council held their bi-monthly meeting last night, November 28. The meeting was brief, with all items on the agenda unanimously passing. Chairperson for Oswego’s Promotion and Tourism Advisory Board (PTAB) and Oswego Visitor Center Organizer Eva Corradino spoke during the Public Session portion of the meeting, thanking the Council for their continued endorsement.
OSWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

New York Asking Parents To Avoid This Gift

Thanksgiving has come and gone already? How is it possible? It seems we were just warning parents about the dangers of Halloween candy and asking drivers to use caution as trick-or-treating was going on. The year is almost over and yet there is one more new warning that New York has for us.
NEW YORK STATE
Oswego County Today

Volney Elementary Raises Money With Annual Turkey Trot

FULTON – Students at Volney Elementary in Fulton ran in their annual Turkey Trot event, raising money for their school community. On Friday, Nov. 18, Volney students walked, jogged and ran in their school’s third annual Turkey Trot. Despite cold temperatures, students UPK through sixth grade buttoned up to run laps around the school.
FULTON, NY
localsyr.com

Seeking emergency services employees in Onondaga County

(WSYR-TV) — Working in emergency communications can be stressful, but it also brings a sense of accomplishment knowing you can help those who need it. The Onondaga County Dept. of Emergency Communications is looking for its next batch of recruits. The emergency communications department is looking for people who...
Oswego County Today

Dr. Nupuf Receives 2022 Community Physician Award

OSWEGO – The Community Physician Award is designed to recognize a dedicated physician whose skills in their clinical practice align with the mission, vision, and values of Oswego Health. This prestigious award is given to a physician who consistently achieves high standards in the practice of medicine. This year...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

